Land of Legends Raceway paid tribute to Mike Scoppo Saturday night, celebrating the life and contributions of the longtime speedway official.
And without fail, the racers delivered. Matt Sheppard charged to win in typical SuperMatt style, starting 15th. Matt Janczuk did the same in an experimental Teo machine, racing from 15th to first. Danny Kerrick posted the first full-fendered win in family history at Land of Legends history, and Marc Minutolo was back in the street stock victory lane for the first time since August 2019.
Matt Sheppard was on rails through the modified feature, and tallied his 10th win of 2023. Danny Johnson was looking stout early on, and was poised to win his second modified event of the weekend following a victory at Outlaw Speedway.
However, Sheppard had other plans.
“I thought we were decent in the heat, and then we got by the best Canandaigua has to offer and I thought we might have something,” Sheppard said in victory lane afterward. Sheppard’s success as Land of Legends Raceway is well-documented, and in their livestream open, the speedway acknowledges if one can win at the Ontario County Fairgrounds, you can likely win anywhere.
Sheppard, of course, was reflective on winning on this particular night as well, offering thoughts of Mike Scoppo. The No. 9 team had the calendar square marked early in season planning, making it a point to be at the track to celebrate Scoppo’s life.
“We have been running so much, nights like tonight keep us moving on,” Sheppard said.
Erick Rudolph, who won the last two modified features, charged up to second while two-time defending track champion Justin Haers raced to yet another podium finish, taking third. Danny Johnson and Kyle Coffey filled the top five.
Matt Janczuk won the Sportsman feature, charging up from 15th as well. He had last been in a Land of Legends victory lane in September 2020, winning out in a battle with the late Kyle Inman and Matt Guererri.
Justin Henderson was leading when he suffered heavy right side damage to his no. 18h, colliding with a slower car with 11 laps remaining. Ultimately, it took a total of 15 laps for Janczuk to get the lead.
“This car is super racy,” Janczuk said, noting the No. 33 team has won three of their first five with this TEO combination, and could have had a fourth if they hadn’t run out of fuel.
Henderson went home with the special Hard Luck bonus for the night; Paul Guererri was second ahead of Kane Bristol, Tim Lafler and Zach Sobotka.
Danny Kerrick scored an emotional win, delivering the successful Kerrick bunch their first full-fendered win at the Ontario County Fairgrounds. Bubby Kerrick has seen dozens of wins in 360 sprint action, and the family has been a pillar at the Outlaw Speedway. However, a fendered-car win has been elusive. Fittingly, on the tribute night, Danny was able to win the Hobby Stock feature while also celebrating the birthday of his late grandfather, Clair Kerrick. Clair is recognized as the patriarch of the Kerrick racing stable.
“I don’t even have words for it,” Danny said in victory lane, before eventually breaking down in tears. The Land of Legends crowd answered emphatically, embracing the emotion shared following the victory.
Frank Burnell Jr. was second ahead of Marc Minutolo; Nate Peckham and Parker Smith filled the top five. Brian Lloyd was recognized with the special Hard Luck award.
Both full-fendered divisions offered exciting racing while cars fanning four wide on multiple occasions while battling for position.
Marc Minutolo tallied his first Street Stock feature since August 2019.
“I didn’t think I’d ever win in this division again,” Minutolo said during a raucous victory lane celebration.
Jimmy Grant emerged late to threaten before settling for second ahead of CJ Guererri and Mike Welch. Rick Crego was fifth.
“I saw Jimmy once, I had to keep my cool. I am used to getting passed at halfway,” Minutolo joked after the win.
Ron Metcalf was recognized with the night’s Street Stock Hard Luck award .
Kennedy Payne won the New Legends feature, and noted “I am sure Mike is smiling down on me,” after the win. Payne made what might go down as the pass of the night exiting turn four, powering around the outside of Bruce Batzel to take the lead before racing to the checkers ahead of Batzel and Kyle Ridley.
A thrilling night of racing was kicked off when Cathy Scoppo, Mike’s wife, performed the National Anthem. Cathy had often opened race nights with the anthem, but had not been singing as frequently since 2019. Her husband, Mike Scoppo, 63, passed away unexpectedly at home with family Dec. 7, 2022.
In other Saturday night action...
At Fulton Speedway, Tim Sears posted a win in the DIRTcar Modified feature, holding off David Marcuccilli and Larry Wight. Sears surged from 14th to win the feature; Billy Dunn was fourth and Derek Webb finished fifth. Brett Sears tallied the Sportsman win from third, holding off pole sitter Joe Kline and Zachary Buff; Kyle Devendorf was fourth while Cody Manitta was fifth. John Pietrowicz raced to a win in the Hobby Stocks, topping Brennan Fitzgibbons, Casey Cunningham, Adam Hunt and Michael Watkins. Josh Hughto won the Novice Sportsman main.
At Genesee Speedway, Dave Dubois won the RUSH Late Model feature over Zach Carley and Bill Holmes. Dubois led flag to flag. Adam Hilton won his second Sportsman feature of the season, topping Phil Vigneri III and Kyle Richner. Brandon Sherwood (Street Stock), James Gayton (mini stock), Joe Mickey (Novice Sportsman), and Seth Johnson (youth four-cylinder) earned class wins.
At Oswego Speedway, Otto Sitterly scored the Supermodified win, topping the ISMA/MSS class from the pole. Mike Lichty was next, leading Ben Seitz, Michael Muldoon Jr. and Mike Ordway Jr. to the line in the 50-lap main. Greg O’Conner posted a popular win in the Small Block Supers feature, besting Jude Parker and DJ Shuman at the finish; Tony DeStevens and Griffin Miller filled the top five. Josh Sokolic won the 350 Supers feature ahead of Jason Spaulding, Kyle Perry, Bobby Holmes and Dave Cliff. Dave Schullick Jr. won the season opener on Memorial Day weekend, his second career Jim Shampine Memorial 75. Charging from ninth to first, Mike Bond won the opening Tony White Memorial; it was his 50th career win. Tyler Thompson scored his first career 350 supers win in the 25-lap main opening weekend; he was subbing for Holmes.
FRIDAY
At Outlaw, Danny Johnson logged his first modified win of the year, topping Tommy Collins Jr. and Cory Costa; Jeff Daugherty and Steve Paine followed. Brian Fish recorded his first win over Justice Mayo in the American Racer Sportsman feature; Chris Fisher, Tim Guild and Dale Welty were next in line. AJ Lloyd took the win in the Hoosier Tire Sportsman feature, winning over Loren Lincoln, Brent Ayers, Tim Guild and Brett Buono. In full-fender action, Marc Minutolo won the Hobby Stock feature; it was his fourth of the year and came ahead of Brian Lloyd and Nate Peckham, Ed Stevens and Doug Batterson. Ray Hyer won his third of the year in the four-cylinder ranks, topping Scott Lehman, Jayson Smart, Mike Stone and Lee Fritz. Zach Daugherty won the youth four-cylinder feature and Hannah Guererri won the rookie sportsman feature.
At Brewerton, Tim Sears carved into Tom Sears’ lead and set up a final-lap battle for the win. On the last circuit, Tim Sears stormed around the top side, drawing even on the exit of the fourth turn before winning the race to the line. Tim Sears Jr. was scored as the winner by .174-seconds; Sears Jr. is the fourth different winner of 2023. Larry Wight, Chad Phelps, and Nick Krause filled the top five, and Krause was the top finishing 358.
Kyle Devendorf won by a half-second over Brett Sears in the Sportsman feature; it was his first win of the year. Dorian Wahdan, Zach Sobotka, and Chris Hulsizer completed the top-five. Mike Mullen took advantage of slower traffic, slowing leader Matt Kitts’ momentum to steal the lead and the win in the ModLite feature; Kitts was second ahead of Zack Babcock, Kyle Demo, and Joe Garafolo. Chris Bonoffski stormed to the lead on the first lap of the four-cylinder super stock main, starting fifth. He led every lap, and won over Justin Pope, Francis White, Nate Powers, and Nick Galusha.
Utica-Rome Speedway rained out.
TOURING SERIES
The Empire Super Sprints visited Albany-Saratoga Speedway and Orange County Fair Speedway this weekend. Friday night, Matt Tanner went flag to flag at Albany-Saratoga, winning over Chad Miller and Shawn Donath. Saturday night, Jordan Poirier matched the wire to wire effort, winning in Middletown after showing the way for all 25 circuits. Dylan Swiernik was second ahead of Shawn Donath.
Last week in Super DIRTcar Series action, Mat Williamson lapped the field through fourth place during his win at the Heroes Remembered 100 at Weedsport Speedway. At that point, Williamson had won four straight Super DIRTcar Series events in a row, dating back to the final two events at Volusia Speedway Park during the DIRTcar Nationals. Williamson won over Jimmy Phelps and Matt Sheppard.
Sheppard answered at Lebanon Valley Speedway, winning the King of Spring Monday night. The win was the 90th SDS win of Sheppard’s career, breaking with Danny Johnson and putting the nine-time champion alone in second place on the all-time win list. Sheppard was in command from the pole and looked unstoppable, winning over Mike Mahaney and Andy Bachetti.
Next week, the Super DIRTcar Series will visit Albany-Saratoga Speedway for a 71-lap, $7,500 to win main June 13 before going to Airborne Speedway on June 14.
Last Sunday, Blaine Klinger scored a historic win at Brookfield Speedway. The oval has seen a revival; somewhat unheard of in an era where fairgrounds ovals, once shuttered, don’t frequently return. The Walton, NY native won his first Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) win, taking $1,600 in the Crate 602 Sportsman classic.
This week, the STSS Crate 602s will join the STSS Modifieds in a visit to Outlaw Speedway. The series will storm into Outlaw June 6. Matt Sheppard won last year, and Steve Paine scored a win in 2021. The series draws top Modified talent, and the lineup should include the likes of Stewart Friesen, Andy Bachetti, Mike Mahaney, David Schilling, Bobby Hackel and Michael Maresca. Locals defending home turf will include modified winners Cory Costa, Danny Johnson, and Jeff Daugherty. The night will be contested in honor of Dave Machuga, a local fabricator and longtime friend of Outlaw Speedway.
The modifieds will chase a $5,078 payday in the 50-lapper. The Crate 602s will chase more than $2,000 in prize money and the Streets will earn more than $1,700 in their feature. The Dave Machuga Four-Cylinder Memorial event will pay more than $1,000 to win.