The Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship will continue beyond the traditional Labor Day Weekend in support of the DIRTcar member speedways hosting DIRTcar Modified, DIRTcar 358, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock sanctioned action.
The extended restrictions of COVID-19 forced many tracks into late starts, amended seasons and new formats. Each of these changes are tied to finding new ways to make racing affordable and weekly events financially viable, both with and without in-person fans.
The new attention on the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship series is tied directly to those conventions. DIRTcar’s major touring series have been hampered by restrictions, and the cost tied to hosting an event proves to be too risky without the added income of fans.
“With how the scope of DIRTcar racing in the Northeast and Canada has developed throughout the summer, we decided to keep the Hoosier Racing Tires Weekly going and will end on Sunday, October 18,” noted DIRTcar Northeast Director Dean Reynolds in a DIRTcar release.
He continued, “Since we really haven’t been able to get any of our Series off the ground, our focus has turned to the Hoosier Weekly points. We have increased the payout for 2020 where the top 20 in each division will receive a cash bonus. The tracks that have been fortunate enough to hold events, we also want to keep the points going so they can get as many entries in the pits as possible.”
Competitors will enjoy a significant boost in the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championships purses, with each division paying back the top 20 drivers.
“Some areas, especially Canada, weren’t able to start racing until later in the season. With the points set up as your best 16 finishes, this will now enable teams from these areas the ability to get to that number or possibly even more,” Reynolds added.
The 2020 calendar has included racing on a reduced scale in New York. However, member tracks such as local oval Land of Legends Raceway, and popular Empire State speedways Lebanon Valley Speedway, Albany-Saratoga Speedway, and Orange County Fair Speedway have been hosting Modified action.
The DIRTcar 358s have been collecting points at Can-Am Speedway and Thunder Mountain Speedway, with Canadian tracks Autodrome Granby, Cornwall Motor Speedway, Merrittville Speedway, Autodrome Drummond, Brockville Ontario Speedway, Le RPM Speedway, and Humberstone Speedway open for business. Steve Bernier, Lance Wilix and Jordan McCreadie are currently leading the 358 Modified points.
Nearly all of those tracks listed sanction a DIRTcar Sportsman division as well, and locally, Genesee and Outlaw Speedways sanction DIRTcar Sportsman racing. At present, Zach Sobotka was the first driver to reach 16 DIRTcar sanctioned starts in 2020 and currently leads the points standings. Kevin Root has been successful at Can-Am, and is second.
DIRTcar Pro stocks have been racing at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Glen Ridge Motorsports Park, Lebanon Valley Speedway, as well as Autodrome Granby and Cornwall.
There are additional member DIRTcar tracks who are not running as of yet in 2020, such as Fulton and Brewerton, Ransomville and Weedsport, or who tabled their action for most of the summer after a soft open, such as Utica-Rome.
Each of a drivers’ top 16 finishes are calculated, and are released weekly on Facebook, Twitter, DIRTcar.com, and via the newsletter which can be signed up for on the DIRTcar.com website.
Area Results FRIDAY
At Outlaw Raceway, the regular season ended with all bounties unclaimed, and three drivers posting nine-win seasons.
Matt Sheppard secured the Outlaw Modified championship with his ninth win of the year. He was also awarded the $2,000 bonus that was offered to anyone who could beat him with the No. 9s on track. Sheppard ran down Brady Fultz and took command of the field; Alan Johnson followed to second place and Fultz stabilized at third ahead of Kyle Coffey and Danny Johnson. Alan Johnson and Danny Johnson occupied second and third in the final points.
Like Sheppard, Glen Whritenour won the Street Stock feature. He will collect the extra $500 bounty for defending his position at the head of the class. Dylan Cecce, Shawn Boyton, CJ Guererri and Kane Stebbins filled the top five on the final points night. Whritenour’s ninth win of the year paved the way to his championship, with a 110-point cushion over CJ Guererri and Jake Karlnoski.
Wayne Ellison added his ninth win of 2020, scoring the Hobby Stock triumph over Jamie Eldredge Jr., Casey Wagner, Jack Ayers and Shawn Lloyd. The win helped Ellison to a division championship, with more than 50 points in hand over Jamie Eldredge Jr. and Justin Eldredge.
Will Shields won his second American Racer Tire Sportsman feature. Karl Comfort, Casey Williams, Zach Sobotka and Tony Sperring filled the top five. Comfort came away with the division championship, only six points ahead of Ajay Potrzebowski.
Alex Payne won his third Hoosier Tire Sportsman division feature over Tim Guild, Brett Buono, Tommy Collins and Sobotka. Sobotka scored the division championship there, with a healthy 82-point margin over Collins Jr. and Payne.
Jared Spalding won the regularly scheduled IMCA Modified feature, topping Brad Smith, Kevin Smith, Rodney Morgan and Shawn Bruce. Bruce won the make-up feature, his second on the year, with Kevin Smith, Rich Karnoski, Brad Smith and Morgan in the top five. Brad Smith secured the division crown, taking it by just four points over Kevin Smith and Morgan.
Ray Hyer won his second four-cylinder main on Championship Night. Kenneth Evans was second, while Jayson Smart, Scott Lehman and Jeremy Bunn rounded out the front five. Bunn’s fifth place effort secured his division crown, he finished 36 points better than Hyer and Lehman.
Outlaw’s drivers asked to push back the start of the Fall Series to Sept. 11. The track has been running without a break since June, and the track and teams will be taking a break Labor Day weekend. From there, the Fall Series will pick up Sept. 11. In the meantime, officials will be adding clay to the first and third turns, along with completing various other housekeeping and surface maintenance.
At Can-Am, Billy Dunn scored a win over Michael Maresca and Tim Fuller. Lance Willix and Jackson Gill filled the rest of the top five. Zach Payne won the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features. Matt Janczuk was second with Chris Mackey, Dylan Zacharias and Amy Holland in tow. In the latter, Kevin Root scored another division win ahead of Tyler Corcoran, Dustin Hutton, Ricky Thompson and Jeff Prentice. Mike White topped Kevin Fetterly and Taylor Doxstater to win the DIRTcar Pro Stock main. Josh Verne (Four-cylinder), Rick Demo (Mod Lites) and Kyle Devendorf (Limited Sportsman) took divisional wins.
SATURDAY
Genesee Speedway’s point season came to a close with some dynamic racing and new winners visiting victory lane.
Jason Genco secured a win in the RUSH Late Model division, topping Beamer Guzzardi and Jimmy Johnson. Steve Dixon and Austyn Fugle filled the top five. Genco led the final 19 laps; by racing to third, Jimmy Johnson corralled the division championship.
Brett Senek won the DIRTcar Sportsman event over Ray Bliss and Cam Tuttle. Dave Conant and AJ Custodi rounded out the top five. Senek took a wire-to-wire victory. With Tuttle taking third, it also secured the season-long DIRTcar Sportsman point title.
Jesse Qutermous was triumphant in the Street Stock 20-lap main, with Bill Taylor, John Zimmerman, Josh Pangrazio and DAn Shulz filling the top five. With the win and runner-up finishes, Qutermous and Taylor were tallied as the division co-champions.
Brad Whiteside anchored a championship season with a victory in the final points-paying race, winning the mini stock main. Dante Mancuso, Cole Susice, Don Whiteside and James Gayton filled the top five.
Dylan Duhow won the Novice Sportsman main over Tim Nies, Scott Wolfe, Michael McCarthy and Allison Dewitt. Duhow was crowned the division champion. Jake Bansmer won the youth four-cylinder feature, leading all 12 laps. The win locked up his 2020 division championship.
Genesee Speedway will be back in action Sept. 19.
Anthony Perrego won the DIRTcar Modified portion of the card at Thunder Mountain Speedway, with Eric Leet chasing him at the line. Ken Hammond, Billy Decker and Andy Bachetti registered top five finishes.
Michael Maresca took the DIRTcar 358 main, winning over Ronnie Davis, Jordan McCreadie, Lance Willix and Brandon Walters.
Hunter Lapp posted a victory in the DIRTcar Sportsman feature. Tom Collins was next, followed by Alan Fink, Austin Germinio and Rich Talada.
Landon Albanese won the Street Stock main, while Jake Waibel (600 modifieds), Buck Mills Sr. (Factory Stock), Blake Sarpiacone (Rookie Sportsman) and Logan LaDue (Rookie 600 Modifieds) posted divisional wins.
Two races remain on the Thunder Mountain Speedway schedule.
Land of Legends Raceway Rained out. Attention now turns to Championship Night, where DIRTcar Modified, DIRTcar Sportsman, 305 Sprint, Street Stock and Hobby Stock titlists will be crowned. Racing will start at 6:30 Sept. 5. Sept. 19 is the Gerald Haers Memorial, welcoming Big Blocks for a 74-lap feature. The DIRTcar Sportsman and Street Stocks are also on the September 19 card.
McCREADIE, LARSON WIN WITH LODLMS
Thursday, Tim McCreadie went wire-to-wire at Port Royal, winning his fifth Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series feature of 2020. It also marks his third win in five starts; McCreadie and the team are enjoying the new car, which to that point, had not finished worse than third.
Kyle Strickler took second ahead of Jimmy Owens, Chris Ferguson and Kyle Larson. Larson, after taking fifth in his Late Model debut, went onto win in the $15,000 weekend capper on Saturday. Friday’s card fell to weather.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears each Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.