Passing rain showers have muddled up the schedules for area tracks, interrupting feature programs both Friday and Saturday night. The end result is to the benefit of fans, with double features being booked for the coming weeks.
Land of Legends Raceway is looking ahead to the annual Mid-Season Championships on June 26. All the qualifying events were in the books when the band of precipitation hit the Ontario County Fairgrounds, with the rain pushing the track beyond raceable conditions.
The track was poised for a banner CRSA Sprint Car Series event, welcoming 23 racers to the track with Land of Legends regulars Alysha Bay, Darryl Ruggles and Brandyn Griffin taking heat wins. The CRSA Series will make up that event on August 14, with Bay and Jason Whipple sitting on the front row following the redraw.
The Sportsman and Hobby Stock racers will make up their action this coming Saturday as part of the Mid-Season Championship program. The modifieds will race a 40-lap feature that night. The Modifieds and Street Stocks will contest their delayed main on July 10. Looking ahead, July 1 stands as the Super DIRTcar Series Liberty 100, with the Empire Super Sprints racing as the co-headliner that night.
Outlaw Speedway, in an effort to be proactive, called off their racing early Friday morning. However, with the pattern evolving, the track would have been raceable, and the speedway management issued an apology for calling too early. Some regulars at Outlaw travel four or five hours to compete, and the track was trying to save that arduous tow back and forth with weather looming. The Jeff Searles Memorial will move to this Friday, with all scheduled divisions in action. The Modifieds, 360 Sprints, American Racer and Hoosier Tire Sportsman divisions, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and four-cylinders are all scheduled as part of the show, set to go green with the first heat race at 7:30 p.m.
Utica-Rome Speedway tried three times to run the track back in, only to have the system reorganize and shed rain drops. Action this week will feature the 900th Modified Feature contested in Utica-Rome history, paying $3,500. The CRSA Sprints will be in town, along with the Crate Sportsman, Limited Sportsman, Pro Stocks and Four-Cylinders.
Can-Am Speedway rained out as well, and will look ahead to the Pabst Shootout June 30. The Empire Super Sprints will headline the event, racing with the 358-Modifieds and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series this Wednesday.
Brewerton Speedway dodged the raindrops and contested their full program as planned. Chris Hile took the win Friday night, topping Larry Wight and Tom Sears Jr. Billy Decker and Jimmy Phelps posted top fives. JJ Courcy won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature; the 25-lapper came down to Coury leading Alan Fink at the checkers with Amy Holland, Tyler Murray and Zach Sobotka giving chase. Clayton Brewer won the Mod Lite feature over Brad Harris and Joe Garafolo. Chuck Powelczyk remained untouchable in the four-cylinder race, topping Quinn Wallis and Eric Rowley.
The Modifieds at Brewerton’s ister track Fulton Speedway did not have the same fortune Saturday. In all, ten qualifying races and four features were contested, but the modifieds only posted seven circuits before their feature was red flagged.
Mike Phelps scored a victory in the DIRTcar Sportsman feature, leading Jack Meeks and Jeff Prentice to the line. In the second DIRTcar Sportsman main, it was Cody Manitta getting the best of Matt Janczuk, while Tim Devendorf watched from third. Chad Homan was again victorious in the Late Model feature, while Scott Kline led Teddy Clayton and David Hackett to the podium in the Novice Sportsman feature. The balance of the modified feature will be contested in July, with a firm date expected this Tuesday.
At Oswego Speedway, the twin 35-lap Supermodified program was called complete after heavy showers and thunderstorms soaked the Steel Palace. The 350 supermodifieds will run their 30-lap event July 3. The Super Modifieds will race their 35-lap feature on July 10.
Otto Sitterly won the first 35-lap event, charging up from 15th. David Danzer was second after starting second, with Dave Shullick, Tim Snyder and Mike Bruce filling out the top five. Dan Kapuscinski won the Small Block Supers 30-lap main, starting eighth and charging to the point. Josh Sokolic was next, followed by pole sitter Robbie Bruce, Bryan Haynes and Cameron Rowe.
Tommy Wickham won the Kevin Ward Memorial at Evans Mills Raceway Park. Wickham was chased by Jeff Cook and Kelly Hebing as the Empire Super Sprints stormed the asphalt Saturday night.
Thunder Mountain Speedway called things early Saturday afternoon, and will regroup this weekend for a full program. The track is hosting a horse pull event on Sunday.
Light Up the Night a hit at GeneseeGenesee Speedway contested a special program last week, in honor of Mackenzie Kulesza, a young race fan who died in a car accident over the winter. Racing on Thursday in honor of her birthday, the track boasted a ‘Light Up the Night for Kenzie’ show, racing $4,000 in lap money for the mini stocks. The stands were full of tributes, including birthday cupcakes, banners and apparel, all in her favorite color, blue.
Ashley Harbison led all 20 laps of the mini stock feature, winning the $750 feature and posting her first career win at Genesee. James Gayton was hassling Harbison; the feature was slowed for track incidents only twice, and Gayton could not solve Harbison as she went wire to wire. Chris Leone, Dante Mancuso and Brad Whiteside filled the top five.
JJ Mazur was victorious in the Late Model main, topping Doug Ricotta and Bill Holmes. Noah Walker won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature with Zach George and Ray Bliss sharing the top spots. Damian Long won the Street Stocks, shrugging off Dennis Cummings and Brandon Sherwood. Jake Bansmer won the Novice Sportsman feature and Haylie Weiss took the youth checkers.
SDS Canadian dates put on holdThe Super DIRTcar Series dates for Cornwall, LeRPM and Ohsweken have been put on hold as the US/Canadian border remains closed due to COVID-19.
Cornwall Motor Speedway and LeRPM were booked for June 27 and 28, respectively. They are on hold, and Cornwall is hoping to pin down a Sunday event later this summer.
The series is a go for the stop at Albany-Saratoga Speedway; the Horsepower 100 is set for June 22 and will pay $7,500.
Additional details are online at www.superdirtcarseries.com.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.