The motorsports world lost two influential members of the community in the last week.
Brian Mulligan, 80, and Dean Hoag, 70, passed on successive days; Mulligan on March 1 and Hoag on March 2.
The early 2000s were a formative time for me in Motorsports. Many breaks and open doors helped my writing career at that time. While attending Finger Lakes Community College and then St. John Fisher University, I worked at Black Rock Speedway. After that, in 2005, I worked for DIRTcar and Gater Racing News.
Dean Hoag, and his son, Alex, wheeled a modified team at Black Rock. After that, Dean took over the ownership and promotion of the speedway itself and was part of several iterations of racing at the oval. I remember Dean analyzing details and thinking about classes and class options, visiting trade shows with him a few times and working alongside him as a track announcer and publicist. He, like many other influential personalities, has left a mark on me.
When learning that he had passed, I vividly remember a November meeting near Syracuse during the fall Parts Peddler shows to talk about coming back to work for him at the speedway — I think at a Pizza Hut. I also remember Dean having a penchant for humming as he rifled through the stacks of papers and notes. It was not uncommon for him to be scratching notes while driving, and I would have to decipher one-handed scribbles that he inked while steering with his knee.
The time period when Dean was around was loaded with big personalities around Black Rock — now Outlaw Speedway — such as Gary Montgomery, Linn and Cyndi Hough, John Finch, Jack Christiaansen, Morgan Colgrove, Kenny Shupp, Stu Ovens. Unfortunately, Dean joins those we remember; we had lost touch over the last several years as paths diverged further and further. His passing comes after a hard and bold battle with cancer.
Dean’s loves included family, racing and owning the track. He was truly generous and had a big heart. Dutch, his father, passed in 2016 and his mother, Doris, passed in 2007. Alex and Nicole Hoag live in Painted Post now; with daughters Erica (Murray) Streicher and Kristie (Scott) McNally also in the area. He had six grandchildren. He leaves behind his long time girlfriend, Christine Wiggins; mother of his children, Kathryn Forester; and aunt and uncle, Lester “Clay” and Rosemary Ovenshire.
Calling hours are today from 2-4 and from 6-8 p.m. at Fagans Funeral Home in Bath, with a funeral planned for Wednesday.
Another genuine soul of the racing world passed on with the loss of Brian Mulligan. Mulligan was the longtime announcer at Cornwall Motor Speedway and was often the voice of the 358-Modifieds.
Brian is enshrined in numerous racing hall of fame at many levels.
I met Brian only a few times, but admired his announcing skill. I remember hearing him weave French and English together while calling a race. It was so impactful — as silly as this might sound — that it helped influence my own decision to learn French while in middle and high school.
Brian’s deep voice would echo around the Syracuse Mile, and his booming ‘SO!’ serving as the voice of authority before re-ordering the field or calling attention to a poignant development. More than just racing, Brian was deeply involved in the community, volunteering his time to help others.
On a more comical side, I also remember when Stacker 2 was getting involved with DIRTcar as a whole here in the Northeast, I was working with the DIRTcar 358-Modified series. Brian had some of the Stacker 2 mints and went through most of the blister pack during a race. It was basically like 18 cups of coffee. I don’t think he knew what he was in for! We had a few chance meetings, but like many, Brian passes without knowing all his reach and influence.
He is survived by his brother Dick Mulligan, his sisters-in-law Brigitte, Louise, brother-in-law Luc Fontaine and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Frank and Dorothy (née Babin) Mulligan.
Woodhull/Outlaw Mall Show this weekend
The joint Woodhull/Outlaw Speedway Arnot Mall Car Show is this Saturday and Sunday.
Cars will move in after hours Friday night. Cars need to be registered ahead, with the driver name, car number and class of competition logged with their home track. Woodhull Raceway has had a link posted, and Outlaw racers are encouraged to use the track’s Facebook page. Vehicles must be on plastic, and cannot have any liquid tire shines or waxes. Vehicles must be pushed, and cannot be driven in the mall. Haulers can be left on the grounds.
Car Show hours are the same as posted Mall business hours; Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. cars will be released Sunday night.
There will be a tire changing competition and an indoor cornhole tournament, with details posted on Outlaw’s facebook page.
This is the first time in 20 years the ovals have joined forces for the mall show, and record attendance is expected for the event. Representatives of both Swarthout Recycling and Lane’s Yamaha will be at the Outlaw Speedway/Woodhull Raceway Arnot Mall Car Show. There are several restaurants inside the Arnot Mall with lodging accommodations nearby.
Syracuse Motorsports Expo is this weekend
The Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds will be jammed with race cars and displays ready for the season openers this weekend.
The show will be open Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., then Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Setup is Friday, starting at 6 p.m. before vendors are allowed access at 6 a.m. Saturday before the throngs of fans arrive.
There is a tire changing contest Saturday, and both Saturday and Sunday will include the Mad River ACL March Regional Cornhole Tournament.
Adult admission is $13, with kids aged 6-12 years admitted for $5, and kids under 5 are free. A two-day pass is available for $20.
For more information please log on to https://syracusemotorsports.com or visit their Facebook Page.
STSS will race Hagerstown, Selinsgrove this month
Hagerstown Speedway will host modified racing for the first time in a decade March 11. The track will host testing on March 11.
The Short Track Super Series second ‘Elite’ season kicks off with the ‘Mods in the Mid-Atlantic’ joint points-paying program where both the Elite and South Region STSS racers will pick up lucrative season-long points. The race also pays $12,000 to win with $2,000 for 10th and $1,000 to start the 50-lap main. The South Region Crate 602s are also on the card, with $2,000 awaiting the feature winner.
On March 18, new promoter Stephanie Baker will welcome the STSS to Selinsgrove Speedway. This will be event 2 for the South region racers, paying $5,000 to win. Practice is set for March 17.
STSS South Region will sanction the 60-lap, 60 Over Special, in memory of Doug Hoffman at Bridgeport (NJ) Speedway, March 25. The race pays $6,060 to win, with $1,000 for 10th and $600 to start. Crate 602 Sportsman are also in action, with $1,500 on the line in a 25-lap main. STSS teams are welcome at Bridgeport on March 24 for open testing.
The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) celebrated their champions at Turning Stone Casino & Resort in Verona. Matt Sheppard was the man of the evening, taking home $55,000 after winning all three STSS Modified championships and was also the Utica-Rome Speedway track champion.
Event info has been posted for the March events on the series website: https://shorttracksuperseries.com/event-info/
Atomic Speedway will kick off the SDS chase
The 2023 Super DIRTcar Series Championship will start at Atomic Speedway later this month.
The Rumble in the Hills is set for March 31-April 1. The event marks the first visit to the 3/8-mile track in Chillicothe, OH and also marks the Series’ first race in Ohio since 2019.
The double header weekend will offer guaranteed starter spots for Super DIRT Week 51. Friday’s Feature will pay $10,000 to win and Saturday’s will pay $12,000 to win.
For additional race information, visit www.SuperDIRTcarSeries.com