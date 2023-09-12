Outlaw Speedway officials have made some significant changes to the Cal Lane Memorial, scheduled for the end of this month.
The event has been condensed into one day, racing the balance of the program on September 22 with September 23 reserved as a rain date. It was originally scheduled as a two-day affair. The September 23 rain date overlaps the Super DIRTcar Series stop at Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, and all signs are pointing to that being Kenny Tremont's final race there.
The event will be contested with a draw-redraw format, with the Empire Super Sprints taking top billing on the marquee, racing for $4,220.20. Modifieds will be chasing a $7,220.20 payday in the Gunslinger 50, while the Sportsman division winner will see a $3,220.20 check for their 30 laps of work. Street Stock racers will race under their home track rules, with a 30-lap main paying $2,220.20. Four-cylinders and Hobby Stocks will each race under home track rules in 25-lap features. Those two events will not allow racing tires, and will pay the winner $1,220.20.
“Ever since I purchased this facility eight years ago, I have booked the Fall Nationals on the same weekend in September," said promoter and owner Tyler Siri in a track release. "After the points are completed, we take a couple weeks off giving everyone a chance to play catch-up before we head into September and October. The Cal Lane Memorial Fall Nationals, and Dutch Hoag Memorial are a pair of massive season-ending events here at Outlaw."
Pit admission is $45. General adult admission is $25.
For additional information, or to take a peek at the Dutch Hoag Memorial event set for October 20-21, visit the track website at www.OutlawSpeedwayLLC.com.
***Touring Series
Utica-Rome Speedway was in action Friday night, continuing the rain-delayed event from August 4. Matt Farnham scored the win in Empire Super Sprints action. Jeremy Slosek scored the Modified feature. Matt Janczuk won the Sportsman feature, and secured the division's track championship. Jonathan Feagles scored a win in the Limited Sportsman main. Dan Slosek (All Star Slingshot) and Chase Spoor (Junior Slingshot) earned division wins.
The curtain fell on the 2023 season at Can-Am Speedway. The season-ending showdown included a $4,000-to-win 50-lap DIRTcar 358 Modified series event. Tim Fuller scored the win, charging from 8th to best pole sitter Dave Marcuccilli and 12th-place starter Felix Roy. Erick Rudolph was fourth ahead of Zach Payne. David Rogers edged out a win over Jessica Power, winning from the pole in the 30-lap DIRTcar Sportsman series feature. Xavier Andrews was third ahead of Gavin Eisele and Mike Fowler. Josh Verne won the Crate Sprints feature. Jock Symonds scored a win in the Thundercar feature.
Weedsport Speedway was scheduled for their massive Cavalcade Cup weekend, with the Empire Super Sprints, DIRTcar 358 modifieds Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Series and Super DIRTcar Series racing over the two-day event. Showers moved in and Saturday's card was pushed to Sunday at 4 pm. Mikey Smith won the NY6A Micro Sprint feature over his brother Johnny Smith Saturday night.
Sunday's plans were dashed as an unsettled forecast and wet grounds ended the racing plans around noon Sunday. The Super DIRTcar Series of the weekend will not be made up. The DIRTcar 358 Feature, ESS Feature, and the DIRTcar Sportsman Classic moves to Tuesday, Oct. 3, during Super DIRT Week. Ticket stubs and pit wristbands will be honored for the rescheduled DIRTcar 358 Modified, ESS, and Sportsman events. Sunday advance-sale tickets will be refunded.
Next, the Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Racing Series will be part of the Malta Massive Weekend Sept. 22-23 at Albany Saratoga Speedway. Super DIRT Week is scheduled the week of October 2 at Oswego Speedway.
***LOLR readies for lucrative Haers Memorial Weekend
The annual Gerald Haers Memorial will be contested this coming weekend.
Friday's leg of the weekend will include the Empire State Street Stock Series, racing a 40 laps Les Whyte Memorial Top Gun Shootout tribute feature. The Hobby Stocks will race a 20-lap main and the big blocks will host hot laps. The Sportsman division will race their qualifying heats, ahead of Saturday's 40-lap feature. Adult admission is $15, and grandstands open at 5 pm.
Saturday, the modifieds will race extra-distance qualifying heats ahead of the 100-lap, $10,000-to-win Gerald Haers Memorial. The Sportsman division will race their feature as well. Adult admission is $30 and grandstand gates open at 5 pm.
For additional details, visit www.landoflegendsraceway.com.
***Hurricane Harvey tickets are on sale now
Brewerton Speedway has links to purchase tickets to the 30th running of the Hurricane Harvey event for DIRTcar 358-Modified. The event is annually contested during Super DIRT Week, and this year falls on October 4.
The event is named in honor of Harvey Fink, longtime promoter of the Fulton and Brewerton Speedways. The DIRTcar 358 Modified series will be joined by the DIRTcar Sportsman Series.
Adult General admission is $30. Reserved seating is $35. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Hot laps are scheduled for 5:50 pm and racing follows at 7 pm. The event drew 99 entries in 2022. For more, visit www.BrewertonSpeedway.com.