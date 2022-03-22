The last week has been a busy one for Weedsport Speedway.
The oval announced a new member of the promotional team to oversee the speedway, following an extensive search and interview process. The track released their schedule, and has announced and launched the 2022 schedule for Off Track TV.
At the close of 2021, Weedsport management's team of Jimmy Phelps and Al Heinke hoped to find someone to overtake the promotional duties tied to Weedsport Speedway, and help the track meet full potential. With both Phelps and Heinke occupied with additional focuses beyond the track, the daily to-do list was being completed, but the long term reach of the track didn't have the dedicated leadership that was necessarily needed.
Joe Skotnicki was named as the new general manager and promoter.
Phelps held that role, in addition to racing weekly at Fulton, Brewerton, and following the Super DIRTcar Series, since Heinke became captain of the Weedsport ship. The track has blossomed since, with incredible renovations and upgrades, and state of the art additions such as the big screen and victory hill. But with the track's needs overlapping the race car needs, family duties and other irons, promotions weren't as fruitful as they should be.
Skotnicki is a former Super DIRTcar Series director, working with World Racing Group in 2009 before leaving that post in 2015. He still owns the Race of Champions, purchasing both the dirt and asphalt programs from Andrew Harpell going into the 2016 season. He manages Racing Promotions Monthly (RPM), a newsletter and workshop platform focused on motorsports. He also owns 1670 Sports and Entertainment, LLC, described on Linkedin as the parent company of Race Promotions Monthly and the Race of Champions modifieds and series. His racing background included a stint as a senior manager at NASCAR from 2001-2005.
Race of Champions will see a few new people trained to run the ship on a rare conflicting date, but Skotnicki plans to keep his other deals in place while advancing Weedsport Speedway. Phelps will still be within the Weedsport hierarchy as well, supporting Skotnicki and remains listed as a member of the management team.
Weedsport Production's fifth season of Off Track TV aired their premier last friday. Phelps was featured, fresh off his first win at Volusia Speedway Park and first Super DIRTcar Series DIRTcar Nationals championship. There are 13 30-minute episodes planned for season 5.
Hosts Shane Andrews and Dan Kapuscinski touch on all things dirt track live on the Weedsport Productions Facebook page, and tape-delayed content is loaded to the Weedsport Productions YouTube Channel and Off Track TV website (OfftrackTV.com).
The show also highlighted the final round of the Indoor Auto Racing Championship at the New York State Fairgrounds ahead of the Super DIRTcar Series visit to Atomic Speedway.
The track also announced a busy 2022 calendar. The event card will include the first-ever double-header weekend for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars July 30-31.
The Empire State Challenge weekend will be underscored by the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds on July 30, and DIRTcar Big Blocks on July 31.
“The opportunity to have the World of Outlaws on consecutive nights was certainly unique and one we could not pass up,” Phelps said in the announcement release. “To be able to pair the Outlaws with both the 358 Modifieds and the Big Blocks will make for a fantastic show and we hope fans will take advantage of our spacious campgrounds and join us for the entire weekend.”
The season will kick off with the Heroes Remembered 100, featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds Memorial Day Weekend. The May 29 date is the first of four SDS stops in 2022; the CSRA Springs and DIRTcar Sportsman are also on the May 29 card.
July is busy; the American Flat Track racing series returns to Weedsport July 1-2. Friday will include a meet and greet and live entertainment during the regular bike night, and then the New York Short Track program will run Saturday evening.
The Super DIRTcar Series returns July 24, racing the annual Hall of Fame 100. The DIRTcar Sportsman and 600cc micro sprints will also be on the card. The event will follow the 2022 Hall of Fame Inductions at the Northeast Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame, set for Wednesday, July 20.
The month ends with the World of Outlaws Empire Challenge weekend July 30-31. Then, 410 sprinters are back as Tony Stewart's Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions visit August 21. The ASCOC event will include the big block modifieds.
Cavalcade Cup is booked for Sep. 10-11. The September 10 card includes the Empire Super Sprints and Pro Stocks. The Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Classic 75 and 600cc micros will race September 11.
The season concludes in October. The Napa Auto Parts Super DIRT Week Kick Off party will be at Weedsport Oct. 4, featuring the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Series, and DIRTcar Pro Stock series.
The nine-race Weedsport Speedway schedule will be paired with a nine-race schedule for Weedsport Kartway, opening April 23-24. The kartway schedule can be found at www.weedsportspeedway.com/kartway.
World of Outlaws Sprint car Empire State Challenge Weekend tickets are on sale now at www.worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars. Camping space and information is available at the speedway office, (315) 834-3067.
Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com for more information, and links to follow Weedsport Speedway's social media feeds.
***City of Fulton iRacing Cup Series
In a national first, the City of Fulton has created a digital racing series on iRacing. The series is backed by the City of Fulton, and uses the NASCAR Monster Energy Cars.
The program requires drivers to be iRacing Subscribers, but is free to enter. The races are contested on Wednesday nights, Mar. 16-May 18. Racers will be eligible to win a $75 gift card at the end of the year for perfect attendance.
MDItv is airing the races on Facebook on Wednesday nights.
Alex Losurdo won the City of Fulton Shootout, and he is the first person to win a municipal iRace. A trophy commemorating the win was made by technology students at Fulton's G Ray Bodley high School.
The series will be using the iRacing Gen6 cup cars. Wednesday night is the 200-mile City of Fulton iRacing Cup Series AmeriCU 200 at Daytona International Speedway. The rest of the schedule, week to week, will visit Phoenix, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Martinsville, Pocono, Watkins Glen and Talladega. The season finale is at Bristol. The City of Fulton Parks and Recreation Facebook page includes contact information, and a Google form for signups.