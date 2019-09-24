The racing calendar is packed with two-day events this time of year. Albany-Saratoga Speedway hosted a doubleheader with small-blocks and the Super DIRTcar Series anchoring their program. Locally, Outlaw Speedway hosted its annual Fall Nationals Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s card featured the World of Outlaws Late Models, while the 360 Sprints and Modifieds headlined Saturday’s card.
Joe Trenca won the 30-lap 360 Sprint championship, starting on the pole and dominating the fourth running of the event. He finished 1.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Paulie Colagiovanni. Jared Zimbardi was third.
There remains one more 360 Sprint event at Outlaw, part of Dutch Hoag weekend Oct. 18-19. That 360 race, which will be directed by the Empire Super Sprints, and pays $3,000 to win.
Alan Johnson garnered the $3,000 winner’s check in the Gunslinger 50-lap Modified feature.
Derrick Podsiadlo earned a front-row starting spot by way of finishing second in the Modified Pole Dash held Friday. Podsiadlo was out front before Nick Nye moved to the point, but Podsiadlo worked back to the lead on lap 19. A lap 22 slowdown allowed Johnson to restart on Podsiadlo’s back bumper, and by lap 29 Johnson had the lead. He ultimately won by a half-straightaway over Podsiadlo.
Nye, pole-sitter Corey Costa and Steve Paine rounded out the top five.
Tommy Collins won the Outlaw Speedway Crate Sportsman American Racer Tire Series event, needing 12 circuits to work past a stout front-row pair of Alex Payne and Karl Comfort. With cautions unfurling twice — once on lap six and again on lap 17 — Collins was composed and raced off to an dominant win, his third of the year in the class. It galvanized his points lead over Kenny Hammond.
Alex Payne, Comfort, Will Shields and Hammond followed Collins across the finish line.
Kurt Stebbins grabbed the Street Stock checkers from the ninth starting position, an event contested as a tune-up for next month’s Empire 100. Glen Whritenour raced to second ahead of Gene Balmer, Jimmy Grant and Quinn Sutherland.
Rodney Morgan finally posted an IMCA victory in 2019 at Outlaw. After several runner-up showings, Morgan charged from the fourth row at the initial start to top Brad Sites, Bill Nichols, Tyler Stoddard and Brenton DeYoung for the $1,000 top prize.
Justin Eldredge collected the Hobby Stock checkers, backing up his heat win earlier Saturday. Tyler Burnell, two-time reigning divisional champ Marc Minutolo, Jamie Eldredge and Buck Mills Jr. completed the top five.
On Friday night, Shane Clanton posted the fastest time in World of Outlaws Late Model Series qualifying, won his heat and captured the feature.
His redraw effort placed him outside the front row for the main. Clanton was on fire right away, building a big lead over Brandon Sheppard. Rick Weiss broke down while racing third, allowing Sheppard to erase Clanton’s advantage on lap 29. Clanton quickly re-established a big lead when racing conditions were restored, but it took only four laps before the pace slowed again. This time, Darrell Lanigan suffered a flat.
Clanton held the advantage for his fourth win of the year, good for $10,000. Sheppard maintained second ahead of Chase Junghans, Case Dillard and Dennis Erb Jr.
Podsiadlo won the 15-lap Gunslinger 50 Modified preliminary over Costa.
Trenca, who started third in the 360 Sprint preliminary, captured the race to secure the pole for Saturday’s feature.
Chad Chevalier garnered the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman checkers over Andy Smith, Zach Sobotka, Steve Gray and Kevin Root. The win paid $1,500. In all, 36 drivers attempted to qualify for the feature.
Ray Hyer ruled the 4-Cylinder main, an event also featuring 36 entries. Track regulars Scott Lehman, JJ Kreidler II, Bob Doolittle and Brad Sheppard filled out the top five.
Upcoming
Land of Legends Raceway
The track at the Ontario County Fairground will open for its fall series Saturday. The card will include the Jerry Haers Memorial event for the Modifieds, along with the first installment of the DIRTcar Sportsman Fall Championship.
Racing begins at 7 p.m.
Fulton Speedway
Traditionally, there is a final satellite feature at Fulton Speedway during NAPA Super DIRT Week, with the winner becoming the last qualifier for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200. The Win and You’re In race, previously held at Weedsport Speedway and Rolling Wheels Raceway Park, had been contested at Fulton Speedway the past three years.
Fulton will host the race again, on Oct. 12, but with a new format. There will be three features, and twin qualifying races, with the winner of the 50-lap finale taking a $4,000 check.
The night will start with drivers drawing for position in one of the two 25-lap feature races. The top two in each collect $1,000 and $500, respectively. The top 10 in each advance to the wild-card feature, with positions 11 through last merging in a 12-lap, last-chance showdown. The top four in the last-chance race will advance to the 50-lap finale.
The top 10 qualified drivers in the Wildcard 50 will redraw for starting positions, with 11th through 24th starting as is. The winner, or highest driver not already qualified for the NAPA Super DIRT Week XLVIII Billy Whittaker Cars 200, will start last.
Total prize money for the Wildcard 50 is more than $22,000.
The Oct. 12 card at Fulton also includes a 360 Sprint feature that has a $3,000 top prize attached.
Before the Wildcard 50, Fulton will open for the Outlaw 200 October 3-5.
Touring
Super DIRTcar Series
Demetrios Drellos won the tour event at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, banking $10,000 for the effort and a guaranteed starting spot in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week XLVIII.
Billy Decker was chasing him at the checkers, with Mat Williamson staying hot with a third-place showing after back-to-back tour wins.
Drellos was second in his heat behind Matt Sheppard, but scored the pole in the redraw. Drellos built a big lead, but it was erased after a lap 40 caution period. He would go on to cast aside the challenges of Williamson, Decker, Sheppard and Larry Wight.
Decker, Williamson, Stewart Friesen and Larry Wight filled our the top five. Sheppard, who wound up sixth, holds a 90-point lead over Williamson in the championship standings.
The series is off until NAPA Super DIRT Week XLVII’s marquee race, the Billy Whittaker Cars 200, on Oct. 13.
Erick Rudolph (358-Modified), Tim Hartman Jr. (Sportsman), Randy Miller (Street Stocks), David Frame (Dual-Cam 4-Cylinder) and Jon Sheppard (Single-Cam 4-Cylinder) earned victories in supporting classes at Albany-Saratoga.