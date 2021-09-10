WATKINS GLEN — Watkins Glen International announced Thursday that two-time 24 Hours of Le Man class winner Brian Redman will serve as the grand marshal for the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix, which started Sept. 9 and will run through Sunday.
“It is an honor to have Brian join us as grand marshal for the Hilliard U.S. Grand Prix,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “His success and experience in a variety of racing disciplines, from F1 to sports cars, truly exemplifies the history of motorsport that we celebrate this weekend at Watkins Glen.”
Redman twice won his class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, both times in a Porsche, in 1978 and 1980. He’s also a two-time 12 Hours of Sebring winner – in 1975 and then again in 1978. He also won the famed Targa Florio endurance race in 1970 and was a three-time SCCA Formula 5000 champion (1974, 1975, 1976).
While he is known for his success behind the wheel of a Porsche for much of his career, he also drove for a multitude of other manufacturers, including BMW – with whom he won the 1975 12 hours of Sebring. He won the F5000 championships and the first Long Beach Grand Prix in a Lola and throughout his Formula 1 and sports car career drove nearly everything from a Jaguar to an Aston Martin and Ferrari.
Redman will participate in the Old Course Reenactment on Friday, Sept. 10, driving a Ferrari 312 PB in the event. He will also be a part of The Legends Speak at Lafayette Park from 2:30-3:30 p.m. that same day.
Fans can catch all the action and nostalgia at one of the most prestigious vintage events held in the United States – the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix at The Glen, September 9-12, featuring the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), and Trans-Am Championship.