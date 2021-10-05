Brewerton Speedway’s Demon 100 will kick start ‘Racing’s Biggest Party’ as the Super DIRTcar Series invades the D-shaped oval Tuesday night.
The $10,000 to win event will stand as the lid-lifter of the 49th annual Super DIRT Week extravaganza. Matt Sheppard is chasing his eighth career Super DIRTcar Series Championship, which would put him atop the career championship list, passing Brett Hearn. The pair are currently tied with seven titles each.
Mat Williamson, fresh off a $20,000 victory in Fulton’s Outlaw 200 this weekend, has moved up the point standings and is hoping to bank some important points as the season draws to a close. He is chasing Peter Britten, who scored a series win earlier this year at Land of Legends Raceway.
Brewerton is also home of DIRTcar stars Jimmy Phelps, Larry Wight, Chris Hile, Tim Sears Jr., and Billy Decker. Ronnie Davis III, Tom Sears Jr., Pat Ward, Tyler Trump, and Michael Maresca also called Brewerton home on Friday nights.
The Demon 100 winner will also be granted guaranteed starter status for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Sunday, Oct. 10. In the event the race winner is already a guaranteed starter, the spot will drop down to the next highest finishing driver that is not yet guaranteed. Drivers already locked into the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 include Stewart Friesen, Demetrios Drellos, Max McLaughlin, Matt Sheppard, Chris Hile, Andy Bachetti, Billy Decker, and Mike Mahaney.
Sheppard won four of the last five Super DIRTcar Series stops at Brewerton, including four straight from 2016-18; he also won in 2009 and 2010, with only Billy Decker (2008, 2015), Dale Planck (2007) and Williamson (2019) finding victory lane aside of the No. 9s.
The Demon is set to go at 7 p.m., and will run along with the DIRTcar Pro Stocks.
During the day at Oswego, early tech inspections will run until 6 pm for all Super DIRT Week entries, with inspections for Brewerton’s Demon 100 conducted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, the 50th anniversary Super DIRT Week announcement will be made at noon, along with the parade through the city of Oswego. Cars will hit the track for practice at 1:30 p.m. The DIRTcar 358 Series and DIRTcar Sportsman series will be in action at the Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party at Weedsport at 7 p.m.
Thursday will include 358-Modified and Modified practice from 10 to noon, with DIRTcar 358 time trials and Modified time trials at 1:20 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., respectively. The Hurricane Harvey 75 will be contested at Brewerton at 7 pm, with both the DIRTcar 358 and DIRTcar Sportsman Series in action.
Friday, Sportsman and Pro Stock practice will be on track between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., with DIRTcar Pro Stock time trials booked for 2:55 p.m. The Sportsman time trials will be contested after.
In all time trial events, the top six are locked into the first three rows.
Friday Night Lights heat races will be at 7 p.m., and will set the rest of the feature orders. DIRTcar 358 heats are 20 laps long, Pro Stock heats are 10 laps, Modified heats are set for 25 laps and Sportsman heats are 15 laps in length.
Saturday will include the first features of the weekend. The DIRTcar 358 last chance races are on track at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Super DIRTcar Series Modified, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock last chance events. The DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 is set for 4:45 p.m.
Saturday, the DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 rolls off at 11 a.m. The top 30 starters in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 will be signing autographs at noon, with the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50-lapper going live at 12:30 pm. The Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 goes green at 3 pm.
For more, visit superdirtweek.com.
Williamson wins Outlaw 200Mat Williamson won the Outlaw 200, becoming the first Canadian to score a win in the prestigious affair.
Williamson forged the winning pass on lap 177, slipping past a strong Tim Sears in convincing fashion. Sears was out front for a significant portion of the 200, and at one point held an eight second advantage. Sears used the race to build confidence in his mount for Super DIRT Week; Matt Sheppard raced to third ahead of Larry Wight and Tim Fuller.
Matt Janczuk won the Outlaw 200 Weekend Sportsman Shootout. Starting 19th, Janczuk fanned out three wide and passed both Chris Mackey and Zach Sobotka to win the 50-lapper on the final circuit. Janczuk dropped to the bottom under Mackey, and the two touched. Mackey skated up into Sobotka, who stumbled and fell to fifth. Behind Janczuk, Mackey held second ahead of Brandon Carvey, Ryan Dolbear and Sobotka.
Outlaw 200 Weekend Night 1 winners included Chad Homan, who picked up the RUSH Late Model Brian Dolbear tribute 30 over Bryce Davis and Sean Beardlsey. Justin Williams won the Mod Lite East Coast Nationals 25, winning over Kyle Demo and Mike Mullen. Mike Stone won the four-cylinder open 25, besting Chuck Powelczyk and Donny Rider. Mark Potter won the novice sportsman feature over Paul DeRuyter and Nick Root. Bob Buono won the Hobby Stock Open 25, leading Glenn Vascise and Ron Hawker at the checkers.
Modern Day Outlaw is Tonight at Utica-RomeTuesday, modified pilots have some decisions to make. Utica Rome Speedway will host their Modern Day Outlaw event, with a combined three-division purse that pays in excess of $63,000. The event will serve as the conclusion of the 2021 campaign for Utica-Rome, and the close of the first season under Brett Deyo.
The headline event is the big block/small block Modern Day Outlaw 50, which allows sail panels. The feature will pay $10,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $500 to take the green. The 26 car purse will pay more than $38,000.
The Cole Cup returns for the 360 Sprint cars. The 30-lap affair will pay $5,000 to win and $300 to start. The event will be sanctioned by the Patriot Sprint Tour. The Crate 602 Sportsman round out the triple header with a $1,500 to win 25-lap main.
Gates open at 4 p.m., with hot laps at 6:15 p.m. and racing at 7:15 p.m. Adult general admission is $25. Visit www.uticaromespeedway.com for additional details.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.