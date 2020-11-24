Demonstrating DIRTcar fandom and support for modified racing changed drastically in 2020 with limits and restrictions placed on fan attendance. Local tracks such as Land of Legends Raceway, and Genesee and Outlaw Speedway offered pay-per-view programming while contesting regular races during the year. However, the touring series were handicapped with by the pandemic. The Patriot Sprint Tour and Empire Super Sprints were limited, and the Super DIRTcar Series did not recognize a touring champion this year.
However, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series were able to contest a season and crown champions while competing in other states. The Super DIRTcar Series was limited most of the year, but was able capture some of the October glory with the multi-race OktoberFAST Speedweek. Again, those events were hosted without fan support and aired online.
Each of those three divisions will be featured on the CBS Programming schedule. Nov. 22 served as the opener, with Preliminary races from the National Open at Williams Grove Speedway at 7 p.m. and then the National Open Finale followed at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with CBS Sports Network and showcase the year’s best races on national television,” World of Outlaws and DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter said. “This has been a crazy season, but it’s produced phenomenal racing, which fans will get to relive every Sunday.”
A return to racing documentary is scheduled for Nov. 29 at 7 pm, chronicling the steps the World of Outlaws took as the series returned to racing in 2020’s challenging times. Weedsport Speedway’s OktoberFAST event is set for Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
The Late Model Firecracker at Lernerville is booked for 7 pm Dec. 13, followed at 7:30 pm by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars at Kokomo Speedway.
The opening round of the season-ending Last Call at the Dirt Track at Charlotte featuring Late Models will air at 7 pm Dec. 20. The Last Call Late Model finale will follow at 7:30. The World of Outlaws Last Call Sprint Car finale will air at 7 pm Dec. 27, followed by Sprint Car season highlights at 7:30 pm.
Gobbler win to Friesen
The annual Gobbler at Georgetown Speedway was moved up to Nov. 21, hosted seven days earlier than planned due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Stewart Friesen put a final exclamation point on the 2020 campaign, winning by over 13-seconds and brings to a close the dirt modified season.
Friesen took the lead on lap two, passing Mike Maresca in the 35-lap main. A lap 14 caution period eliminated Friesen’s lead, but on the restart, he was again dominant.
With 10 to go, Friesen held more than seven seconds on the field, and continued to pace the field to the checkers. In the late stages, a surging Anthony Perrego overtook Rick Laubach for second as Maresca fell to fourth. Friesen took the $6,000 win ahead of Anthony Perrego, Rick Laubach, Michael Maresca and Kevin Sockriter.
“We’ve seemed to have a lot of runner ups here recently, so it feels good to get a win,” Friesen said in a statement from the Short Track Super Series. “It’s always extra good to get the last one of the year too and get it like that. Tire choice played a big factor in that one tonight, and luckily we guessed right. We never got too jammed up in traffic either, we just kept rolling and our car was great all night long.”
The Gobbler served as the backdrop as the proverbial first domino fell in the dirt modified silly season. It was announced Jeff Strunk would no longer drive the Glenn Hyneman All-Fab Racing No. 126.
Together, they have won 40 races over eight years. They paired from 2006-2008, and teamed again in 2016. They won four Freedom 76 wins, and several Grandview track championships. Dominick Buffalino will take the keys for 2021, and his resume includes many wins at New Egypt Speedway and Bridgeport Motorsports Park.
Sheppard sweeps Cajun SwingMatt Sheppard penned a remarkable stretch of success with the Short Track Super Series, sweeping the three races contested at Ark-La-Tek and Chatham Speedways.
Sheppard capped his run with a hardy slide job on Stewart Friesen, and launching to the checkers at Chatham Speedway. The win was worth $20,000 and came on the final night of racing of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series. It marked his fourth straight win with the STSS, dating back to his win at Georgetown Speedway in the Mid-Atlantic Championship.
Sheppard took the lead at the outset, and then forfeited the lead to Friesen before establishing control. On the final lap, Sheppard stayed in the middle groove entering the third turn. Friesen sailed in on the outside, and Sheppard skated up to the track and his right rear contacted Friesen’s left front. Friesen stayed on the right rear to the line, but could not clear Sheppard at the line.
The week paid a total of $29,000 in prize money.
“This feels really good,” Sheppard said after the race. “Stewy scared the crap out of me on the final lap, but when you’re racing against him, you have to be up on the wheel at all times.”
Friesen redrew ninth after winning his qualifying heat on Friday. He charged to the front quickly. Sheppard took flight from outside the front row. On lap 14, Friesen was third and by lap 27, he overtook Mike Gular for second. A caution period slowed things on lap 35, and Friesen leveraged the outside line to take command on the restart. Sheppard went back to the point on lap 46. In slower traffic, Sheppard navigated deftly, and Friesen followed in lock step. He came up a car length short, following the bold outside move that Sheppard countered on the final lap. Jack Lehner took third ahead of Jeff Strunk and Tyler Siri.
Dave Rauscher won a preliminary qualifying event on Nov. 14.
Earlier in the week, Sheppard set the groundwork for his sweep. He first won Wednesday night at Ark-La-Tex.
While sitting third on a restart, Sheppard pounced to the lead and never looked back. A lap two restart set the stage for Sheppard to bolt to the lead, and then rode the cushion to the win, dominating the final 39 laps. Mike Gular threw a few offensives at Sheppard, but couldn’t muster the power to take the lead. Sheppard won over Gular and Friesen, Strunk and Lehner.
The following night, Sheppard won a non-stop 50-lap main at Ark-La-Tex. The win was his 14th career STSS win. Gular led the opening lap before giving way to Strunk. Strunk found the tail of the field on lap 7, and Sheppard had moved to second on the same circuit. Making up the gap quickly, Sheppard struck on lap 13. Sheppard went to the top groove where he was successful Wednesday night, and blasted past Strunk. Then, Sheppard went back to the bottom and patrolled the inside line until he saw the checkers. He ultimately lapped the field through fifth. Friesen rallied to second ahead of Strunk, Lehner and Gular.
LOLR searching for New GMLand of Legends Raceway has announced 2020 will be Greg Emerson’s final year as the general manager of Land of Legends Raceway.
Paul Cole, the promoter of the oval, posted a warm message on the track’s social media platform, thanking Emerson.
The message included, “2020 will be Greg’s final season as GM as he steps down from his post to continue to enjoy retirement with his wife Wendy, their children and their growing group of grandbabies! Simply put, Greg has overseen racing operations in Canandaigua through thick and thin for many years on the property at the Ontario County Fairgrounds. Countless hours of effort, always the first one to arrive and the last to leave on race day...and always with that patented Greg Emerson smile. Thank you Greg for your dedication to racing at Land of Legends Raceway throughout all of your years here. You will be missed!”
The track is now seeking to replace Emerson, and has begun the search for a seasonal general manager. The resumes can be directed to paul@landoflegendsraceway.com
Hangover Gets a Double Shot set for January 1 at LOLRLand of Legends Raceway announced the driver list has swelled to 107 competitors for the Jan. 1 Hangover Gets a Double Shot.
Paul Cole and Tana Robinson have announced the traditional New Year’s Day Enduro will be hosted at Land of Legends Raceway this year. It was contested for 16 years at Ransomville, and was at Utica-Rome Speedway for a single season before finding a new home at LOLR. Dan Hampton was the 100th entrant in the event.
The event will be twin-50s, with a four-cylinder and six-cylinder division. Each race will pay $500-to-win.
In Memory of Dave Dandino, the runner-up position in each race will pay $250. Dandino passed last week, and is remembered for his trackside meals served out of ‘Dino’s Dog Wagon;’ his love of racing and the outdoors, and his dedication to his community.
Pre-registration is $45 and includes the day’s pit pass. The field will be set based on entry order. Race day registration is $50, and does not include pit access. Pit passes on January 1 will be $20. Racing begins at noon. Pit gates open at 8:30 am.
Call (716) 799-5669 to register, or visit www.landoflegendsraceway.com for details.
The race will air on www.landoflegendstv.com.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” runs every other Tuesday during racing’s offseason. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.