The All Star Circuit of Champions returns to New York State this week with visits to Utica-Rome Speedway Friday, Orange County Fair Speedway Saturday and Lebanon Valley Speedway Sunday.
Tony Stewart, the former open-wheel and NASCAR star who owns the All Star Circuit of Champions, is scheduled to race at Utica-Rome.
Rain was a factor in the latest All Star Circuit of Champions race, the 11th annual Lou Blaney Memorial at Sharon Speedway. A pounding rain fell mid-afternoon, but it didn’t linger long and the event was completed. Dale Blaney took the win.
Dave Blaney became the first repeat winner in last year’s 10th installment, winning aboard the No. 10. Keeping the sequential trend, Dale, Dave’s brother, parked the No. 11 in victory lane for the 11th running of their father’s memorial race. Blaney’s win was worth $6,000.
The race for second was jumbled when Skylar Gee hit the fence twice in six laps, cutting a tire and allowing Brock Zearfoss a crack at the leader. Blaney shrugged that off and darted to another comfortable lead before Justin Peck drew the final caution period on lap 25. Blaney had clear track for the final five circuits, winning over Zearfoss, Cole Duncan, Cory Eliason and Aaron Reutzel.
Reutzel leads the points chase with 2,122. Dale Blaney is 10 points back. Eliason rides third, 84 back; Paul McMahan sits fourth with 2,008 points; and Zearfoss is fifth with 1,974 points.
Last month Zearfoss won over Eliason and Blaney at Outlaw Speedway, the circuit’s first swing through New York that also included stops at Stateline and Weedsport speedways.
Sprint touring
• Sunday’s Empire Super Sprints race at Utica-Rome served as the last of five races contested during the Donath Motorworx CNY Speedweek.
Davie Franek collected another stunning win, repeating his late-race heroics from two weeks ago in the Cole Cup. Franek raced past Chuck Hebing and front-runner Lucas Wolfe to win the feature.
Paulie Colagiovanni, on the heels of three wins in five starts, was crowned the CNY Speedweek champion despite failing to finish Sunday. He was scored 20th at the end of the Utica-Rome feature, but captured enough points to preserve his title run.
On Saturday at Fulton Speedway, Colagiovanni took the checkers from Hebing with a last-lap pass in the final corners. He bested Hebing 0.007 of a second. Larry Wight slipped past Matt Tanner for third.
At Brewerton Speedway Friday night, Wight won over Tanner and Jordan Poirier.
On Thursday at Canandaigua’s Land of Legends Raceway, Colagiovanni posted the second of his three Speedweek victories, securing the lead going down the backstretch staying out front for every lap of the feature. Colagiovanni won by more than 2 seconds over Shawn Donath. Hebing was third.
In last Wednesday’s Speedweek opener, Colagiovanni prevailed from the front row, leading all 25 laps at Can-Am Speedway. Shawn Donath and Tanner followed.
Dirt touring
• At Land of Legends Raceway on July 4, the Liberty 100 was contested as part of the CNY Speedweek extravaganza, and Matt Sheppard thrilled his local fanbase with a wild Super DIRTcar Series victory.
Max McLaughlin led the first 99 laps, but Erick Rudolph was pressing him as the white flag flew. The duo made contact in the first turn, and Rudolph inched ahead. Battling with lapped cars on the inside, McLaughlin made a bold bid, but the car didn’t stick and he collided with Rudolph. The pair sat idle in the third turn as Sheppard swept past both to take the win.
Sheppard gained position to inherit the victory with an equally brazen three-wide move only a few laps earlier in the third turn. Billy Dunn and Justin Wright finished in the top three behind Sheppard’s fourth series win of the year.
The series heads to Orange County Fair Speedway July 18 for the Battle of the Midway 100.
• The Short Track Super Series made its maiden visit to Fonda Speedway last Wednesday. The feature was memorable, not only for the historical significance of the event, but for the finish of the aptly named Firecracker 50.
Stewart Friesen blew a tire with 19 laps to go, yet was back up to sixth just six laps later. He quickly secured second place before storming off the outside line coming to the checkers. Friesen banged doors with a hopeful Sheppard before wrestling away the $10,700 victory at the finish line.
Weekly
SUNDAY
• At Utica-Rome Speedway, Erick Rudolph scored the 358-Modified win over Pat Ward and a hard-charging Billy Whittaker.
Matt Janczuk won the DIRTcar Sportsman Series main event over Kyle Inman, forging the winning pass in the 30-lapper with a bold, first-turn move in heavy traffic. Luke Horning picked up his first Pro Stock win of 2019, while Carter Gibbons nabbed the Novice Sportsman feature after the leaders crashed in the final corner.
SATURDAY
• Two nights after its special holiday program, Land of Legends Raceway’ weekly racing was wiped out by torrential rain.
• At Fulton Speedway, Jeremy Dygert recorded his first Modified win, besting Todd Root and Tim Sears Jr. Chris Mackey (Sportsman), Jackson Gill (Sportsman), Chris Fleming (Late Model) and Cody Manitta (Novice Sportsman) won features in other divisions.
• At Oswego Speedway, Michael Barnes recorded a Supermodified stunner. Barnes, who started ninth, was charging in the 75-lap Grand Prix event when the top three wrecked with two circuits to go, putting him at the point. He held on to triumph over Doug Didero and Dave Danzer.
Anthony Losurdo enjoyed a banner night as well, winning the 35-lap Small Block Supermodified and 20-lap 350 Supermodified features.
FRIDAY
• At Outlaw Speedway, Eldon Payne scored a win in the Modified feature over Kyle Coffey and Danny Johnson.
AJ Lloyd collected the Hoosier Tire Sportsman checkers over Nicole Hoag and Brandon Butler.
Glen Whritenour won his fourth Street Stock feature, taking the checkers over Chuck Winslow and Quinn Sutherland.
Steve Perkins won the Youth 4-Cylinder feature.
A passing shower pushed the start time back two hours. As a result, the American Racer Tire Crate Sportsman feature will be rescheduled and completed at a later date. The 4-Cylinder, IMCA and Hobby Stock features also will be rescheduled.
The $12,000 fireworks display was completed before racing was cut off due to a 1 a.m. curfew.
• At Brewerton Speedway, Tom Sears Jr. won the Modified 35-lapper over Tim Sears Jr. and Billy Decker. Mark Yorker (Sportsman), JJ Courcy (Sportsman) and Casey Sykes (Mod Lite) prevailed in other features.
LAST TUESDAY
• At Weedsport Speedway, Jackson Gill captured the Sportsman Classic. Gill grabbed the lead from Connor Cleveland and Kevin Root on lap 52 after a patient charge through the top 10. Gill made contact with the inside wall with 10 to go, forcing him to race with a flat left front through the final circuits.
Cleveland held on for bridesmaid honors for the second year in a row, ahead of Root.
Max Blair topped John Waters and Chad Homan in the RUSH Late Model 30-lapper, while Ivan Forney won over Daryl Ruggles and Eric Wise in the NY6A Microsprint feature.
Upcoming
Weedsport Speedway will open Saturday as the American Flat Track Motorcycle series makes its lone New York stop in 2019.
The event will include action for single and twin divisions. Races begin at 7:15 p.m.
For more, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.