The upcoming racing schedule includes a couple big events, leading into Super DIRT Week at Oswego. Both Fulton Speedway and Utica Rome Speedway will be hosting special events in the coming days.
First, Mike Maresca will look to defend his 2020 Outlaw 200 Championship at Fulton Speedway during Outlaw 200 weekend.
Fulton will host two days of racing, October 1-2, with the Rush Late Models, Mod Lites and Hobby Stocks contesting features Friday ahead of the Sportsman and Modified program on Saturday.
Late Models will see a 40-lap feature dedicated to Brian Dolbear, with $1,400 waiting for the winner. Chad Homan, the division win leader and 2021 division track champion, won the last Late Model contest during Outlaw Weekend, besting Charlie Sandercock and Andrew Hennessy.
The Mod Lite STARS East Coast Nationals Champion will be crowned in their 25-lapper. Clayton Brewer inched out a .002-second victory over Canadian star Jeffrey May. Hobby Stocks are also on the card for Friday. Fulton does not have a weekly Hobby Stock program, so the field will be green to the surface on all fronts. Home track rules as written will be followed for each entry. Their feature is set for 25 laps.
Friday will also include a 20-lap Novice Sportsman Championship and the 25-lap four-cylinder open. Modified qualifying races will be 15-laps in length, with winners starting in the 17th through 20th spots on the Outlaw 200 grid. Eight lap Sportsman Shootout heats and ten lap Sportsman consolations are on the card as well.
Ticket sales open at noon, and grandstand gates open at 4:30 pm. Hot laps are set for 5 pm with racing to follow at 6:30 pm. Adult general admission is $30.
Saturday, the $20,000 to win Outlaw 200 will serve as the headliner. Last chance races and the 50-lap Sportsman Shootout will round out day two. Grandstand gates open at noon and racing is set to begin at 5 pm. Adult general admission is $40.
Wednesday stands as move-in day for campers, and early hauler parking opens Thursday at 5 pm.
For ticketing and registration, camping rules and other procedures, visit www.FultonSpeedway.com and click on the Outlaw 200 tab.
Then Tuesday, modified pilots have some decisions to make. Utica Rome Speedway will host their Modern Day Outlaw event, with a combined three-division purse that pays in excess of $63,000. The event will serve as the conclusion of the 2021 campaign for Utica-Rome, and the close of the first season under Brett Deyo.
The headline event is the big block/small block Modern Day Outlaw 50, which allows sail panels. The feature will pay $10,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $500 to take the green. The 26 car purse will pay more than $38,000.
The Cole Cup returns for the 360 Sprint cars. The 30-lap affair will pay $5,000 to win and $300 to start. The event will be sanctioned by the Patriot Sprint Tour. The Crate 602 Sportsman round out the triple header with a $1,500 to win 25-lap main.
Gates open at 4 pm, with hot laps at 6:15 pm and racing at 7:15 pm. Adult general admission is $25. Visit www.uticaromespeedway.com for additional details.
Tuesday, October 5 is also the Demon 100 at Brewerton Speedway. The kick off to Super DIRT week for almost three decades, Brewerton will welcome The Super DIRTcar Series for a $10,000 to win feature that will ensure the winner guaranteed starter status for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux 200 on October 10 at Oswego Speedway. The DIRTcar Pro Stocks are racing as well at Brewerton. Pits open at 2 pm, tickets and grandstands open at 4 pm, hot laps follow at 6 pm with the first heats going green at 7 pm.
For more information, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com
****Mahaney breaks winless SDS streak
Going into the Super DIRT Week XLIX activities, Mike Mahaney picked up some momentum. The King Ferry, NY pilot scored his first Super DIRTcar Series victory at Albany-Saratoga, breaking a 115-race winless streak.
Mahaney races weekly at Albany-Saratoga; the win was worth $13,000. With the laps winding down, Mahaney was faced with a restart conundrum, and Stewart Friesen and Matt Sheppard were poised to steal the win. Friesen stole the lead entering the first turn, but Mahaney dropped to the inside line through turns 3 and 4, and stormed back past Friesen’s rim-riding No. 44. Friesen then tormented the leader, but Mahaney proved unflappable and scored the landmark victory. Friesen was second, with Sheppard, Ronnie Johnson and Peter Britten rounding out the top five.
Next, the Super DIRTcar Series heads off to Napa Super DIRT Week XLIX, opening with the Brewerton’s Demon 100 and on-track testing and qualifying leading to the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux 200 October 10.
***Fire delays Outlaw Speedway Fall Nationals
Friday was the first night of action at the Outlaw Speedway Fall Nationals. A fire in the generator knocked the event offline and only part of the program could be completed. The card opened with the balance of a Patriot Sprint Tour feature, restarting on lap 10. Ryan Smith jumped to the lead, and traded slide jobs with Jared Zimbardi, serving the final pass on lap 28 before darting to the win.
The Gunslinger 15-lap Modified dash was led early on by Steve Paine, but Tyler Siri rallied for the win. Danny Johnson moved to second on the final lap, and with the one-two finish, Siri and Johnson were locked into Saturday’s Gunslinger 50 modified race.
However as the Patriot Sprint Tour’s regular feature was pushing off, a fire erupted in the generator building. The fire was put out, but the damage forced track crews to call off the rest of the night. The grid at the facility had been affected as well, so Saturday’s event was not contested.
The Dutch Hoag Weekend will be the final event of the 2021 season, set for October 22-23. Rain checks from Saturday will be valid for October 22, which will now include Saturday’s scheduled events. The October 23 event will remain as scheduled for Dutch Hoag Weekend.
For updated schedules, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com
***Genesee topless weekend cut short by rain.
After a stalwart opening night, Genesee Speedway was struck by rain five laps into the opening heat race. With the increasing rains, the track had to cancel the race due to the looming 11 pm curfew.
There is discussion of a rain date, and drivers should keep their wristbands. If there is no suitable date, the passes can be returned for a refund. A decision is expected in the coming days, keep an eye on www.genesee-speedway.com for details.
John Waters won the late model feature on the opening night of racing. Joe Martin, Jeremy Wonderling, Michael Durtisky and Jimmy Johnson filled the top five in the 30-lapper. Phil Vigneri III scored the Sportsman main, besting Brett Senek, Chas Wolbert, Noah Walker and Randy Chrysler in the 25-lap affair. Chad Ruhlman won the RUSH Wingless Sprint feature, passing race-long leader Gale Ruth Jr. on the 20th and final circuit. Ryan Fraley, Blaze Myers and Steve Pedley finished with top fives. Josh Pangrazio won the Street Stock Feature over John Zimmerman, Joe Chamberlain, Bill Taylor and Tommy Kemp. Rich Conte scored a win in the four-cylinder main, besting Rocco Conte, Don Whiteside, Brad Whiteside and Andrew Gayton.
***Show Stylez hosts drags at Samson
Show Stylez hosted Samson No Prep Drags this weekend at the Seneca Army Depot.
Tommy Reek pulled down $3,500 in a head to head Big Tire class win over Kenny Beaverson. Nick Kellogg won the small tire finale, pocketing $4,700 in a win over Chris Taber. Nick Butler scored a street tire win. Don Saprito won the Big Tire N/A class, and Brandon Disanto won the Small Tire N/A finale.
There are a number of racing programs happening at the air strip, with drag events coming up October 16. The strip is situated on the old runway, which is 7,000-ft by 165-ft wide. Racing includes tech inspections. Gates open at 8 and racing begins at 11.
Contact Show Styles for details; call 315-651-9408 or visit Show Stylez on Faceboook.