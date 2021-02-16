All the theater and spectacle that is big block modified racing was on display at Volusia Speedway Park, where Max McLaughlin secured his first ‘Big Gator’ championship in the DIRTcar Nationals.
The celebration came with a muted coronation; heavy rains canceled the finale at Volusia. McLaughlin and the modified crew did not get to race and now turn their attention to the formal Super DIRTcar Series opener at CanAm Speedway April 10. Devin Moran was also crowned champion in the DIRTcar Nationals, winning the World of Outlaw Late Model title; the WoO LMS will head off to Duck River Raceway Park for their next race March 5.
McLaughlin was driving the Sweetener’s Plus entry for team primary Vic Coffey, and finished with an average of 4.5. He posted 594 points in four features, winning once while amassing three top fives and he did not finish outside the top 10. Billy Decker was next in the standings, giving chase with 589 markers to his credit. Michael Maresca was third, scoring one win during the week for post his firs career Super DIRTcar Series triumph. Stewart Friesen won a pair of races in the miniseries.
“We won our first Heat Race of the week and I remember saying in an interview that this team has won here before and now it’s up to me and that’s what we did,” McLaughlin said in a champions recap from DIRTcar.
McLaughlin has recorded both of his Super DIRTcar Series wins in the Coffey entry. McLaughlin was on the edge of winning the title in 2017, drawing even with Brett Hearn before the ever-successful Hearn won on the final night of racing. At that point, McLaughlin was driving for Heinke-Baldwin racing.
“He [Hearn] ended up winning the final night which gave the championship to him. It’s been bothering me for a few years that we didn’t win it. Now, this makes up for it,” McLaughlin added.
The Big Gator trophy — part of the spectacle — came with some theatre, however. After an incident on the opening lap of the rain-delayed main February 11, McLaughlin collected the checkers and seven-time Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard finished fifth. The pair clashed later in the night.
“That’s alright. Whatever. I got one black eye, one busted lip, and one DIRTcar Nationals championship,” McLaughlin said.
FRIDAYWith the Saturday program lost to rain, the culminating feature was contested Friday.
Michael Maresca won the feature over Sheppard, leading the opening circuit from the front row. Maresca dueled with the three-time Big Gator winner, with Sheppard tossing his ride around the outside of the fast oval. However, the forward bite needed to complete the pass was lacking and Sheppard settled into second place.
“It was a good night for us,” Sheppard said in a DIRTcar recap. “We gave Michael [Maresca] a run on the high side for a while but I just couldn’t get by him once he cleared down to the bottom. I think he was a little better than me anyway.”
Maresca’s No. 7mm was quite consistent leading up to the victorious effort; he attributed a suspension adjustment as the improvement that was the difference maker.
“I want to thank the guys at Penske Racing Shocks,” Maresca said. “They gave us a package to get around this place that’s working really good. There are only two of us here running them. My whole team just kept working and we got it done. I’m really happy to get this car in Victory Lane for those guys.”
Sheppard was content with the car, and Billy Decker settled for third while looking for more out of his Bicknell.
“We like parking on the front stretch but obviously we’d like to park down there,” Decker joked, referring to the victor’s spot, occupied by Maresca. We’ve had a rocket since we unloaded it... We raced really good every night which is important because we normally run really long races. We’re looking forward to it.”
Decker is looking forward to running this package when the series gets going for points in April. Billy VanInwegen was fourth ahead of Peter Britten.
“Everyone’s dream, when they start racing in the Northeast, is to win a Super DIRTcar Series race and I finally won one,” Maresca reflected. “It’s cool to start the year off with a win and to get a Big Block win is especially awesome. It means a lot. I don’t think it’s set in yet. I try to go with the mindset that each race is the same but I’m sure tonight, when I’m lying in bed, I’ll think about all the struggles in the past and realize how awesome this is.”
