Brett Deyo has added another chapter to his dirt modified history book, and it will have ripple effects throughout central New York.
Deyo, and BD Motorsports Media LLC will operate Utica-Rome Speedway in 2021, racing on Friday Nights.
Gene Cole, the longtime owner of the facility, has turned weekly operations over to Deyo. The agreement includes the oval, motorcross track and speedway club; Cole reassumed ownership of the track after Bill and Kim Shea ended their six year term as promoters.
“Mr. Cole wants nothing more than to see Utica-Rome continue as a speedway,” Deyo said. “There were certainly other lucrative offers received which would have effectively ended auto racing at Utica-Rome. Mr. Cole put the legacy of auto racing at Utica-Rome first and afforded us this opportunity.”
The revamped front office will include Bainbridge, NY’s Jamie and Denise Page, who currently serve as general managers of Fonda Speedway. They previously served as promoters of I-88 Speedway in Afton. Chris Moore will be the announcer for both Fonda and Utica-Rome, relocating to Vernon from his home in Smyrna.
Utica-Rome Speedway will have the same rules and pay schedule as Fonda Speedway, which BD Motorsports Media also oversees. The track will be serviced by Insinger Performance (Sunoco Fuels) and Lias Tire (American Racers).
The card will include Modifieds, Crate 602 Sportsman, Limited Sportsman, Pro Stocks and Four Cylinders. Additional divisions will be added at select events. The schedule formally kicks off in May after a pair of test and tune sessions, and continue through Labor Day. The Friday based program will have a 7:30 p.m. start time, with hot laps booked for 6:45.
The schedule will also feature a Thunder on the Thruway mini-series, pitting the competitors at the Fonda and Utica-Rome ovals head-to-head. Weekly divisions included in the mini-series will be Modifieds, 602 crates, and Pro Stocks. Modified and Sportsman racers will be eligible to compete for the American Racer Cup, presented by Sunoco. Additional plans include the return of the fabled New Yorker, and a tribute to Richie Evans.
Weekly purses and payouts will match those at Fonda, including $2,400 to win, with $500 set for 10th and $250 to start. The sportsman will be paid $1,000 to win, with $100 to start. Pro Stock payouts will be $800 to win and $75 to start.
The track website has been updated, and remains at www.uticaromespeedway.com.
2021 Syracuse Motorsports Expo and Trade Show canceledThe annual Syracuse Motorsports Expo and Trade Show has been pushed off to 2022.
The event was booked for March 13-14, but has been taken off the schedule due to ongoing restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the current restrictions in place it’s just not going to happen this year,” said show promoter Jeremie Corcoran in a statement. “We were hoping things would begin to open back up so we could have the show. Things are getting better, but we’re just not to the point where we can have the show at the Fairgrounds this year.”
The dates for 2022 will be March 12-13, with March 11 set aside as a move-in day.
For additional updates, visit www.syracusemotorsportsexpo.com.
Expanded purse will stay in place for Hoosier Weekly ChampionshipThe expanded Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship purse changes launched in 2020 will remain in place for the near future.
DIRTcar Racing and Hoosier Tire saw an $8,000 jump in the overall purse last year among the four DIRTcar Northeast Divisions: Modified, 358-Modified, Sportsman Modified and Pro Stocks. The top 20 drivers in the year-long point chases will be awarded prize money at the end of the season in November.
“When we knew last year that there weren’t going to be Series events and Series point funds, we shifted our focus to the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly to help out the tracks that did open up during the pandemic,” said DIRTcar Northeast Director Dean Reynolds. “Then it was decided to expand the number of competitors that will receive a cash payout.
The Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points score a drivers’ top-16 finishes in DIRTcar sanctioned features, and tabulate a champion.
Stewart Friesen took home $5,000 for ranking atop the modified contenders last season. Mat Williamson traversed Canada and pocketed the DIRTcar 358 title ($3,000). Kevin Root edged out Andrew Buff to take the $1,000 Sportsman laurels and Luke Horning took $1,000 in his Pro Stock efforts. There were also a variety of prizes presented by VP Fuels, totaling $7,500 in fuel certificates to more than 30 drivers.
Even in the restricted climate during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were still 69 sanctioned DIRTcar Big Block events, 66 DIRTcar 358 Modified events, 177 Sportsman Modified races and 83 Pro Stock features.
Races in all DIRTcar NE series events also count in a driver’s final 16 scored finishes.
Follow the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points standings online at DIRTcar.com.