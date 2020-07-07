With near-perfect summer weather, the Independence Day weekend offered plenty of opportunities to celebrate our nation’s birth and the freedoms we enjoy. It was a metaphoric backdrop of sorts, as fans flocked to area racetracks to gather and celebrate the local stars and touring action.
Tracks were moving to welcome fans on the heels of U.S. District Court Northern District of New York Judge Gary L. Sharpe’s ruling June 26 that essentially indicated religious gatherings should be treated the same as other gatherings in New York. Sharpe’s injunction would stay the extension of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.44 from June 21 to July 21, and prevented the state from “enforcing any limitation for outdoor gatherings provided participants in such gatherings follow social distancing requirements.”
Ultimately, this was interpreted as a means to open general admission gates at local speedways — and open many did.
The Empire Super Sprints roared to life at Can-Am Speedway Wednesday. Defending tour champion Paulie Colagiovanni won the main event in convincing form. He started sixth, but needed just five circuits to crack the top three before passing Chuck Hebing two tours later. That proved to be the final lead change.
Matt Tanner, Hebing, Shawn Donath and Davie Franek completed the top five.
Erick Rudolph topped Tim Fuller to win the Modified portion of the card. Kevin Root won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature ahead of Matt Janczuk and Alan Fink. Justin Williams scored a win in the Mod Lite feature.
Fans were in attendance, but not without a pre-race hiccup (more on that later).
Land of Legends Raceway raced on Thursday instead of its usual Saturday slot — with fans for the first time this year. It was to be the second leg of the CNY Speedweek for Empire Super Sprints, but races 2-5 — Brewerton, Fulton, and Utica-Rome were set to host the others — were postponed. The Super DIRTcar Series race at Land of Legends already had been reset for July 22.
Larry Wight scored the Modified win Thursday following a torrid battle with Erick Rudolph. Justin Haers, Dave Marcuccilli and Matt Farnham followed.
Matt Guererri picked up a win over Kevin Root and Kevin Ridley in Sportsman action. Kane Bristol and Brian Fish filled the top five.
A full slate of regular racing is scheduled for this Saturday night.
Genesee Speedway was back in action, also welcoming fans. Their racing card featured Kyle Inman (Sportsman), Jeremy Wonderling (Late Model), and Josh Pangrazio (Street Stock) visiting victory lane.
Fans were advised they had to wear masks when moving around the facility, and were required to socially distance in the grandstands. Plans are to welcome fans again this weekend, under the same guidelines.
Fans returning to the grandstands wasn’t smooth at all venues.
Before Wednesday’s program at Can-Am, the track was served with documents prohibiting spectators. Prior to anyone being admitted to the grounds, legal teams were able to share details, and Can-Am was found to be in compliance. The track operated at one-third capacity, and all waiting lines were marked with socially distanced spacing. Fans were required to wear masks when moving around the facility; some wore their masks the whole time. There was no re-entry.
Accord Speedway was at the center of the reopening wave following Sharpe’s ruling. However, on Thursday the track said Ulster County officials had forbidden the facility to open Friday. Town of Rochester officials were in support of racing, but the county-level mandate overruled the town. Races and fireworks will be rescheduled.
Afton Speedway‘s on-again, off-again season opener finally took flight Friday. Jeremy Smith won the Modified feature. It was looking like fans would be permitted to attend, but they did not due to the Chenango County Health Department’s interpretation of the current court orders. To further complicate matters, “the Chenango County Health Department stated if there are spectators at the July 3 race (track owner) Ronnie (Ford) risks the chance of not ever getting permits to run a race in the future at Afton Motorsports Park,” the track stated in a released posted on its website.
The Chenango County Law Enforcement Association donated $250 to the Modified winner, and $250 to the division’s halfway leader, and another $250 to the Sportsman winner, which turned out to be Dave Rosa.
Oswego Speedway canceled its July 4 racing plans well ahead of the scheduled date, but did host various test sessions. There is no return to racing planned ahead of the extended executive order guidelines.
Meanwhile, Utica-Rome Speedway‘s Bill Shea initiated a pause of his own, electing to postpone Sunday’s Empire Super Sprint card. Racing should resume this coming Sunday.
“We want to open with fans and get back to racing regularly,” Shea said. “We’ve been told by New York state that we are still not allowed to have fans in the stands. I know other tracks have elected to go ahead, but we just don’t think that it’s the right decision for Utica-Rome at this time based on our conversations with the state.”
Fulton and Brewerton speedways stayed their course and remain dormant.
“We are anxious to go, but our position all along has been we are going to do things by the book regarding this pandemic — whether for the safety of our constituents or for the preservation of our operational status” track General Manager Cory Reed said. “We understand fans and teams want to get started, but with state licensing and permitting so valuable to our operation, we are erring on the side of caution. When push comes to shove, the governor’s office dictates what can and cannot open and at what capacity at this point, right or wrong. During our call with them, they reiterated the executive order stands as written.”
Outlaw Speedway continued to race without fans, and Matt Sheppard continued to dominate the Modified ranks, driving into victory lane for the fourth time this year in Dundee. Sheppard won over Danny Johnson, Justin Wright, Tyler Siri, and Jordan Siri.
Ajay Potrzebowski topped Karl Comfort and Alex Payne in the American Racer Tire Sportsman feature. Zach Sobotka and Chris Fisher filled the top five.
Confusion reigned in the Hoosier Tire Sportsman feature. There were two lap 24s completed on the scoreboard, with the white flag being shown prematurely. Zach Sobotka was leading on lap 25, with Alex Payne behind him, but Payne was ahead when the field came back following the white flag’s waving. Transponder time sheets were shared, showing Sobotka leading on lap 25. Tommy Collins, Travis Grover and Zach George followed Sobotka and Payne in the top five.
Glen Whritenour won his second Street Stock feature ahead of Jake Karlnoski, Aksel Jensen, Jared Hill and Shawn Boyton.
Brad Smith took the IMCA feature over Trey Palmer. Nichole Spauldling, Kevin Smith and Rick Watt.
Marc Minutolo bagged his second Hobby Stock victory over Jeremy Trank, Jack Ayers, Justin Eldredge, and Bruce Kinner.
Bob Doolittle captured his second 4-Cylinder main of 2020 over Jeremy Bunn, Scott Lehman jr. JJ Kriedler and Scott Lehman.
Blake Parsons ruled the Youth 4-Cylinder feature.
Outlaw opens again Friday with a seven-class card, but the grandstands will remain closed.
Two drivers hurt at Paradise Speedway
Paradise Speedway‘s Fourth of July racing program was marred by an accident that sent two drivers to the hospital.
The Ontario County sheriff’s office said Johnathan R. Gunderman, 20, of Pine City, Chemung County, and an unnamed 16-year-old Syracuse resident were involved in the crash.
Police said both drivers suffered injuries described as not being life-threatening. Mercy Flight airlifted Gunderman to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of a head injury. The teen was taken to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse for evaluation.
The Oaks Corners Fire Department, Phelps Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance assisted at the track.