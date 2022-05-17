Celebrating in victory lane has become fairly common for Alex Payne at Outlaw Speedway.
The touted youngster’s resume from 2021 helped recruit corporate level support for the 2022 season, where he was jumping into the modified ranks for the first time. His dad, Eldon Payne Jr. indicated Alex wanted seat time this season, and even with the support, Alex wouldn’t be “thrown to the wolves.”
Friday at Outlaw Speedway, Alex may have sped up dad’s time table. Or at least, invited the attention of the aforementioned wolves. Payne won two features, taking home both the sportsman and modified checkered flags.
On a night dedicated to the memory of Mike Jackson, Payne won his first career Modified feature. He shook off 2021 division champion Steve Paine for the victory, holding off Kyle Coffey, Jeff Daughtery and AJpotrzebowski to collect the checkers.
In the 49-lap American Racer Sportsman feature, Payne drove to the win, sweeping the main open wheel features at the oval. Kreg Cooker watched from second, while Daryl Krebs, Kenny Peoples and Ben Feldman filled the top five.
Payne added a third-place showing Saturday at Land of Legends to cap a stellar weekend.
“My goal was to run top three a couple times, maybe compete for a win. I didn’t think four weeks in I would win a modified race,” said Payne.
Payne was on the pole for the modified race, and dueled with his father, Eldon, before settling into the race pace. An eight second lead on the field allowed Alex to maintain the Castrol Oil-Emerson Oil-Batzel Automotive-Speed Connection/Bilstein-Wicked Tees No. 70a. A late caution with five to go allowed Kyle Coffey a peek at the leader, but he could not solve Payne.
“I learned from racing the sportsman what I needed to do. I could run the car anywhere. I settled into the middle-outside. Lapped traffic was a little tricky, once we got clear it wasn’t too bad,” said Payne. “I knew if I hit my marks I would be okay. Steve Paine, Coffey, Jeff Daugherty and AJay behind you; I had to hit my lines I would be okay.”
The team has started the year strong. Twin big blocks are currently strapped into new Troyer TD5s. A third TD5 Troyer is being finished, and will have a Spec 358 in it. The backup TD5 will be outfitted with an open 358 engine. Those three power plants come from the Billy The Kid speed shop. Friday’s winning Sportsman car, last year’s Bicknell, was equipped with crate power from longtime partner New Generation and outfitted with the Batzel Automotive livery from Charlotte.
“The sportsman race, that was one of the best races I have had down there,” said Payne. “Kenny Peoples, Tommy Collins… Tommy slid me for the lead and I got it back on the restart.
“I didn’t think we would ever go down there with both race cars and win both of them. It was great, I couldn’t ask for anything better. The cars were great the whole race, nothing faded, smooth race overall.”
With the early success, plans have not changed. Payne is still hoping to stay consistent instead of win one week and end up in a drought or on the hook the next several outings. Eldon Payne pointed out staying humble is important above all.
“I just want to keep running steady, top fives and top 10s, be there in the points,” said Alex Payne. “But I would like to win another one.”
In addition to the Payne Sweep, Glenn Whritenour scored his fourth win in the Street Stock division. CJ Guererri was ahead of Chris Woodard, Jared Hill and Jimmy Grant. Marc Minutolo tallied a win in the Hobby Stocks, taking the win ahead of runner-up Justin Eldredge, Brian Lloyd, Jamie Eldredge Jr. and Casey Wagner. Ron Williams took the four-cylinder division checkers, besting Mike Dickerson, Lee Fritz, Robert Decker and Craig DeCamp. Lyle Daum won the bandit feature.
Alex was working on cars Sunday in preparation for the Short Track Super Series event at Outlaw this Tuesday night. The Patriot Sprint Tour will be part of the action on May 17, racing alongside the STSS 50-lap, $5,000-to-win event. Steve Paine won the race last year. The STSS Crate 602 Sportsman division will also be in action.
Touring Series
Empire Super Sprints
Danny Varin is red hot in his No. 01 360 sprinter. He’s scored three straight Empire Super Sprint features. Varin won Friday night at Utica-Rome, taking the win over Paulie Colagiovanni and Jason Barney. Saturday, Varin struck again, at Fonda. Jordan Poirier raced to second ahead of Colagiovanni. The Empire Super Sprints next events are Memorial Day Weekend at Brewerton (May 27) and Fulton (May 28).
Small Block Super Championship Series
Mike Bruce kicked off the Small Block Super Championship Series with a victory at Evans Mills Speedway Saturday night. Noah Ratcliff was second ahead of Griffin Miller, while Tim Proud and Dan Kapuscinski rounded out the top five. The next event will be July 8 at Chemung Speedrome, paying $1,000 to win. For more series information, visit facebook.com/SBSChampionshipSeries.
The Super DIRTCar Series will visit Can-Am Speedway Wednesday this week, where they will contest the rescheduled Thunder in the 1000 Islands event.
SATURDAY
At Land of Legends Raceway, Matt Sheppard registered a popular $2,000 payday, taking the checkers in the 30-lap Modified feature. Tim Fuller was second, and Alex Payne filled the podium with Erick Rudolph and Peter Britten rounding out the top five. Matt Guererri bested Dalton Martin to take the Sportsman checkers, with Justin Henderson, Nick Guererri and Ryan Shanahan following. Bobby Parrow posted a win in the 20-lap 305 sprint feature; Jason Whipple was next ahead of Dalton Herrick, Trevor Years and Brandyn Griffin. Returning to victory lane for the first time since July 19, 1986, Carl Johnson won the Street Stock feature over Nick Dandino and Rick Crego. Justin Eldredge posted a victory in the Hobby Stocks over Tyler Burnell and Wayne Ellison. Kasey Coffey won the New Legends Sportsman feature.
At Fulton Speedway, Tim Sears Jr. added his second win of the weekend. This time, he raced from 15th to first, taking the checkers in the 35-lap modified main event. Ron Davis III was next, followed by David Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd and Justin Crisafulli. Matt Janczuk won the first of two Sportsman mains, topping Amy Holland and Brandon Carvey while Chris Mackey won the second ahead of Brett Sears and Tony Finch. Jason Parkhurst won the 15-lap Novice Sportsman feature and Brenna Fitzgibbons scored the hobby stock win. Freddie White won the small car demolition derby and Mike Doney won the junk run derby.
Bill Holmes won the Late Model feature at Genesee Speedway, edging out Jon Rivers and Doug Ricotta. Cameron Tuttle took the Sportsman checkers over Dave Conant and Noah Walker. Rich Conte parked his ride in the Street Stock victory lane, with Bill Taylor and Tommy Kemp giving chase. Bill Weller (Mini Stock), Allison Dewitt (Novice Sportsman) and Seth Johnson (youth four-cylinder) took class wins.
Darren Smith scored his first win of 2022, taking the modified win at Thunder Mountain Speedway, hitting the line ahead of Eric Leet and Rusty Smith. Shayne Spoonhower posted his second win in the 358-Modified division, topping Connor Sellars and Rusty Smith.
FRIDAY
At Brewerton Speedway, Tim Sears Jr. raced from 11th to win the 35-lap modified feature over Chris Hile, Tom Sears Jr., Larry Wight and Chad Phelps. Alan Fink won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature over Richard Townsend and Matt Caprara. Justin Williams won the modlite feature and Damien Bechler was the top runner in the four-cylinder super stock main.
Tim Fuller won at Can-Am Speedway, avenging last week’s outcome. Jeff Sykes was second ahead of Jordan Kelly and Derek Webb. Lance Willix filled the top five. Brian Hudson won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature ahead of Eric Neir and Tiger Chapman. Cole Perry (Limited Sportsman), Josh Verne Jr. (602 Crate Sprints) and Justin Pope (Thundercars) took divisional wins.
Matt Sheppard stormed from 12th to win his third straight feature at Utica-Rome Speedway. Andy Bachetti rallied for second in the 30-lapper while Bobby Hackel IV, Rocky Warner and Shaun Walker finished in the top five. Matt Janczuk added his first of two weekend wins in the Sportsman ranks, topping Brian Calabrese, Payton Talbot, Dave Moyer and Addison Bowman. Beau Ballard (Pro Stocks), Matt Backus (Limited Sportsman), Matt Bukovan (DOHC) and Jacob Kimball (SOHC) delivered wins, as well.