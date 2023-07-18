Land of Legends Raceway offered plenty of fast paced action Saturday night, and not just what was happening on the track. The speedway cranked out a total of seven features in all, and a full complement of qualifying heats as officials raced both time and weather.
After an initial gamut of hot laps, the oval was not race ready; the hot temperatures and potential for rain had the track dusting up and needing more moisture to offer a racy surface. Autograph night allowed management to saturate the track further, and with a second round of packing and hot laps, the show was able to commence close to the posted start time.
A major wreck that damaged six hobby stocks and had Brighton Grant flip over in their opening heat delayed the program further. But adjustments to intermission and efficient efforts between drivers and pit stewards had the heats concluded in rapid fashion, and the entirety of the show was wrapped by 10:30 p.m.
The night provided multiple on-your-feet finishes, a couple first-time winners and clean features that went green-to-checkers without interruption. Ultimately, the rain never materialized until well after curfew, and at that point drivers were loaded up and heading out.
Alex Payne posted his first career modified win, delivering a tremendous finish in their 30-lapper. Daniel Johnson was a race-long leader but the field was charging. Danny Johnson was nipping at the leader’s heels and Payne stormed past both, bringing Peter Britten with him. Then, Payne held on for the feature win while Kevin Root stormed to third ahead of Justin Haers and Daniel Johnson. The win was dedicated to Bob Frost, who was a huge part in Payne getting partnerships that led to his Modified starts; Bob was killed in a motorcycle accident. Alex is the third first-time modified winner — coming in consecutive features, no less — at LOLR this year, joining Zach Payne (last week) and Zach Sobotka (June 17). There have been five different winners in as many features as well, with Matt Sheppard and Erick Rudolph winning the two mains prior to Sobotka.
It was a banner night for the Paynes, with Kennedy Payne winning the first of the two New Legend Sportsman features. With the curfew delayed New Legends main moved to this past Saturday, the New Legends raced two mains, forgoing a heat. It was the first of seven features, but it was a net addition of only six laps. Angel Sperring was second ahead of Kyle Ridley, Kyle Quigley and Bruce Batzel. In the latter New Legends feature, Nick Ventura posted his first career win; he struck an infield tire and damaged the car while leading the first New Legends race. Rallying, Ventura was stout in the regularly scheduled event and held off Kennedy Payne and Sperring for the win ahead of Belle Hogan and Quigley.
Kane Bristol went wire to wire in a romp, winning the main over Justin Henderson and Tim Lafler; Zach Sobotka was fourth and Karl Comfort finished fifth. Jordan Hutton cut short his Graduation Party to come race his CRSA touring ride in the 305 sprints; he missed hot laps and the heat and started last on the grid. From there, he charged up to catch Steve Glover, then took command with a dynamite move to win the 20-lap main ahead of Glover, Ethan Gray, John Smith and James Layton.
Jimmy Grant won his sixth Street Stock feature and fourth straight, topping Mike Welch and Rick Crego; CJ Guererri was next followed by Aksel Jensen.
Frank ‘Bubba’ Burnell Jr. won the Hobby Stock feature over Nathan Peckham and Tyler Burnell; Blane Smith was fourth and Justin Eldredge — who was relegated to a back-up car following the accident in the heat race — posted fifth.
Oddly, there was no additional area racing on Saturday. Fulton and Oswego Speedways were both scheduled to be off. Fulton and Brewerton enjoyed a summer break while Oswego was quiet as part of their cooperation agreement with the ISMA and MSS events scheduled at Berlin Raceway in Michigan.
Genesee Speedway rained out. The track completed four heat races after extensive grooming efforts. A shower at 4:30 challenged the staff, but heats pushed off at 7:30 pm. Another shower came through after four heats of action, ending the night. With the event not passing halfway on the card, the event is canceled and will not be completed.
Land of Legends will turn their attention to the Super DIRTcar Series event this Wednesday ahead of Joe Plazek’s Wall of Fame Induction on July 22.
Touring Series
The Super DIRTcar Series was in action Sunday night, contesting the Hall of Fame 100. The 100-lap battle offered the winner $10,000 and a guaranteed starting position for Super DIRT Week’s crown jewel. The card will include the DIRTcar Sportsman, as well as the 600cc Micro Sprints.
The Northeast Dirt Motorsports Hall of Fame inductions took place this week. Patrick Donnelly was honored with the Andrew Fusco Award for Media Excellence. After the honors, Donnelly welcomed an impromptu Rush Hour on DIRT reunion, where fellow Hall of Famer Mel Thomas joined the staff to celebrate Donnelly and his contributions.
Tim Fuller and Danny O’Brien were joined by Bob Cameron as driver inductions. Randy Williamson was also inducted as a Mechanic honoree; Glenn Hynemann, Paul Kuhl and Laurie Fallis were honored as well.
Wednesday night this week, the Super DIRTcar Series’ postponed Stars and Stripes Spectacular will headline a midweek show at Land of Legends Raceway with $7,500 being paid to the winner of the 70-lap feature. The DIRTcar Sportsman Central and West divisions will join the Big Blocks. Race time is 7 p.m.
Going into the Hall of Fame event at Weedsport, Matt Sheppard leads the point chase with two wins and 893 points. Mat Williamson is next, chasing with two wins and 855 markers. Peter Britten is third; he has no wins but is only 59 points behind Sheppard. Darren Smith (-94 points) and Chris Hile (1 win, -97 points) fill the top five.
In Empire Super Sprint action, Jonathan Preston scored a popular win at Freedom Motorsports Park. Preston went flag to flag in the win, besting Shawn Donath and Kyle Drum. Robbie Stillwaggon won at Woodhull Raceway, with Shawn Donath and Jordan Poirier posting podium efforts. The Empire Super Sprints series races next at Albany Saratoga on July 21
FRIDAY
Matt Sheppard won at Utica-Rome Speedway Friday night, topping Willy Decker and Billy Decker. Justin Wright and Andy Bachetti filled the top five. Jordan Hutton delivered his first of two wins on the weekend, taking the checkers in the CRSA Sprint Car 20-lap main; Billy VanInwegen was next, followed by Cory Sparks, Dillon Paddock and Tomy Moreau. Matt Janczuk scored another Crate 602 Sportsman win, leading Payton Talbot and Seth Martin at the checkers; Ed Lukas and David Dickey filled the top five. Bret Belden scored a win in an incredibly competitive Pro Stock feature, wrestling the win away from Josh Coonradt and AJ Walters. Jason Morrison and Jim Normoyle filled the top five. Zach Welch won over Dalton Doyle and EJ Gallup in the Limited Sportsman 20-lap feature. Rudy King scored the win in the four-cylinder feature.
At Can-Am Speedway, Billy Dunn spoiled Tim Fuller’s hopes of celebrating his Hall of Fame induction in victory lane; Dunn started fifth and won the DIRTcar 358 feature over Fuller and Jordan McCreadie. Andrew Howard was fourth ahead of Derek Webb. Tyler Corcoran charged from ninth to win the DIRTcar Sportsman 20-lap feature; Remington Hamm was next with Gavin Eisele, Mike Fowler and Josh Reome filling the top five. Josh Verne Jr. scored a win in the 602 Crate sprint feature over Andrew Hennessy and Michael Cousins. Phil Desormeau III (Thundercar) and Keegan Nier (Limited Sportsman) also earned class wins.
At Outlaw Speedway, Brady Fultz won a green-to-checkers charge from the pole, taking the Modified victory over Tyler Siri and Steve Paine. Will Shields was next, followed by Chris Daugherty. Blake Parsons endured one of the wildest slide jobs delivered at the confines of the Dundee oval, and collected the checkers after winning the drag race to the finish line in the Sportsman feature. Stacy Jackson was there but could not find the grip to steal the win; Zach Sobotka was third ahead of Chris Fisher and AJ Lloyd. Dylan Cecce picked up his second feature win in the Street Stocks, diving to the low side in the final set of corners to edge out Gene Sharpsteen. Chris Woodard was third ahead of Dave Yehl and Zach Teed. Phil Yaw posted his second win of the year in hobby stocks, holding off Nate Peckham and Doug Batterson, Brian Lloyd and Marc Minutolo. Mike Stone was the first across the line in the four-cylinder feature, but Brian Grant will be the driver of record after the 20-lap main. In all, three cars were disqualified following the race, bumping Grant to the win with John Cogswell to second ahead of Craig DeCamp, Erica Bell and Brady Richardson. Tim Grady won his third rookie sportsman feature and Gavin Hall won his fourth youth four-cylinder feature. Outlaw will be off this coming Friday and returns to action for the Summer Nationals on July 28, featuring the ULMS Super Late Models and Empire Super Sprints.
Brewerton Speedway was scheduled to be off.
Chastain enters Evans Memorial at URS
Ross Chastain will wheel a dirt modified July 20 at Utica-Rome Speedway during Thursday’s ‘Richie Evans Remembered’ Short Track Super Series event.
Chastain will take part in the 61-lap, $6,100-to-win STSS Modified event as a teammate to reigning track champion Matt Sheppard. Chastain has never driven a center-steer dirt modified but has some late model experience. The duo connected through the Delaware-based Givens family, watermelon farmers, growers for Melon 1 and supporters of both Sheppard and Chastain.
The race aligns with the NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway; Chastain drives for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR series. Chastain will meet fans from 5 to 5:30 ahead of the racing program. The card includes the STSS Crate 602 Sportsman battling 30 laps for $2,061 along with the Slingshots and Junior Slingshots on the inner oval.
Grandstand admission is $28.