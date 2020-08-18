The bounties at Outlaw Speedway swelled last week, but they remain unclaimed.
Steve Paine won the Modified feature, scoring his second victory of the year at Outlaw. However, Matt Sheppard suffered heavy right side damage as he was making his expected charge through traffic. After a handful of pitstops to fix the car, he pulled off on lap 17, negating the bid at the advertised $4,000 payday.
The bounty will roll forward, with a $2,000 bonus on the line to anyone who can beat Sheppard while he is running at the finish. That pairs nicely with the advertised $2,000 to win that is already paid to the race winner.
Sheppard leads the points chase with two races to go; he has 16 markers in hand over Danny Johnson, and 2018 division champion Alan Johnson is only 18 markers back. Paine’s win moves him to fourth in the rankings, 54 points behind.
The points season at Outlaw is scheduled to conclude August 28.
While Sheppard was battling through traffic and hunting Paine and Johnson, Tyler Siri was out front and checking out. He endured a series of yellows and maintained the point through the resulting restarts. But Paine was making use of the restarts himself, gaining ground on the leader and then pouncing on lap 23. Paine moved to the point, and held a three-second advantage over Siri and a surging Jim LaRock at the checkers. Kyle Coffey and Alan Johnson filled the top five.
Jared Hill won the Street Stock main, but could not claim the bounty on Glen Whritenour. That $500 bonus rolls over to this week, and Whritenour put his own flair on the night, winning his eighth division feature of the year in the make-up main from July 10. There, CJ Guererri gave chase ahead of Hill, Quinn Sutherland and Aksel Jensen. Behind Hill’s checkered flag run, Guererri, Sutherland, Bob Buono and Jensen filled the top five.
Whritenour has a nearly 100-point edge over Guererri, leading with 620 points to Guererri’s 534. Jake Karlnoski, Hill, and Jensen are next.
AJ Potrzebowski won his fourth American Racer Tire Sportsman feature over Casey Williams. Travis Grover was next, with Kevin Stevens and Alex Payne filling the top five. His win gives him the points lead over Chris Fisher, 462 markers to 456. Zach Sobotka and Karl Comfort are tied in third, 18 points behind each with Will Shields riding fifth (436 points).
Payne won his second Hoosier Tire Sportsman main of the year with Grover chasing. Sobotka was next, with Tommy Collins Jr. and Shields filling the top five. Sobotka has a healthy lead in the DIRTcar Sportsman points, leading Collins by 68 points, 606-532. Shields, Zach George and Payne follow in the top five.
Kevin Smith won the IMCA modified feature over Rodney Morgan, Shawn Bruce, Brad Smith and Jared Spaulding. Brad Smith has a thin three-point lead over Kevin in the points, 352 to 349. Bumps Scutt and Rodney Morgan are tied with 342 points each, and Rich Karlnoski is fifth (329 points).
Wayne Ellison won his eighth IMCA Hobby Stock main of the year. This time, it was Jeremy Trank’s turn to try and unseat the dominant Ellison, racing to second ahead of Bruce Kinner, Casey Wagner and Amber Pierce. Ellison boasts a division-leading 418 points, while Kinner is chasing with 398 points. Jamie Eldredge Jr. is third (382) ahead of Trank and Justin Eldredge, owning 379 and 377 points, respectively.
Kenneth Evans won the four-cylinder main ahead of Bob Doolittle. Scott Lehman Jr. placed third ahead of Jeremy Bunn and Ray Hyer. Bunn is in command of the four-cylinder points chase at this point, with 604 markers to his credit. Doolittle is next with 574, followed by Hyer (546), Lehman (540) and Lehman Jr. (538).
Ethan Decker scored the bandit win, adding to his huge division point lead. Decker boasts 466 points. Abby Decker, who raced to second, is also runner-up in the point standings with 228 points.
Cory Reed was serving as race director Friday, and will be at the track for the rest of the season.
Area Results
Land of Legends Raceway was off Saturday, but raced on Thursday instead.
Matt Sheppard scored the victory, pocketing $4,000 in the effort. Jimmy Phelps fought hard for a runner-up showing ahead of Billy Decker, Erick Rudolph and Alan Johnson. Matt Janczuk won the Sportsman side of things, topping Kyle Inman for a $1,000 payday. Nick Guererri was third ahead of Alex Payne and Zach Sobotka. Noah Walker won the B-feature ahead of Tony Velez. Jimmy Grant pocketed $500 as he topped Mike Welch in the Street Stock showcase, winning the 20-lapper with Marc Minutolo, Josh Pangrazio and Quinn Sutherland rounding out the top five. The track is back in action Saturday.
Friday at Can-Am Speedway, Tim Sears Jr. won the DIRTcar 358 Modified feature. Billy Dunn was chasing at the line while Larry Wight and Jordan McCreadie were in pursuit. Tyler Meeks rounded out the top five. Nick Heywood won the first DIRTcar Sportsman main over Addison Bowman and Jordan Kelly. Kevin Root won the second, topping Tyler Corcoran and Brian Hudson.
Mike White scored the DIRTcar Pro Stock win over Burton Ward and Tyler Bushy. Josh Verne edged out Francis White and Mike Greenfield to win the Thunderstocks. Michael Maresca tallied a win in the Mod Lites, and Tyler Stevenson won the limited sportsman feature.
At Genesee Raceway, Jimmy Johnson won over JJ Mazur in the RUSH Late Model headliner. Dave DuBois, Brian Kotarski and Paul Grigsby followed. Kyle Inman won the DIRTcar Sportsman main, topping Dave Conant in the 25-lapper.
Cam Tuttle, Zach George and Sarah Johnson were next. Tommy Kemp won the Street Stock feature. Adam Depuy was second ahead of John Zimmerman, Bill Taylor and Jesse Qutermous. Cole Susice was triumphant in the four-cylinder ranks, topping Rich Conte, Brandon Shepard, Brad Whiteside, Andy Shumaker and Rocco Conte. Tyler Vinson won the novice sportsman main, and Jake Bansmer won the youth four-cylinder feature.
Thunder Mountain saw a Larry Wight victory. Wight took advantage of Land of Legends’ night off and stormed the castle in Lisle, winning over Brandon Walters, Nick Nye, Billy Decker and Alan Barker. Willy Decker won the DIRTcar 358 Modified main, denying Wight a double-down. Wight was second ahead of Pat Ward, Marshall Hurd and Colton Wilson. William Eastman won the Sportsman main. Jerry Lobdell (Street Stock), Chris Jordan (600cc Modifieds), Mike Morse (Factory Stocks), Jamie Kamrowski (Rookie Sportsman) and Logan LaDue (rookie 600s) each won features.
Ransomville, Airborne dates dropped from SDS calendar
The restriction on large gatherings in New York have forced the cancellation of Super DIRTcar Series events at Airborne and Ransomville Speedways.
Airborne’s Lyle DeVore chugged along and finally opened this past weekend.
The card included Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Super Stocks and four-cylinders. The event was successful, and the track has planned a follow up August 29. However, the extension of the Executive Order further into August hampers the opportunity to have the series visit, and the decision was made to nix the tour date on August 18.
Ransomville has been dormant, and the Summer Nationals would have marked the sixth decade of series action at the oval. However, the series will not visit the track on August 24 as planned, again due to the restrictions.
“With the executive order extended to late August in New York State it makes the decision, unfortunately, an easy one,” said Super DIRTcar Series Director Dean Reynolds. “Both tracks are in areas where the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks are seen just once a year and very important dates for both tracks. We will be back in 2021 to give the local fans a taste of the big blocks.”
For more details, visit www.superdirtcarseries.com.
The Empire Super Sprints have dropped everything on the calendar through August 29, with hopes of racing Evans Mills Raceway Park. The events that are off the calendar include Ransomville (August 14), Ohsweken Speedway (August 17-18), and Granby and LeRPM (August 21 and 22). The US-Canadian border remains closed at this point, it will be closed at least until September 21.
The Patriot Sprint Tour is scheduled to visit Penn Can Speedway August 28. The dates at Outlaw (August 14), Ohsweken Speedway (August 17-18) and Woodhull Speedway (August 22) have all been cancelled. The series was last in action June 17, where Lucas Wolfe scored the win at Land of Legends Raceway.
Oswego hopes to race in August
Oswego Speedway lost the first three events planned for August, but track releases advise the ‘Teal Palace’ Championship Night remains on as scheduled. That event is set for August 22, with the International Classic Weekend slated for September 4-6.
While New York State had again extended executive order 202.3, regarding public gatherings, through August 20 the track remains hopeful race fans can fill the grandstands Labor Day Weekend.
Regularly scheduled Fast Friday sessions will continue through August 28. Interested teams may email the track at oswegospeedway@gmail.com to sign up.
Otherwise, follow the speedway on Facebook or check out www.oswegospeedway.com.
Richardson passes unexpectedly
Peter Richardson, 40, of Vernon, passed August 13. His passing brings him back to his brother and best friend, the late Todd Michael Richardson.
Peter was a beloved member of the Patriot Sprint Tour family, and was remembered by Curtis Berleue on the PST page. He frequently won ‘best appearing’ car awards with the Patriot Series, he also won the 2019 Dash Series Championship. He was a regular with the Empire Super Sprints as well.
Peter is survived by Kristine and Ed Ballou, his mother and stepfather, his father and stepmother Arthur “Buddy” and Dawn Richardson, two sisters, Emma and Clara, girlfriend Beth Macie and his best friends “Turbo” and “Otto”.
Contributions in Pete’s name can be directed to The Hemophilia Federation of America, 999 North Capital Street, NE, Suite 201, Washington, DC, 20002.
Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com, and additional viewing and funeral news are there as well.
