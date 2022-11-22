Local racing mainstay Bob Miller recently transferred three track-specific archives from his ‘vintage existing’ to the ‘vintage’ area of his historical database.
The somewhat symbolic exchange served as a bittersweet moment for Miller, of Canandaigua. Sliding Rolling Wheels Raceway, Five Mile Point and some leftover Syracuse data were put into the Vintage ranks, where Miller stores ads and documentation on closed speedways.
Miller is a self-taught racing historian in the area, embracing the historian label. He has spent parts of five decades working in motorsports, with the hub being Canandaigua Speedway — now Land of Legends Raceway.
His time in racing started as a fan in the 1970s, leading to him working as a packer truck driver to get into Canandaigua in the 1980s. Miller purchased a camera to document the growth of his young children through home videos, and then used the same camera to document the races at the Ontario County Fairgrounds.
“I had fun doing it, so I kept doing it. I was self taught how to shoot video,” said Miller. “There was a time when I would shoot 130, 135 races a year. And I did that for 10 years.”
His passion for videography has opened plenty of doors, starting with This Week on Dirt where he submitted videos from Canandaigua. At that time, the show was hosted by Doug Logan and Andy Fusco. He has worked for ESPN productions, Dirt Track Digest, FLX RaceFlx, Thomas Video and currently, Land of Legends TV.
His passion for motorsports and the video-production side seem to pale against his passion for the history of the sport. In a time of year when we are implored to give thanks, Miller pays homage to the tracks and speedways of the past — and their talented drivers — showing gratitude for the history of the sport by preserving the memories and legacies of past ovals.
“I’ve visited 145 tracks, active tracks. And I am up to close to that many in closed ones, now too,” said Miller. “It bothers me though, nobody cared about the street stocks from back in the day.”
His love of racing hatched in the 1970s, in physical education class at then-Canandaigua Academy. Little did Miller know, the ball field he was playing on — now a field for soccer and lacrosse at Canandaigua Middle School — was formerly a race track.
“There was a baseball diamond and I would daydream, out there playing baseball, this would be a good place for a race track,” said Miller. “As I got into racing history, I found out where I went to high school was the site of the old Canandaigua Fairgrounds — and they had a racetrack there, and they had car races there.”
This was back in 1978 or 1979 at the time, and was uncovered after some time digging into the research of area race tracks. That bug was seeded early, coming as the words of track announcer Joe Marotta left an effect on a young Miller.
“My first night at Canandaigua, 1972. Joe Marotta was talking about the good old days. That was the 50s. This was 1972. He is talking about races in the 50s, it wasn’t even 20 years [before]. He kind of planted the bug in my ear. I have always been into the history after that,” Miller said.
And with no classical training in the craft, it was a hobby driven by interest alone. Over time, Miller has amassed several harddrives of content. His collection is not entirely public, but shares advertisements and photographs on his Facebook page. A number of items are one-of-a-kind, having uncovered data about speedways that may have been totally forgotten to time if not for a chance lead.
“I’ve found stuff that no one has known about. I have a tool tray and utilities to find things, websites, old maps. That is my own personal stash. I found stuff and I saved those links,” Miller said.
The research has uncovered previously unknown content. Mark Southcott connected with Miller, and rediscovered a track in Seneca Falls. Peewee Southcott, Mark’s grandfather, raced midgets there as a jalopy driver in the 1930s. He was active at another track, called Dewey Barnes Speedway in Albion, NY. Miller has support that his finding in February 2014 was the first documentation of the track in the current era.
Another jalopy track was found south of Brockport. With help of the Sweeting family (James Sweeting raced at Land of Legends Raceway) and maps, Miller was able to source images old enough to still have the outline of the West Sweden Speedbowl. The track was formerly located on Sweden Road.
“I wanted to know what property out there had that race track on it. They came up with a picture of cars on the track there, and they were able to tell me where the track was. It was easy to find, there was a cemetery across the street and a stand of pines — and the pines were in the picture,” said Miller.
The documented aerial shot matches current maps of the area, but the outline of the track is now fairly lost. However, cars were racing there in the 1940s, and his image with cars in action may be the only picture in existence documenting the cars turning laps.
“I really like to find old ads,” said Miller. “You don’t advertise a race at a track that doesn’t exist. It proves the tracks were there.”
He was recently approached for information regarding Brian Shipman, a racer from Canandaigua, Weedsport and Rolling Wheels. Most of the notes had been discarded, but he was able to unearth a win belonging to Shipman at Land of Legends. In terms of the Rolling Wheels, the details are scarce; a series of ownership changes have broken up some of the historical record. A multitude of information were hand-me-down notes from Gary Spaid and Tom Skibinski, and were also shared to Auto Racing Research Associates (ARRA) President Fred Voorhees, a historical website based in New Jersey. He has also had a dialogue with Tom Schmeh, the former curator of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum over historical documents.
“Alan Johnson is my favorite driver, but two of my favorite races had Danny Johnson winning,” Miller recounted.
The first is Danny Johnson’s run from last to first in the Bill Trout-owned Modified at Rolling Wheels. Later, Danny Johnson passed Jimmy Horton along the wall at the Syracuse Mile, Johnson’s last win at the State Fairgrounds track.
With all the tracks and finishes, there still remain bucket-list ovals that will never get checked off.
Miller has plans to go to Riverside Park, in Agawam, Mass. The track was hosting its final event but Miller didn’t attend as planned with Paul Szmal. The track property is now underneath Six Flags New England. Another was Danbury Fair Arena, which is now a Wilmorite Mall in Danbury, CT.
The real elusive example is Flemington, the tricky square facility in New Jersey. Miller tried three times to get to the track in the dirt configuration. Each time, the trip out resulted in a rain out.
“I was fortunate, the job I worked at allowed you to take vacation time two, four hours at a time. I would leave early or take a half day. I would work a race and then drop off the video stuff at Weedsport at 5:45 am, shower and get back to work the next day,” said Miller. “I went to Flemington on three different occasions, leaving at 3 am or 4 am to get there. There was no such thing as the weather channel or gps and cell phones to know it was fruitless. You drove all the way there.
“It was a long drive for a hamburger.”
Miller was too young to have ever gone to a race at Reading Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania, which is now a mall. Among the most missed tracks include The Mile at the New York State Fairgrounds, Rolling Wheels and their final race with cars on the track — the facility has welcomed flat track motorcycles since — and the old configuration of the Cayuga County Fair Speedway (which is now Weedsport Speedway).
Miller also took a pause to salute the work of track photographers. Often, the track photographers send content into trade papers and serve as the rare historians. The further we creep into the digital age, the fewer hardcopies of print ads and photos we have, and the more rare and difficult it will be to document the current era.
But the end goal isn’t clear. Miller recognizes the work of Tom Tryniski who runs the Fulton History website, the others already named and countless others. He looks up to Allan E. Brown and Len Kasper, authors of the History of America’s Speedways and Spencer Speedway Legends, 1957-1977, respectively.
“They know I have this stuff, they are writing books, shouldn’t they be calling me?” Miller said with a big laugh, explaining historical racing books often end up being self published, and he didn’t have those means at the time.
“I would like to say that I can write a book. I’ve got two hard drives, and 20 years invested in this. This is what I do,” Miller said. “I will help anybody.”
If nothing else, that is the hallmark of his work, and married right back into the purpose: to honor and show gratitude to the ones before and salvage the history for those to come. His humility in the research game, coupled with the passion and pursuit are valuable. And of all the historians, for Bob, we should be most thankful.