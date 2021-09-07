With the local point programs drawing to a close, Land of Legends and Outlaw Speedway have racing programs planned for this weekend.
Can-Am Raceway has 'The Showdown' planned September 10-11, featuring the Empire Super Sprints on Saturday September 11. Weedsport Speedway is hosting the Cavalcade Cup September 11-12 with the Super DIRTcar Series and Empire Super Sprints.
Closer to home, Land of Legends Raceway will host the Full Fender Frenzy on September 11, which includes the 30-lap Les Whyte Top Gun Shootout Street Stock event. The event pays $1,000 to win. The RUSH Late Models will be on hand for a 30-lap main, and Hobby Stocks and four-cylinders are on the card. Josh Pangrazio has won the event twice, and Dave Schulz won the initial race in 1999.
Fans attending the Full Fender Frenzy are invited to wear red, white and blue and there will be an on-track anniversary tribute to service men and women and to the innocent lives lost and affected by the strikes on Sept. 11, 2001.
Meanwhile, Outlaw Speedway still has one point paying week to go, crowning divisional champions September 10.
Steve Paine leads the modified point standings going into the final weekend, where double points are on the line. He has a thin lead over Bobby Varin and Danny Johnson; Kyle Coffey logged his third win of the season Friday night and is mathematically in the hunt as well. Brady Fultz was second ahead of Paine, Varin and Tyler Siri.
The American Racer Tire 602 Sportsman division had two features Friday, and the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman division saw the top two point scorers finish first and second in their feature. Alex Payne is leading the American Racer point chase, with 19 points separating him from past champion Chris Fisher. Dale Welty won the American Racer Sportsman hold over feature, topping Reese Hacket and Fisher, with Justice May and Alex Payne filling the top five. In the regularly scheduled main, Kreg Cooker took the win over Payne, Fisher, Loren Lincoln and Brian Fish. Alex Payne won the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire sportsman main ahead of division point leader AJay Potrzebowski Jr., Brandon Butler, AJ Lloyd and Blake Parsons. Potrzebowski is 33 points up on Payne as the latter looks to double up on track titles in the 2021 season.
In the final open wheel standings, Paulie Colagiovanni enters the final week of the season leading the 360 sprint standings, while Jared Zimardi and Davie Franek, tied for second, only 20 points back.
Glenn Whritenour has already clinched the Street Stock division crown. He won again Friday. Jared Hill and Gene Sharpsteen are battling for second, with just six points between them. Hill was fourth Friday night, chasing runner-up Chuck Winslow and Aaron Miller. Zach Teed was fifth. The points picture changed drastically when Sharpsteen finished 10th. Likewise, Marc Minultolo has already locked up the hobby stock title, and anchored that with his class win Friday. Brian Lloyd is second in the standings, some 92 markers behind. He did not appear in Friday's rundown, with Glen Vascise, Bob Buono, Willy Easling and Bruce Kinner filling the top five. Scott Lehman has been stoically consistent this year, and is entering the final night as the point leader. He raced to third Friday, chasing Brian Grant and runner-up Kenny Hunt. Brian Avery and Kenneth Evans filled the top five. Evans early season hot streak has helped him stay close to Lehman, but he still faces a 34-point gap going into the final night of points.
Land of Legends, while looking at more racing to come, crowned their remaining divisional champions over the weekend.
Matt Guererri raced to third in the double-point DIRTcar Sportsman program, locking up his run to the division title. Troy Sperring won the main ahead of Alex Payne. AJ Lloyd was fourth and Zachary George ranked fifth in the 25-lap feature.
Darryl Ruggles left the mathematics out of it, winning the 20-lap 305 sprint feature and with the checkers, celebrated his track championship. Alysha Bay was second in the main, followed by Brandyn Griffin, Jason Whipple and Dan Craun. Jimmy Grant raced to third in the Street Stock main and secured his season-long points championship. Josh Pangrazio won the feature over Mike Welch and Grant, with Adam DePuy and Marc Minutolo following. Justin Eldredge was chasing Frank Burnell in the 15-lap Hobby Stock feature; at the end of the night, Eldredge was the class champion and Burnell Jr. was the race winner. Marc Minutolo finished third in the race while Brian Lloyd and Shawn Lloyd ranked in the top five.
As noted, the September 11 weekend is packed with racing.
Weedsport Speedway's two-day Cavalcade Cup will be headlined Sept. 11 by a 60-lap Super DIRTcar Series main. Grandstands open at 4 pm and adult admission is $25. Sunday, the card will include the Empire Super Sprints and a 100-lap $10,000-to-win Super DIRTcar Series event. Grandstands open at 4 pm and adult admission is $30 on Sunday.
Can-Am will host the Showdown in September, welcoming DIRTcar 358s, Sportsman and the DIRTcar Pro Stock series on Friday before racing with the Empire Super Sprints, Sportsman, Mod Lites, Thunderstocks and Dirt Modified Nostalgia Series on Saturday.
Thunder Mountain has the 'Unruly' race booked for September 12. The race has three rules: cars must be at least 3,000 lbs. The car must run either a Hoosier G60-15 or an IMCA or DOT 235 or smaller tire, and must have all safety protocols related to that division in place.
Looking ahead, Brewerton, Fulton and Utica-Rome remain dormant until October.
Fulton will open for the Outlaw 200 weekend, October 1-2. Friday's card includes the Modified and Sportsman heats, the ModLite Outlaw Championship, the late Model Championship and the four-cylinder open. Saturday, the last-chance Sportsman event precedes the Sportsman 50-lap feature and the 35th Outlaw 200.
Brewerton will host the Demon 100 October 5 - during Super DIRT Week - featuring a $10,000 prize for the touring stars of the Super DIRTcar Series. The DIRTcar Pro Stocks are on the card as well. On October 7, the 28th annual Hurricane event will serve as the track's final event of 2021. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series will also be featured in that event.
Utica-Rome will open October 5, hosting the Modern Day Outlaw 50. It will be a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win event for sail panel modifieds. The Patriot Sprint Tour will be on the card, racing for the prestigious Cole Cup and the $5,000 payday. The Crate 602 are on the card as well.
***Decker Memorial, New Yorker moved due to rain
Sunday's rains pushed the New Yorker at Utica-Rome Speedway to Monday afternoon. The Decker Memorial at Thunder Mountain was also pushed off due to rain.
The events concluded after press time.
***Shullick wins Oswego's 65th Classic
While rains threatened the 65th running of the Bud Classic at Oswego, the adjusted schedule and track crews saved the event. The event ran to its conclusion Sunday, with Track Champion Dave Shullick Jr. winning his fourth straight feature this season. The win marked his second Bud Classic 200 victory, and came roughly a half-second ahead of Otto Sitterly. Dave Danzer, Michael Barnes and Russ Wood filled the top five.
Mike Bond cashed the Bud Light Classic 75 check, winning his sixth straight small block supers finale. It was his ninth win in the event overall; Josh Sokolic was second ahead of AJ Bernys, Cameron Rowe and Brad Haynes. Bobby Holmes won the 350 Supers feature in his first start with MacLeod Racing, beating Eddie Witkum Jr, Chase Locke, Brian Sobus and Jeffrey Battle.
Saturday, Ronnie Silk his first Modified feature at Oswego, scoring the NASCAR Toyota Mod Classic 150. The win paid $10,500. Jacob Gustafson won his second feature of Classic Weekend, taking the National Compact Tour US Open ahead of Will Slaughter, Brian Sprague, Pete Doxey and Corey Copeland. Jake Trainor won the NEMA Lite Classic 65, hitting the checkers ahead of Joe Baily, Chase Lock, PJ Stergois, Mike Pernisiglio.
Friday, Jimmy Steffenhagen won the 75-lap New York Super Stock Series Dave London Memorial XIII. Mikey Pollack gave chase from second ahead of Zach Willis, Garrett Zacharias, Lee Sharpsteen and Bill Frisbie. Gustafson won the 20-lap New York State Compact Championship event ahead of Pete Doxey, Brian Sprague, Nick Robinson and Corey Edelman. Shullick, Bond and Battle set fast times in their respective classes during the day's Pole Day activities; Shullick took the pole for the headline Classic 200 with a lap of 15.838 seconds.
TOURING SERIES
Super DIRTcar Series
The final laps of the Mr. DIRT Track USA event at Lebanon Valley Speedway were instant classics, and no one in the traditional top three pictures will be remembered as having particularly authentic smiles.
Andy Bachetti ended the night with his fifth Super DIRTcar Series win at Lebanon Valley, worth $25,000. Bachetti had been penalized two spots for a restart infraction, and charged back through to take the lead from Stewart Friesen. Matt Sheppard flirted with disaster while passing Tyler Dipple, and charged to second but the issue could have played a role in keeping Sheppard from pressuring the winner.
Friesen fell to third in the final run down after contact with Bachetti. Billy Decker was fourth ahead of Bobby Hackel.
After the Cavalcade Cup weekend at Weedsport Sept. 11-12, the series will trek off to Land of Legends Raceway for the third running of the Gerald Haers Memorial on Sept. 18. The winner will take home $10,000. In addition, 20th place pays $1,000 and there is over $5,000 in lap money to be collected. The event will feature 20-lap qualifying heats and a dash for cash that pays $2,000. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Region will be in action, as well. The event will serve as the final curtain on the 58th season of racing at Land of Legends Raceway.
The Empire Super Sprints were in action at Brewerton and Fulton Speedways.
Jason Barney won at Fulton, with Chuck Hebing and Shawn Donath taking second and third. Larry Wight won at Brewerton, wheeling his 360 to the line ahead of Paulie Colagiovanni and Danny Varin. The series will head next to Can-Am, racing during their September Showdown Weekend.
The Race of Champions series was in action at Spencer Speedway. Matt Hirschmann won the Maynard Troyer Classic II, taking the asphalt modified win ahead of Andy Jankowiak, Chuck Hossfeld, Patrick Emerling and Austin Beers. Mike Leaty collected the checkers in the asphalt sportsman division, winning the Maynard Troyer Classic 36 ahead of Patrick Emerling, Shawn Nye, pole sitter Jimmy Zacharias and daryl Lewis Jr. Ashley Schoonmaker won the 12-lap six-cylinder race with Brandon Allen and Frankie Parsons giving chase. Alyssa Leaty won the asphalt 602 sportsman feature.
Last Tuesday, Matt Sheppard led wire to wire in winning the Short Track Super Series 50-lap main at Thunder Mountain. Alan Barker was second and Rusty Smith ranked third. Kreg Cooker won the 602 Sportsman main, the 25-lap affair was just out of reach for Rusty Smith, with Tommy Collins, Dale Welty and Hunter Lapp finishing in the top five.
AREA RESULTS
Friday night, Brewerton Speedway honored longtime owner Harvey Fink, who passed last week.
Chris Hile passed Pat Ward on lap 17 and then checked out for his third win of the year. Ward held on for second ahead of Larry Wight and Jimmy Phelps, with Billy Decker taking fifth. Jimmy Phelps entered the night down 10 ahead of class rival Larry Wight. By finishing on his bumper, Phelps locked up the modified championship by eight points. Gil Tegg took the DIRTcar 358 Modified bonus. Zach Sobotka won the Sportsman feature, winning the 25-lapper and the division point championship. Max Hill was second ahead of JJ Courcy, Chris Mackey and Robert Gage. Kyle Demo won the mod lite feature ahead of divisional champion Justin Williams. Clayton Brewer raced to third.
At Can-Am, Ryan Bartlett won his second feature of the year. Tim Fuller finished ahead of Billy Dunn, taking second to Bartlett and breaking a tie atop the track's DIRTcar 358 Modified point standings to secure the class championship. Tyler Corcoran needed to finish 10th or better to secure Can-Am's DIRTcar Sportsman crown, entering the night with a 64-point lead. Corcoran raced to third to put an exclamation point on his season while Dalton Rambough won a race-long battle over runner-up Josh Reome. Ian Bressett won the DIRTcar Pro Stock feature over Justin White. White's runner-up finish solidified his 2021 track championship run. Tony Fezzo motored away from the field by lap 7, winning the race and locking up the Thunderstock class championship. Owen Neir won the Limited Sportsman feature.
At Utica-Rome, a racy feature ended with Stewart Friesen winning his fourth main of the year. Matt Sheppard won the Modified Track Championship, his first there since 2017. Andy Bachetti was third ahead of JaMike Sowle and Willy Decker. Willy Decker Jr. won the 602 Sportsman feature ahead of Will Shields and Brian Calabrese. Addison Bowman was fourth and Matt Janczuk was fifth, enough to lock up his season-long title effort. Jay Corbin won the Pro Stock feature over Josh Coonradt and Nick Stone, with Beau Ballard and Luke Horning filling out the top five. Beau Ballard won the Pro Stock Track Championship. Alex Hughes won the Limited Sportsman feature and David Hackett Jr. won the Limited Sportsman Championship. Cory Valade (DOHC) and Evan Wright (SOHC) won four-cylinder mains and Justin Pope (DOHC) and Wayne Russell Jr. (SOHC) took class championships.
SATURDAY
At Fulton, Jackson Hill posted a popular win in the DIRTcar 358 modified feature over Rocky Warner and Ron Davis III. Davis' third place finish secured his 2021 Modified Track Championship. Dylan Zacharias and Pat Ward filled the top five. Davis took advantage on a night where Larry Wight and Jimmy Phelps both missed the race due to Super DIRTcar Series obligations. Brett Sears won the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features, with Dorian Wahdan and Emmett Waldron taking podium finishes. Chris Mackey won the second ahead of Joe Kline and AJ Miller. Matt Janczuk won the Sportsman Track Championship. Chad Homan won the 20-lap Late Model feature and the division crown; Chris Fleming was second ahead of Harry Halliday, Sean Beardsley and Bret Belden. Josh Fellows won the Novice Sportsman Feature over Savannah Laflair and Mikey Wight.
Genesee Speedway capped their point battles Saturday. Jimmy Johnson won the Late Model Feature over Bill Holmes and Jon Rivers. Holmes won the 2021 Late Model Track Championship. Cam Tuttle mirrored Holmes' night, taking second to Dave Conant in the DIRTcar Sportsman feature en route to securing the division points title. Bill Taylor won the Street Stock feature and took home the class championship. Brad Whiteside raced to third in the Mini Stock feature and won the class championship. Bill Weller won the division feature, followed by Dante Mancuso and Whiteside. Jake Bansmer won the Novice Sportsman feature and the division title. Seth Johnson won the youth four-cylinder main ahead of Alexis Traxler, and Traxler won the youth four-cylinder title.
The Genesee Speedway season will conclude September 24-25 with Topless Weekend. The RUSH Late Models and Sprint Cars are on the card, a $2,000-to-win Sportsman main will headline the program and the Street Stocks and Mini Stocks are on the card as well.
Thunder Mountain capped their regular season as well. Ryan Jordan won the Modified feature Saturday; Alan Barker was third and won the track title. Tommy Collins dominated the DIRTcar 358 Modified feature, and with fourth-place, Colton Wilson secured the division championship. Alan Fink had essentially locked up the DIRTcar Sportsman division championship; Brian White raced to the win in the feature. Justin LaDue won the 600cc modified race. Behind him, Tyler Smith slipped past eventual division champion Brenton Miller but could not pass Jake Waibel, leaving him a single pass and a single point short of the class crown. Steven Deinhardt won the Street Stock race, and took the division championship. Jason Rhodes won the factory stock feature, holding off a charging Mike Morse. Morse won the factory stock class championship. Jonathan Fowlston won the Budget Sportsman feature with a last lap pass, and took the class championship. Evan O'Hara won the Junior Slingshot race and championship.