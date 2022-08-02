A whopping 42 checkered flags have flown over World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series features since Donny Schatz's last victory.
Schatz erased all that frustration in a thrilling feature Sunday night, capping the two-day Empire State Challenge Weekend at Weedsport Speedway.
Schatz was in command of most of the feature, but in the final laps, there was less than a second separating the top three.
Schatz was able to shrug off David Gravel and Logan Schuchart to score the win and complete a perfect night at the Cayuga County Oval.
With the win, Schatz now owns 304 career wins, and this is his first since scoring a season-opening win at Volusia Speedway Park in February. Schatz' Empire State Challenge win gives him 15 career wins in New York, ranking sixth overall on his resume. Schatz has won 36 times in Pennsylvania, and 29 times in Ohio, followed by Iowa (24), North Dakota (23), and California (20).
David Gravel was hunting for his third straight Weedsport win, having tallied a win Saturday. He settled for second ahead of Schuchart. Schuchart was almost 3.5-seconds behind, but carved a fast path around the oval to cut the gap and position himself to win. Lapped traffic played a role in the final outcome; he came out with third, ahead of Brock Zearfoss and James McFadden. Larry Wight posted sixth, ahead of Brad Sweet. Danny Varin was ninth, and has three top 10s in four WoO starts.
A back-and-forth battle with Larry Wight, Tim Fuller and Anthony Perrego saw several lead changes in the Modified undercard. The final laps were laden with the position swapping, with Larry Wight coming out on top to win the DIRTcar modified event over Fuller and then Perrego.
Saturday, the opening round of the Empire State Challenge Weekend went to David Gravel, who picked up his fifth win of 2022.
Gravel was dominant, building an eight-second lead at one point as he stormed to his second straight win at Weedsport Speedway. He started outside the front row and chased Donny Schatz for the first dozen laps, then stormed to the front on lap 13. A caution period with three to go bunched the field, but it was futile. At the line, he was nearly three seconds ahead of the field, building that edge in just three laps.
He has won three times in the last eight WoO events. Donny Schatz was second and local star Paulie Colagiovanni was third, driving up from seventh. Brad Sweet was fourth, and Jacob Allen rounded out the top five. Larry Wight was seventh, driving up from 17th and Danny Varin was scored 10th.
Jimmy Phelps broke winless drought at his home track in the 358-modified feature Saturday. Phelps was dominant; Larry Wight ran him down in slower traffic but Phelps held strong to visit victory hill for the first time in nearly seven years. Max Mclaughlin was next, followed by Billy Dunn and Bob Henry Jr.
In other winged sprint action this weekend, Jonathan Preston took the victory Friday night in Patriot Sprint Tour 360 action, holding off Steve Glover and Sctot Kreutter to win the non-stop Steve Kent Memorial Summer Nationals 25-lap feature at Outlaw Speedway. The series is off until August 13, when the tour visits Woodhull Raceway.
The Empire Super Sprints will be racing at Utica-Rome Speedway this Friday, followed by a stop at the Fonda Speedway August 6.
Touring Series
Matt Sheppard won the Super DIRTcar Series' stop at the Orange County Fair Speedway, and in doing so, became the first back-to-back winner of the year. He scored a win at Big Diamond earlier this month. Anthony Perrego was second ahead of Max McLaughlin in the 73-lap main; Stewart Friesen and Larry Wight. Sheppard has been phenomenal at OCFS this year, taking a $25,362 pay day in the 50-lap Hard Clay open in April. In May, he scored a $5,000 bonus for sweeping twin 50-lap features, and then won on the new surface in June. In all, he has recorded five wins this season at Orange County Fair Speedway.
Featured Content
The Hall of Fame 100 at Weedsport Speedway was moved to August 15 after weather delayed the event back on July 24. It is now the kick off of the SummerFAST series, in line with the Brewerton Speedway (Aug. 16), Fulton Speedway (Aug 17) and Land of Legends Raceway (Aug. 18) dates.
The ULMS Late Models logged their lone Empire State stop of the year Friday, racing in Outlaw Speedway's Steve Kent Memorial Summer Nationals. Regular Outlaw Speedway threat Dylan Cecee set fast time and won his heat, and was a threat to win from the pole after the redraw. Jared Miley surged to the lead from outside the front row, and then legged out a nearly seven-second edge over Cecee at the final checkers. Wyatt Scott was next, followed by Greg Oakes and Ryan Montgomery. Dan Stone raced to sixth in the 30-lap main.
SATURDAY
At Fulton, Richard Murtaugh topped Kyle Devendorf and Joe Kline to win the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features. Murtaugh started fifth in the 25-lap main; Brett Sears and Quinn Wallis posted top fives. In the second, Tony Finch won the main from outside the front row, besting Clayton Brewer and Chris Mackey. Emmett Waldron was fourth ahead of Amy Holland. Jim Evans won the hobby stock feature over Bob Buono and Ron Marsden. Hunter Hollenbeck won the Novice Sportsman feature, and Eddy Springer scored the boat race win. The modifieds were off.
Oswego Speedway was scheduled to be off. The track will feature Supermodifieds next week, along with the Small Block Supers and the New York Super Stocks.
Genesee Speedway hosted the Clayton Downs Memorial, hosted by the Hang Over Crew, featuring a $1,533-to-win late model feature. Jeremy Wonderling scored a win in the 33-lap main over Paul Grigsby and Doug Ricotta. JJ Mazur and David Pangrazio filled the top five. Dave Conant topped Cameron Tuttle and Noah Walker in the DIRTcar Sportsman 25-lap feature, leading wire to wire. Jim Harbison and Jacob Bansmer recorded top fives. Dennis Cummings won the Street Stock feature over Byron Dewitt and Bill Taylor. James Gayton (Mini Stock), Kasey Coffey (Novice Sportsman), Seth Johnson (youth four cylinder) and Trey White (Mini Late Models) earned wins, as well.
Thunder Mountain was scheduled to be off in lieu of the Broome County Fair. This weekend (August 6), they will race a full program and feature the Dirt Nostalgia Tour. On Wednesday, August 10, the track will welcome the Super DIRTcar 358-Modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman series.
Land of Legends was scheduled to be off in lieu of the Ontario County Fair. The CRSA 305 Sprints will be back August 6, joining a full program of racing with the Modifieds, Sportsman and New Legends Sportsman, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks. Dalton Martin won the six-cylinder enduro during the fair earlier this week, and Collin Mills scored the four-cylinder enduro.
FRIDAY
At Brewerton, Larry Wight took the lead on lap 15, but had to hold off a charging Tim Sears Jr. to win the DIRTcar Modified feature. Wight was out front when his pace was slowed by lapped traffic, allowing Sears to close in. Coming off the final corner, Wight won the drag race to the checkers, nosing out Sears by .286-seconds. Jimmy Phelps was third ahead of Jackson Gill and Max McLaughlin. Matt Caprara won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature over Dale Caswell, Earl Rudy, Chris Hulsizer and Kyle Devendorf. Joe Isabell won the mod lite feature, and Damien Belcher won the four-cylinder feature.
At Can-Am Speedway, Tim Fuller registered his fourth win of the year in DIRTcar 358-Modified action. Ryan Bartlett was chasing at the line, with Billy Dunn, Jordan McCreadie and Taylor Caprara filling the top five. Tyler Corcoran topped Mike Fowler and Eric Neir in the DIRTcar Sportsman main; Josh Verne (602 crate sprints), Paul DeRuyter (Limited Sportsman) and Jock Symonds (Thundercar) earned class wins.
Ajay Potrzebowski scored a popular modified win in the 40-lap main at Outlaw during the Steve Kent Memorial. Danny Johnson and Steve Paine filled the podium while Alex Payne and Tyler Siri earned top fives. Alex Payne posted his 12th win overall, taking the checkers in the open tire sportsman division, with Kenny Peoples Jr, Tommy Collins, Justice Mayo and Chris Fisher following. Jimmy Grant posted his third Street Stock win of 2022 at Outlaw, holding off CJ Guererri Jr. and Johnny Bouse in the 20-lap feature; Shane Wolfe and Marcus Springer earned top fives. Nate Peckham earned his first win of the year in the 20-lap Hobby Stock feature, with Marc Minutolo and Willy Easling giving chase. Justin Pope served up his first youth four-cylinder feature over Tony Frezzo and Robert Decker.
At Utica-Rome Speedway, Matt Sheppard struck again, winning his eighth feature of the season at the Home of Heroes. Sheppard assumed the lead on lap 14, starting 10th. He has 56 total wins to his credit, and is five victories away from the all-time lead.
The win backs up his dominant showing in the Richie Evans Memorial last week, where Sheppard charged from 22nd to win the 61-lapper.
Rocky Warner was second, thundering to the line ahead of Alex Yankowski, Andy Bachetti and Billy Decker. Matt Janczuk won the Sportsman feature over Chris Mackey and AJ Miller. Josh Coonradt won the Pro Stock feature while EJ Gallup (Limited Sportsman), Donald Kimball (DOHC), Wayne Russell Jr. (SOHC), Brett Putnam (All-Star Slingshots) and Savannah Simmons (Junior Slingshots) took divisional wins.
The Elite Series will return to Utica-Rome Speedway in a month; the Short Track Super Series visits the Home of Heroes September 4 for the $25,000-to-win New Yorker 50.