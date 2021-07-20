Another rain-soaked weekend left fans wanting. Matt Sheppard continued his streak at Utica-Rome Speedway, and added a new oval to his career win list on Thursday night at Genesee Speedway. Most Saturday night programs were rained out, and a mash-up of special events squeezed in between rain showers.
Fans won’t have to wait long for their next dose of action, with the Super DIRTcar Series racing locally at Land of Legends Raceway July 20, and then July 25 at Weedsport Speedway and July 29 at the Orange County Fair Speedway.
Land of Legends Raceway will open Tuesday with the Liberty 100, featuring the big block Super DIRTcar series and the Empire Super Sprints co-headlining the program. The Horsepower 100 was rained out last week in Malta, NY, and the Liberty 100 is a hold-over event from earlier this month when the action was rained out during the ESS CNY Speedweek.
Matt Sheppard won the last time the Super DIRTcar Series was in the area, winning during OktoberFAST last year. Sheppard also won the 2019 installment of the Liberty 100, held in July 2019. Danny Johnson won the Independence Day classic in 2018, with Tim Fuller (2016) and Sheppard (2015) winning the mid-summer events in recent years. Sheppard also won in Late May 2015, giving him four wins in the last six SDS events held at the Ontario County Fairgrounds.
Weedsport’s Hall of Fame Weekend is set for July 25. The event is poised to pay $10,000 to win. Earlier this year, Mat Williamson scored a win in the Heroes Remembered 100 at Weedsport; last fall, Max McLaughlin won during OktoberFAST. Going through the Super DIRTcar Series record book, some common names begin to appear. Sheppard won SDS stops twice in 2019, taking the Labor Day special and the July Hall of Fame date. Erick Rudolph won the Heroes Remembered event in May 2019. In 2018, Rudolph won the Hall of Fame Weekend date in July while Stewart Friesen was victorious Memorial Day Weekend. Sheppard won on Labor Day Weekend 2017, and Friesen won in July in 2017, with Danny Johnson winning in Mid-September 2016, and Sheppard (Labor Day Weekend) and Gary Tomkins (August) taking checkers. Sheppard and Decker won on back-to-back nights in August 2015.
Heading to Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown for the Battle of the Midway, Sheppard is looking to continue his hot streak there. The House of Power rained out this weekend, along with fellow Saturday night tracks Fonda and Land of Legends Raceway, sidelining anyone’s chances of winning. However, Sheppard has won three straight weekly shows in Middletown between rain outs.
The Middletown oval returned to DIRTcar Sanctioning in 2020, and celebrated their centennial anniversary the season prior. The 2020 Battle of the Midway was sidelined in a mutual decision between OCFS staff and DIRTcar, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Sheppard won the most recently contested Super DIRTcar Series event, taking the win at Ransomville’s Summer Nationals July 6.
For additional information, visit www.SuperDIRTcarseries.com. By clicking the schedule tab, fans can locate track information, track websites and livestream details.
In other touring news, the Empire Super Sprints will head to Albany-Saratoga after visiting the Ontario County Fairgrounds and Land of Legends Raceway.
The action at Freedom Motorsports Park in Delevan was rained out Friday July 16, and attention turns to Land of Legends Raceway July 20, and then Albany-Saratoga July 23. The tour will then head to Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, VT on July 24.
For more information, visit www.empiresupersprints.com
THURSDAY
At Genesee, Sheppard checked Genesee Speedway off his to-do list, taking the $5,000 prize offered to the winner of the third installment of The Gladiator.
Sheppard put on a clinic, taking the lead from Alan Johnson on a lap six restart before darting to a seven-second advantage at the line. Sheppard had not raced in Batavia since his Sportsman days, dating back over two decades.
The Gladiator welcomes both big- and small block entries; Sheppard won over Johnson and Danny Johnson with Erick Rudolph and Max McLaughlin filling the top five. Max Blair won the ULMS Late Model main over Greg Oakes and Bryce Davis. Andy Boozel and Deshawn Gingerich ranked in the top five. Josh Pangrazio won the Street Stock main over Dante Mancuso and John Zimmerman. James Gayton topped Brad Whiteside and Chris Leone in the 15-lap mini stock feature
FRIDAY
Brewerton hosted a wild night of racing, with RD Budd winning the 200-lap enduro over Ryan Allen and Joseph Fox. The win was worth $2,000, and was levied to Budd after he started 51st in the 60-plus car field. Clayton Brewer won the Mod Lites 20-lapper, and Chris Bonoffski won the four-cylinder main once again.
Can-Am Speedway was able to dodge the weather and complete their program
Ryan Bartlett improved by one spot over last week’s effort, winning for the first time in 2021. Bartlett held off Billy Dunn and Tim Fuller, with Mike Maresca and Dylan Zacharias racing into the top five. Tyler Corcoran scored the Sportsman win over Mike Fowler, David ROgers, Dalton Rombough and JRyan Shanahan. Pro Stock laurels rested on the head of Tyler Bushy, who topped Justin White, Kevin Fetterly Jr., Shawn Kirby and Burton Ward. Tony Frezzo won the Thunderstock main, and Owen Nier won the limited sportsman feature.
Outlaw Speedway rained out. This weekend will be Scouts Night, and will include one-on-one races.
Matt Sheppard won his fourth straight at Utica-Rome Speedway. This time, it was Billy Decker’s turn to watch the No. 9s take the checkers, with Rocky Warner, Alan Johnson and Brian Gleason filling the top five. Matt Janczuk won the 602 crate feature, besting Willy Decker Jr., Will Shields, Addison Bowman and Tucker O’Connor. Nick Stone parked his Pro stock in victory lane after their 20-lap affair; Beau Ballard and Jason Morrison earned podium showings. Clayton Dumond won the Limited Sportsman feature and Justin Pope scored the four-cylinder win. Gordon Smith (all-star) and Dustin Sehn (junior) took slingshot victories.
SATURDAY
Fulton Speedway rained out. The track had planned double features. Fulton will host regular programming on July 24. The boat races and hobby stocks return on July 31. The held over modified feature and topless late models will be on the card August 7.
Land of Legends rained out. With the Super DIRTcar Series in town Tuesday, the oval will be back in action for weekly contenders Saturday, July 24.
Genesee Speedway’s Saturday program rained out. The autograph night and bike give-away has been moved to July 24. The NY6A Microsprint event will not be made up. The Rich Conte/Mike Holford Memorial Mini Stock race will be next Saturday, as well, paying $717 to win.
Oswego rained out, with predictions of more than two inches of rain accumulation Saturday night. The track has moved their Mr. Supermodified event to August 21.
Thunder Mountain rained out. Fan appreciation night will be moved to July 24.
- Brewerton, Fulton enact rule changes.
Brewerton and Fulton Speedways will no longer allow cars to return to the racing surface under green conditions. A bulletin issued advised that both tracks will keep cars staged on the access road until racing conditions are put back under caution.
Also, both tracks will be allowing left side mud plugs and wheel covers for weekly racing that are made of only soft materials, such as foam. Plastic, Lexan, aluminum or other hard, disc-style covers are not allowed on the left side of weekly cars in any class.
Right side covers will be allowed according to bylaws and sanctioning rules, following material, application and mounting guides. The tracks may override those rules in the interest of safety.
Full details are online at FultonSpeedway.com and BrewertonSpeedway.com.