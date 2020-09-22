The racing schedule was just as busy on the final weekend of summer as it would be in mid-July, with Genesee, Land of Legends and Outlaw hosting action.
Friday night at Outlaw Speedway, the second week of the fall series campaign went to Danny Johnson. Last week’s winner, Steve Paine, and Tyler Siri led the field to the green. Siri was in command for the opening 17 laps, holding Paine in check. Johnson started fifth, and with two caution periods keeping the leaders close, Johnson struck. After dispatching Paine, Johnson moved to the lead on lap 18 and checked out. Paine usurped Siri in the waning stages to claim second, with Siri, Jim LaRock and Derrick Podsiadlo filling the top five.
Kenny Peoples Jr. topped Donnie Lawson to win the American Racer Tire Sportsman feature. The 25-lapper fell Peoples’ way with Lawson in tow; Chris Fisher, Dale Welty and Billy Paine filled the top five. On the Hoosier Tire Sportsman side of things, Zach George parked in victory lane. Brett Buono scored a runner-up finish in the 25-lapper, with Tommy Paine, Timmy Borden Jr. and AJ Lloyd in the top five.
Adam DePuy pocketed the 20-lap Street Stock main over Lanson Albanese, Aksel Jensen, Chuck Winslow and Jimmy Grant. Marc Minutolo won his fifth IMCA Hobby Stock main of the year, besting Jeredd Dennis, Grayson Albanese, Jamie Eldredge Jr. and Brian Lloyd. Mike Stone registered the four-cylinder win, with Scott Lehman Jr. in tow. Giving chase in the top five were Kenneth Evans, Jack Ormsby and Derrick Evans.
The track will be in action again this weekend. The Modified main will pay $2,000 to the winner, and $200 to take the feature green flag. Both Sportsman divisions will pay the race winner $750, Street Stocks will pay $500. Four-Cylinders and Hobby Stocks will pay $300 to win.
The fall series will continue through Oct. 30. In the event COVID-19 guidelines change, the Fall Nationals and Dutch Hoag Memorial events will go on as planned. There will be Champions recognized and contingencies will be awarded from sponsors during the fall series.
For more details, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
Saturday at the Ontario County Fairgrounds, Chris Hile scored the most significant win of his Modified career. Hile won the 75-lap, $6,000-to-win Gerald Haers Memorial. Early on, Ronnie Johnson and Jimmy Phelps flexed plenty of muscle. Hile ran the lead pair down, and moved to the point with the final lead change on lap 58. From there, Phelps was able to secure second with Johnson settling into third ahead of Rocky Warner and event hard-charger Jack Lehner.
Justin Haers finished seventh in the final run down, the event honoring the memory of his father. Justin Wright won a special six-lap dash for cash, paying $500.
Matt Janczuk took home the $1,500 after winning the DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Region Championship. The fourth event of the year went to Janczuk ahead of Brett Senek and Zach Sobotka. Kevin Root raced to fourth ahead of Alan Fink. Local stars Paul Guererri, Kevin Ridley, Matt Guererri, Nick Guererri and Will Shields filed in from sixth through tenth.
The track will open again Sept. 26 for the Sportsman Fall Championship, a special 30-lap main event paying $2,000 to win. The card will include the ninth running of the Les Whyte Top Gun Shootout, a 25-lap affair for the Street Stocks paying $750-to-win. The CRSA 305 Sprints are also part of the program, hosting a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main. For more, visit LandofLegendsRaceway.com.
Saturday at the Genesee Speedway, Jim Johnson scored the win in the RUSH Late Models. Johnson had his hands full with a solid field behind him. Doug Ricotta was the runner-up behind Johnson, with Kyle Murray, Bill Holmes and Paul Grigsby next in line.
Phil Vigneri III won the DIRTcar Sportsman main. Noah Walker was next, with Cameron Tuttle, Dave Conant and AJ Custodi filling the top five. Steve Dixon reigned in the RUSH Pro Modified feature. He was the only leader, going flag to flag. Dennis Lungar Jr was next with Adam Ashcroft, Chad Carlson and CJ Irons following. Dennis Cummings scored a win in the Street Stock main. Pat Powers gave chase from second, while Adam Depuy, Mike Welch and Mike Kelly filled the top five. Brad Shepard won the Mini Stock feature over Brad Whiteside, Rich Conte, Brandon Sheppard and Matt Hornquist. Michael McCarthy won the novice sportsman feature.
In full, 94 cars signed into Genesee Speedway. Genesee will race again this weekend, featuring all divisions, except bandits. For more details, visit www.genesee-speedway.com.
In other action around the region...
Stewart Friesen claimed the checkers at Albany-Saratoga Speedway Friday. Friesen won the main by holding off Mike Mahaney late in the going, but was in command early in the feature.
“We just had another great race car again tonight,” Friesen said, noting the team was dialing in for the OktoberFAST events. “This Halmar team is firing on all cylinders getting ready for this big OktoberFAST event, we got good notes for this place but I’m sure it’ll be a real tough week. Hopefully when we get back here we’ll be able to get some fans back, it’s been a weird season being in victory lane looking at some empty stands. Fans or winning here again, hopefully we get to do that soon.”
Behind Friesen and Mahaney, Marc Johnson, Jack Lehner and Keith Flach occupied the front five.
The ISMA Supermodifieds were at Star Speedway for the annual Bob Webber Sr. Memorial in Epping, NH Saturday.
Jumping to an early lead in the 125-lap main, nine-time Oswego Speedway Champion Otto Sitterly looked to hold off fellow Oswego star Jeff Abold. Jon McKennedy was surging, however, and moved to the lead on lap 35. McKennedy was then stalked by Mike Ordway Jr., and then Abold took his turn trying to unseat McKennedy. Abold, the defending winner, closed in on McKennedy in lapped traffic, but the track was opened up following a lap 86 caution period. Abold kept on the bumper of McKennedy, but had little room to breathe as Ordway, Sitterly, Timmy Jedrzejek and Chris Perley were each looking for an opening. McKennedy’s ability to navigate slower traffic proved to be Abold’s undoing; he had two lapped entries between himself and the runner-up as they came to the checkers. McKennedy took home a $1,000 halfway bonus; Ordway, Sitterly and Perley rounded out the night’s top five.
Jeff Strunk won the 50th running of the Freedom 76 at Bechtelsville, PA’s Grandview Speedway. It was his eighth win in the event, and paid off in the form of $35,550 plus lap money and a special edition Bob Hilbert jacket. Matt Sheppard and defending race winner and former point champion Mike Gular followed with podium efforts. Strunk was the fourth and final leader of the event, passing Brent Kressley for the final lead change after a 30-lap battle.
Tim McCreadie won $30,000 at the I-80 Nationals at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, NE Saturday. It marks his sixth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory of the year, and comes over current point leader Jimmy Owens, Ricky Thornton Jr., Josh Richards, and Kyle Strickler.
Weedsport on IRacing
Weedsport Speedway is now available on the iRacing Simulator.
“This is a big deal for northeast racing and fans of our sport,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “Having the opportunity to showcase our facility on this platform is priceless and we look forward to the day that sim racers will be able to also wheel a DIRTcar Big Block Modified around The Port.”
Sim racers can test their abilities, touring Weedsport Speedway in virtual racing machines such as winged and non-winged sprint cars, late models, midgets, legends cars, street stocks and NASCAR trucks.
With the addition of Weedsport Speedway to the platform, development is now on-going to add DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds to the vehicle line-up.
Long ago, Weedsport and a version of the Big Block Modifieds were available for download by various independent game modders for Ratbag Games’ Dirt Track Racing 2. The iRacing version is far more advanced, and the modifieds will likely be as well, with the track existing as a fully scanned and in-depth replica of the fabled Cayuga County oval.
To learn more about iRacing visit online at www.iracing.com. To learn more about Weedsport Speedway visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears each Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 789-3999 or smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.