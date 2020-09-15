With Super DIRT Week off the table, DIRTcar released plans to host a festival of speed in place of it, dubbing the six-race swing OktoberFAST.
With action set for Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Utica-Rome Speedway, Fulton Speedway, Can-Am Speedway, Land of Legends Raceway and Weedsport Speedway, the series will trek across a collection of six tracks with a long history of supporting modified racing, dating back to the inception of DIRT Motorsports — and all the action will be aired on DIRTVision, without fans in the stands, per state COVID-19 guidelines.
DIRTcar released purse plans for the events, which will include all four major Northeast touring series. The collection of races will feature five Super DIRTcar Series, three DIRTcar 358-Modified Series, three DIRTcar Pro Stock, and five DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series races. The events count toward the Hoosier Racing Tire weekly championship for each of the four divisions.
The schedule will start Oct. 6 at Albany-Saratoga. The Modifieds run 60 laps, the Sportsman 30, and the Pro Stocks 25.
Utica-Rome Speedway is up Oct. 7, with the Modifieds (60 laps), 358-Modifieds (40 laps) and Pro Stocks (25 laps) in action.
At Fulton on Oct. 8, the Modifieds and 358s run the same lap totals as Utica-Rome, with the Sportsman replacing Pro Stocks in a 30-lap event.
Can-Am was booked to host the season-opening Super DIRTcar Series event, but it fell in the early stages of the COVID-19 shutdown. The OktoberFAST card Oct. 9 will feature the Modifieds in a 60-lapper, the 358s in a 50-lapper, and the Sportsman in a 30-lapper.
Land of Legends serves as the penultimate event Oct. 10. Larry Wight collected the Modified track championship at the Ontario County Fairgrounds this summer, battling week in and week out with Matt Sheppard and Erick Rudolph. The Modifieds (60 laps) and Sportsman (30 laps) will compete Oct. 10.
The finale is set for Oct. 11 at Weedsport. The Super DIRTcar Series will race a 75-lap main worth $10,000; the DIRTcar Sportsman will contest a 35-lap main paying $2,000 to win; and the DIRTcar Pro Stocks will battle in a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win event.
Online registration was scheduled to open Sept. 14. All pit passes must be purchased online; there will be no passes sold at the gate, and pit-pass-buying deadline Sept. 30.
Additional details will be released on SuperDIRTcarseries.com.
Paine wins Outlaw Fall Series opener
Steve Paine scored a win in the Modified opener of Outlaw Speedway’s Fall Series. Among the six classes, 105 cars signed in for action.
Paine scored his third victory of the year in Dundee, outpacing Ron Cartwright Jr., Jim LaRock, Jordan Siri and Derrick Podsiadlo.
Donnie Lawson scored the win in the American Racer Tire Sportsman feature. Kenny Peoples Jr. gave chase, with Billy Paine, Chris Fisher and Ajay Potrzebowski in the top five.
Alex Payne won the Hoosier Tire Sportsman Division feature in front of Andrew Jacobson, Karl Comfort, AJ Lloyd and Stacy Jackson.
CJ Guererri won his second Street Stock feature of the season, topping Jimmy Grant, Kane Stebbins, Brandon Birdsell and Quinn Sutherland.
Marc Minutolo ran to his fourth win of the year in the Hobby Stock main. Jeredd Dennis was the runner-up, with Shawn Lloyd, Tyler Burnell and Jeff Hand filling out the front five.
John Webster won the 4-Cylinder main over Jack Ormsby, Jayson Smart, Travis Webster and Chris Force.
The Fall Series continues this Friday, and will feature all six divisions again. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with hot laps at 6:30 and the first heat commencing at 7:30 pm. The grandstands remain closed to fans.
Land of Legends opens for Haers Memorial
The second annual Gerald Haers Memorial is set for this Saturday at Land of Legends Raceway. The card will include the Modifieds contesting a 74-lap main, along with Sportsman and Street Stocks.
Racing will begin at 6 pm.
The Sportsman Spectacular and Les Whyte Memorial for Street Stocks are planned for Sept. 26. The Hobby Stocks are on the card as well.
Racing that night also begins at 6.
Decker wins Thunder Mountain title
Billy Decker wrapped up the Thunder Mountain Speedway season by earning the Modified track championship Saturday night. He collected the checkers on the final night.
Ronnie Davis took a 5-point lead into the 358-Modified finale, and won the feature to leave no question about his title run.
Alan Fink made up 10 points in the final round of racing to win the Sportsman track title. Fink’s second-place finish allowed him to overtake Tommy Collins, who wound up sixth.
Steven Deinhardt (Street Stocks), Doug Windhausen (600cc Modified),
Mike Morse (Hobby Stock) and Jonathan Fowlston (Rookie Sportsman), and Logan LaDue (Rookie 600cc Modified) won Thunder Mountain’s other division crowns.
Can-Am wins to Rudolph, Corcoran, Root
Erick Rudolph won the 358-Modified division main Friday night at Can-Am Speedway. Kevin Root (Friday Sportsman), Tyler Corcoran (Sportsman dash, Saturday Sportsman). Tyler Busher (Pro Stock), Quinton Wallis (Thunderstock), Mike Mullen (Mod Lite) and Fire Swamp (Limited Sportsman) also earned checkered flags in the track’s two-night September Showdown.
Genesee racing Saturday
Genesee Speedway is back in action Saturday. The program includes RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Street Stocks and Mini Stocks, as well as the all-new Novice Sportsman class.
Heats start at 6 p.m.
Hurricane 100 falls to COVID-19
Brewerton Speedway announced the Hurricane 100 has been canceled due to the extension of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.32, which prohibits spectators at auto racing events.
“We waited all summer watching the executive order get extended multiple times, believing it would eventually end,” track GM Cory Reed said. “It defies logic that spectators are not permitted at properly spaced, outdoor entertainment venues, especially after auto racing was supposed to be included in phase 4 reopenings as far back as June. Now here we are in September with no logical explanation from the governor.”
Fulton plans practice, drops Outlaw 200
The limits on fan attendance prompted Fulton Speedway to cancel the Outlaw 200. However, as detailed earlier, the track will be part of OktoberFAST.
Fulton will be open Sept. 15 and 29 for testing. Both practice sessions are 6-9 p.m., and will be open to any dirt car.