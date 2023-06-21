WATKINS GLEN — In what looks to be one of the biggest — if not the biggest — field ever for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, teams from different classes head to New York state’s premiere racetrack for the race that many of the drivers look forward to each year.
The race will be televised live on Peacock, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, then will switch over to USA from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The WeatherTech Racing team is coming off an unexpected win at Raceway Laguna Seca and are second in the Grand Touring Daytona Pro points standings and first in the IMSA Michelin standings in the same class.
Meanwhile, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 GTP Team makes its return to The Glen as well. After a month off, the team heads back to the bottom of Seneca Lake in hopes of running back its 2022 victory at WGI.
WeatherTech RacingDaniel Juncadella (Spain) and Jules Gounon (France) are coming off a surprising win at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The team travels to upstate New York second in GTD Pro points, just 41 out of first, and they lead the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup standings with 29. The Michelin Endurance Cup lead comes on the strength of finishing third at Sebring and winning the Rolex 24 Hours with Cooper MacNeil and Maro Engel.
The duo are new to the 3.4-mile, 11-turn, Watkins Glen International circuit. Juncadella and the WeatherTech Racing/Proton team tested there two weeks ago, but the track will be new out of the windshield of the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Mercedes-Benz of Billings, Montana support for Gounon.
“I got my first real taste of The Glen 10 days ago,” Juncadella said in a press release. “It is fast, high grip, and one of the best discoveries of the year! We are coming in from a really strong showing in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Championship as well as coming off of a win at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
“Having the test is really going to benefit us this weekend. Neither Jules or I have raced there before. I have been talking to him already and I am excited to race this track for the first time this weekend.”
Gounon is excited to add another track to his racing dossier.
“I am looking forward to exploring the Watkins Glen Circuit,” Gounon said. “I wasn’t able to participate in the test as I was racing in Europe. Dani told me it is an amazing track. It looks like another amazing U.S. track. The fast corner that leads to the Bus Stop looks great. I am big fan of fast tracks.
“We have done well at the long races so far this year with our win at the Rolex 24 and the podium at Sebring,” Gounon continued. “We want to keep that podium streak going this weekend at The Glen.”
WAYNE TAYLOR RACING
After a long break in the schedule, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) returns in action this weekend at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. The six-hour endurance event at Watkins Glen International is the third race out of four in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championship. The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 returns to the classic, 3.4-mile road course as defending winners and have their sights set on returning to victory lane.
As Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque handle the full season co-driving duties, the pair will be joined by IMSA Michelin Endurance Championship driver teammate, Louis Deletraz, to complete the WTRAndretti lineup. In the last three events at Watkins Glen, the blue and black stable has started on the front row, featuring two pole positions in 2021, as well as finishing on the podium — including last year’s win. Marking just near the halfway point in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen proves to be a pivotal race not just on the schedule, but in championship points.
“Watkins Glen was a turning point in our season last year and we are looking for a similar momentum shift this year when we head there,” said Taylor in a press release. “Acura has given us an amazing car to fight for GTP victories, and we are prepared and ready to clinch a victory this weekend.”
“For me, Watkins Glen always marks the halfway point of the championship,” said Albuquerque. “We will have Louis and happy to have him back. We’ve been happy at Watkins Glen in the past — we won last year, with an epic ending. We need to learn about everybody, and which manufacturers can do better on such a smooth track now. There is no reason why for us to not go for the win. We’ll keep pushing and get that win that’s been eluding us.”
“I’m really excited to be going to Watkins Glen with WTRAndretti,” said Louis Deletraz, endurance co-driver for the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06. “I haven’t been racing in the Acura ARX-06 since Sebring three months ago so it’s good to be back. Watkins Glen is an important event for us. We have shown that we are fast and are always in contention to win races and we intend to keep doing that. On the driving side, Watkins Glen is a very high-speed track with no runoff areas, mistakes are always punished and that’s a challenge for all drivers but also why we love it. In testing there, the car felt great and we are ready to fight on track.”
“Watkins Glen is a big race and is one of the longest running sportscar races in America,” said Wayne Taylor. “From a team standpoint, it’s one race that we’ve only won once. This year has been tough, but we’ve been competitive at every race, but we’ve had incidents. Now we need to start concentrating on finishing races, certainly in the top three, to start gaining points in this championship. Obviously, we’re third – 60 points behind – but things can change so quickly. Everybody is going into this race with the attitude of ‘OK, guys, we need to have a good race here, good strategy and we need to get a good result.’ Daytona was really our only good result this year. The other two races should have been good results, but we crashed out right at the end of both races and then Laguna Seca, we finished fourth which was disappointing considering we had won two in a row before. We had a good test at Watkins Glen and so we are looking forward to this weekend. Although, I’ve been checking the weather and its rain. Rain is always an equalizer so will see what happens, but really looking forward to this race.”