Matt Sheppard picked up where he left off at Utica-Rome Speedway, triumphing in the Honoring Alex feature Friday night.
It is the second year in a row the standout pilot has won the event, pocketing $6,800 in the win.
Sheppard rolled off sixth and was leading in three laps, and he never looked back.
“This race is for Alex, and to have an awesome crowd like we’ve had for two straight weeks here! He would love to see this place right now. It’s awesome,” Sheppard said in a U-RS release.
This win marks Sheppard’s 61st at Utica-Rome Speedway, closing to within two victories of Stewart Friesen’s all-time mark. In July 2022, Stewart Friesen became the first driver to win 60 modified features and currently leads with 63 all-time wins. His latest was logged September 2022.
“We hit on something here last year and we’ve just stuck to it,” remarked Sheppard. “We haven’t changed too much and we’re just trying to ride it out.”
This win will also stand as Sheppard’s second win of 2023 under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series sanction, which includes his win at the end of March at Delaware International Speedway. With those two wins, Sheppard also posted a runner-up showing in the Fonda Speedway opener last weekend, which was contested under the NASCAR weekly sanction, as well.
“We’re off to a great start with the two wins and a second. … It’s definitely something we’re going to be paying attention to as the season progresses,” he added.
Friesen raced to second behind Sheppard in the 30-lapper, starting 10th. He was up to third in three laps, but was occupied in a battle with Billy Decker for second. Ultimately, Friesen cleared Decker with four to go, and Decker held on for third. Bobby Hackel IV and Michael Maresca filled out the top five.
Payton Talbot won the Crate Sportsman 25-lap feature ahead of Matt Janczuk and Jeremy Slosek. Bret Belden scored the Pro Stock 20-lap main, topping Jason Morrison and A.J. Walters. Zach Welch (Limited Sportsman), Justin Pope (Four-Cylinders), Brett Putnam (Slingshot) and Bodie Marks (Jr. Slingshot) earned class wins.
Next week is $5 admission night at Utica-Rome Speedway; gates open at 5 pm, with racing to follow at 7:30 p.m. Visit Utica-RomeSpeedway.com for the schedule and additional details.
Fulton ESS Kickoff to Barney
Jason Barney was not to be denied Friday night during Highbank Holdup weekend. Barney was flying in the Empire Super Sprints opener, kicking off the tour’s 40th year of racing. He ended up with the win, but not before a pair of caution periods erased his monster lead.
Barney was on his way to a sure win when the yellow lights came on laps 20, and then 21. This reset offered Danny Varin a chance to unseat the leader, but he could not solve Barney.
Barney moved to the lead on lap six, passing Dylan Swiernik. Barney then opened a serious advantage, leaving Swiernik, Joe Trenca, Danny Varin, and Matt Farnham to battle for second.
The tandem caution periods offered Varin a chance in technical definition only; Barney scampered off to the win with Varin holding second ahead of Swiernik, defending series champion Jordan Poirier and Shawn Donath.
John Pietrowicz won the Hobby Stock feature, leading all 20 laps. Brennan Fitzgibbons and Adam Hunt took podium finishes. Justin Williams won the 20-lap Mod Lite feature, taking the win by more than four seconds over Joe Isabell and Kyle Demo.
Overnight rains Friday into Saturday forced the second part of the Highbank Holdup to be pushed to Wednesday, June 21. The DIRTcar 358-Modified Series will race their leg of Holdup Weekend that night, along with a $750-to-win Sportsman Shootout Qualifier. The $750-to-win Four-Cylinder opener will be moved to July 22.
ESS will be back at the Fulton oval Memorial Day Weekend. Fulton Speedway will be back in action May 6 for the weekly points opener.
Willix wins Can-Am opener
Lance Willix scored a win in the 25-lap season opener at Can-Am Raceway.
The win stands as his second at Can-Am, and ends a drought dating back to that initial victory, logged July 31, 2020.
Billy Dunn made a move to pass race-long leader Ryan Arbuthnot with 10 to go. Willix followed to third, passing Taylor Caprara and Tim Fuller. Willix waited, and an opening presented itself with three to go; Willix made the winning pass in traffic and held off Dunn to win. Fuller surged to third ahead of Caprara and Arbuthnot.
Ryan Shanahan won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature over Tyler Corcoran and Remington Hamm. Dakota Sharp won the Pro Stock main ahead of Sid Harmer Jr. and Pete Stefanski. Francis White (Thunderstock) and Keegan Nier (Limited Sportsman) also earned divisional wins.
Livingston wins lone Genesee feature before rains hit
Genesee Speedway welcomed 92 cars to the venue, but showers after the heats forced the features to be postponed.
Ultimately, John Livingston Jr. will be the lone recorded winner from the night, winning the 15-lap Novice Sportsman Feature while holding off Tim Catalano and Dave Mamo.
The remaining five features will be split up over two weeks of racing. Next Saturday will feature double features for the Late Models and Mini Stocks. It will also include the first appearance of the NY6A Micro Sprints. Sportsman, Street Stocks and Bandits will run double features May 13. Teams with alternate Saturday night track commitments that conflict with their scheduled double features should contact the speedway.
Thunder Mountain, Outlaw, and Land of Legends rained out
Outlaw Speedway rained out and moved the Roy Silvers Memorial to May 5. All ticket stubs and wristbands will carry over to next Friday.
Land of Legends Raceway will shuffle their opener ahead following the wet conditions, opening May 6.
Thunder Mountain also lost both their testing session and opening plans on Saturday, and will look ahead to racing next Saturday.