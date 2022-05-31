Alan Johnson clicked off his 48th consecutive season with a victory, taking the checkers at Land of Legends Raceway Saturday night.
Johnson, 64, scored the win in a classic. He shook off his brother Danny Johnson before holding off Erick Rudolph for the $2,000 payday in the 30-lap affair.
The stunning figure of 48 straight years with a win includes more than 550 wins around the United States; 31 of his winning seasons included a victory at the Ontario County Fairgrounds. Johnson is the all-time Land of Legends Raceway feature winner, collecting 126 checkered flags while amassing five track championships. His first win at Land of Legends Raceway was in 1975, a stunning six decades ago.
“We don’t get too many of these anymore. It’s been awhile since I’ve been here so we’ll take this one,” Johnson said as he addressed the crowd from victory lane.
The win nabbed Johnson the Prouty’s Bar Bounty, unseating Larry Wight who won the first two Modified races contested this year at LOLR. Rain was still in the area at 2 pm Saturday, offering a heavy surface. Crews dialed in the track and the surface came around for the main.
The feature opened with a turn one melee, drawing a red flag after Marcus Dinkins and Troy Sperring wrecked and drew a red flag. The wreck eliminated Robbie Johnson, Zach Payne and Sperring. Gil Tegg Jr. pulled off on the next lap and fan favorite Matt Sheppard parked with a flat after eight laps.
Danny Johnson stormed to the front on the restart. Alan Johnson surged to second after starting eighth, chasing Danny with 25 to go. Three short green periods were interrupted by yellow flags. On lap 12, the brothers Johnson banged doors and Johnson took command for good.
Wight succumbed to a flat right rear with three to go, placing Erick Rudolph on Johnson’s back bumper while negating a notable 10-car advantage. The end was anticlimactic as Johnson motored away, and won by nearly a full second over Rudolph.
Justin Haers was next, with Peter Britten and Danny Johnson in tow.
Tyler Murray won the Sportsman 25-lap feature ahead of Zach Sobotka and Sam Hozie. Tim Lafler and Matt Guererri were next. Bobby Parrow won his second 305 Sprint feature ahead of Ethan Gray and Matt Rotz. Jason Whipple and Darryl Ruggles filled the top five. Brad Steinruck won the Street Stock 20-lap feature ahead of Carl Johnson, Mike Welch, Marc Minutolo and Rick Crego. Wayne Ellison held off Nathan Peckham for the Hobby Stock checkers ahead of Frank Burnell, Justin Eldredge and Jamie Eldredge Jr. Kasey Coffey won the new Legends Sportsman feature.
TOURING SERIESSuper DIRTcar SeriesStewart Friesen posted a win in the Heroes Remembered 100 at Weedsport Speedway Sunday night. The current Super DIRTcar Series points leader logged two second straight place showings to get the point lead, and added to it while leading all by 17 laps in the 100-lapper. Friesen started fifth, and chipped away at the lead, passing Adam Pierson, Matt Sheppard and Erick Rudolph on his way to the lead by lap 18. From there, he never looked back. Mike Mahaney raced to second ahead of Rudolph, Sheppard and Larry Wight.
CRSA SprintsBilly VanInwegen beat Darryl Ruggles and Bobby Parrow in the CRSA event at Weedsport. The 25-lap win paid $1,000; Jeff Trombley and Alysha Bay filled the top five.
Empire Super SprintsPaulie Colagiovanni ended Danny Varin’s Empire Super Sprint hot streak, winning the ESS stop at Fulton Speedway Saturday. The dominant win was his first 2022 victory, Jordan Poirier was second ahead of Varin, Jason Barney and Davie Franek. Varin had won three straight going into the weekend; Brewerton Speedway’s event Friday was canceled due to the unfavorable forecasts.
AREA RESULTSFRIDAYBrewerton’s weekly program was halted due to the weather forecast. Outlaw Speedway and Utica-Rome canceled early due to the forecast. Can-Am Raceway was scheduled to be closed for the holiday weekend.
SATURDAYTim Sears Jr. won his fourth straight modified feature at Fulton Speedway. He’s won back to back at Brewerton ahead of Friday’s cancellation. Andrew Ferguson was second ahead of David Marcuccilli, Jeff Taylor and Jeff Prentice. Chris Mackey won the first of the two Sportsman 25-lappers; Remington Hamm was next ahead of Brett Draper. Andrew Buff won the latter over Joe Kline and Amy Holland. Ron Hawker won the Hobby Stock feature over Ron Marsden and Casey Cunningham. Jason Parkhurst Jr. took the Novice Sportsman checkers.
At Genesee Speedway, Chad Homan won his first Rush Late Model touring event at the Batavia oval, clicking off a win in the 30-lap main ahead of John Waters and Joe Martin. Homan took the lead on lap 12, and carried it to the win. Jon Rivers won a special 8-lap non-qualifiers race. Dave Conant topped the DIRTcar Sportsman field, winning the 25-lap main ahead of Cam Tuttle, Kyle Richner, Noah Walker and Phil Vigneri. Bill Taylor won the Street Stock main ahead of Dan Schultz and Tommy Kemp. Curt Rung (mini stock) posted a victory ahead of Bill Weller and Andy Shumaker. Allison Dewitt (Novice Sportsman) and Bryson Hill (youth four-cylinder) took class wins.
Oswego’s 71st Season Kickoff included three memorial features. Brandon Bellinger won the 75-lap Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial, besting Dan Connors Jr, Lou LaVea, Camden Proud and Jack Patrick. Dan Kapuscinski kicked off his Small Block Supers title defense with a win in the Tony White Memorial SBS 40. Josh Sokolic was next, with Noah Ratcliff, Andrew Schartner and DJ Shuman in the top five. Bobby Holmes is two-for-two in 350 super action, winning twice in two starts as he picked up the 35-lap Memorial Day Weekend main over Chase Locke, Jeffrey Battle, Brian Sobus and Mike Bruce.
Chemung Speedrome was scheduled to be off for the holiday.
