Three area drivers made history over the Memorial Day weekend.
Matt Sheppard, the decorated modified pilot, posted win No. 400 in a victorious effort Saturday at Land of Legends Raceway. In contrast, Jeremy Trank posted his first career win in the Hobby Stock division in the program. Matt Guererri posted his first career win at Weedsport.
Sheppard eyed the Land of Legends feature facing a bounty, with extra incentives to those who can defeat him while he was on track. Instead, Sheppard collected a $2,000 payday in the main and marked his 400th career win since posting his first open wheel modified triumph in 1999.
Sheppard’s first career DIRTcar Sportsman win was posted at Land of Legends in 1999, and he moved to modifieds in 2003. In all, Sheppard has collected 84 wins at Land of Legends, and celebrated his 200th, 300th and now 400th career wins at his home track at the Ontario County Fairgrounds.
His career total now includes wins at 49 different speedways.
Sheppard rolled off 12th on the initial grid. Seven laps in, Sheppard had his potent mount in the top five. Sheppard wrestled third from Alan Johnson, and then assumed second from Gil Tegg Jr. on lap 13. Chasing Erick Rudolph, Sheppard slipped under the leader with 15 to go, and then endured a lap 34 caution period and restart to win over Justin Haers, Rudolph, Peter Britten and Tegg.
In other action at Land of Legends, Zach Sobotka won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature with a last-lap pass. Kane Bristol settled for second with Alex Payne, Matt Guererri and Ricky Newton filling the top five. Rebounding from heartache last week, Alysha Bay was back on top in the 305 sprint main; Bay topped Darryl Ruggles, Brandyn Griffin, Bobby Parrow and Ethan Gray in her win.
Jimmy Grant ended the night with the bounty on him still intact, as well. Grant won the Street Stock feature while Mike Welch and Dylan Cecce chased; Dennis Cummings and Parker Smith filled the top five. Jeremy Trank scored his first career win at Land of Legends in the Hobby Stock feature, besting Willy Grant, Tyler Burnell, Casey Wagner and Marc Minutolo.
Sunday at Weedsport, the Heroes Remembered 100 was on display featuring the Super DIRTcar Series.
Longtime Sportsman campaigner Matt Guererri flexed some muscle, besting a 60-car field for his first-ever win at the tricky Weedsport Speedway. Guererri was convincing in the effort, winning over Brett Senek and Zach Payne; Dalton Rombaugh and Brian Calabrese filled the top five.
In the headline Super DIRTcar Series feature, Mat Williamson found his way to Victory Hill. Williamson captured the win following a masterful late race restart. Eliminating the heavy traffic from the extended green flag run, Williamson passed race-long leader Billy Decker with 15 to go before capturing the $7,500 prize. Had the race gone green the whole way, Decker may have been able to hold back the charging Canadian. He settled for second, and Stewart Friesen delivered an aggressive charge to third, passing Justin Haers for the spot on the final circuit. Jimmy Phelps was fifth. The Super DIRTcar Series visited Lebanon Valley Monday night.
Bobby Parrow took the CRSA Sprint 25-lapper. Darryl Ruggles, Dalton Herrick, Jordan Hutton and Chase Moran filled the top five.
TOURING SERIES
ESS
In the Empire Super Sprints’ return to Fulton, Jason Barney thundered to a win over Paulie Colagiovanni and Shawn Donath. Larry Wight pulled double duty and raced to fourth and Jonathan Preston scored fifth. Chuck Hebing won the ESS Dash.
FRIDAY
Brewerton’s Empire Super Sprints program was rained out. The Empire Super Sprints will return July 2.
At Can-Am, Billy Dunn won over Tim Fuller and Jordan McCreadie in 358-modified action. Mike Fowler won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature ahead of Tyler Corcoran and Ryan Shanahan. Kevin Fetterly topped Eli Gilbert and Tyler Bush in DIRTcar Pro Stock action. Matt Zira won the ThunderStock feature ahead of Mike Greenfield and Tony Fezzo. Paul DeRuyter won the Limited Sportsman main.
Outlaw rained out their planned Gary Montgomery Memorial. The event will not be made up. The balance of the American Racer Tire Sportsman feature will begin on lap 13, and the make up Street Stock feature will each be contested June 4.
Utica-Rome rained out, and their planned Twin 20 modified program will be rescheduled later this season.
SATURDAY
At Oswego, Michael Barnes won the 64th running of the Budweiser International Classic. Tyler Thompson looked poised to repeat, having won in 2019, but ran out of fuel on lap 192 of the scheduled 200.
Barnes picked up the point with five to go, and was being chased by Doug Didero. Didero had a drive shaft fail and rupture an oil line. The oil pressure sprayed the fluid on the engine and caused a major fire and long red flag.
Barnes then held off Otto Sittlerly to win the 200. Barnes has been on the podium for all six supermodified Classics since 2015, including three runner-up showings.
Mike Bond won the Pathfinder Bank SBS Classic 75 for the eighth time and fifth in a row over Cameron Rowe, Dan Kapuscinski, Andrew Schartner and Josh Sokolic. Jeffrey Battle won his second straight 350 Supers Classic, besting Chase Locke, Mike Keddy, Eddie Witkum Jr. and Dalton Doyle.
Friday’s portion of the program was cancelled due to rain.
At Fulton, Larry Wight picked up the Modified feature win over Mat Williamson and Roy Bresnahan. Dylan Zacharias and Pat Ward filled the top five. Matt Janczuk won the first of two Sportsman features, with Jeff Prentice, Tyler Murray, Willy Decker Jr. and Andrew Buff in tow. Ryan Dolbear won the second, besting Tyler Corcoran, Chris Makey, Alan Fink and Amy Holland. Chad Homan won the Late Model feature ahead of Kevan Cook and Brian Knowles. Brett Sears won the novice Sportsman feature.
At Genesee Speedway, Jeremy Wonderling won the RUSH Late Model feature. A mid-race miscue sent Wonderling over the berm while leading. However, an unrelated incident drew a caution period before the lap was completed. The field was frozen from the last completed lap, and he moved back to the point. Otherwise, he was tumbling out of the top five. From there, Wonderling held off John Waters and Kyle Hardy to take the checkers, a week removed from a near-win that was sidetracked by a brake system failure. Cameron Tuttle won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature. Dave Conant and Phil Vigneri III filled the podium positions. Shawn Hazlett won the Street Stock main ahead of Brandon Sherwood and John Zimmerman. Brad Whiteside (mini stock), Jake Bansmer (novice Sportsman) and Seth Johnson (youth class) earned division wins.
Thunder Mountain cancelled due to wet grounds.