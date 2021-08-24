Rains last week have helped sweeten the Super DIRT Week pie in October.
The Super DIRTcar Series Demon 100 that was booked for Aug. 17 fell to rain — and weather affected portions of the weekend action as well — has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 5. The event will serve as a satellite event to be contested at Brewerton at the kick off to the biggest week of dirt racing in the Northeast, the 49th Napa Auto Parts Super DIRT Week in Oswego.
The Demon 100 will now be the final opportunity for a driver to earn a guaranteed starting spot in the 200-lap, $50,000-to-win event Sunday, Oct. 10. The DIRTcar Pro Stocks will also be racing for a guaranteed spot in their DIRTcar Pro Stock 50, and will see a $1,000 prize offered to the Brewerton winner.
Brewerton’s annual Super DIRT Week Hurricane event is booked for Oct. 7 and does not appear to be affected by the schedule change.
Those holding tickets to the Demon 100 will be able to use those on Oct. 5. Those looking for a refund should send their ticket(s) to the World Racing Group office – 7575 West Winds Blvd. Concord, NC 28027 no later than Sept. 17, 2021.
As point battles draw to a close, Brewerton’s Friday program went off without being affected by the weekend rains.
Jimmy Phelps and Larry Wight have been battling atop the modified point chase in search of the DIRTcar Big Block Modified Track Championship. Wight finally scored a win on Aug. 6, leveraging consistent finishes to hang onto a slim lead. Entering Friday, Phelps was only 16 markers behind with three events to go.
Phelps was on a mission to close the gap. He started 10th, and needed only 10 laps to take the lead in the 35-lap finale. Wight charged from 15th to finish fourth, meaning Phelps closed to within six points. Tom Sears Jr. was second ahead of Chad Phelps, Wight and Tim Sears Jr.
Richard Murtaugh won his first career Sportsman main at Brewerton Friday, and the track’s DIRTcar Sportsman division point chase is tight to understate it. Zach Sobotka, Alan Fink and Amy Holland are separated by four points.
Justin Williams won the Mod Lite features and Damien Bechler won the four-cylinder main.
With the rainout at Brewerton, the last contested Super DIRTcar Series event went to Stewart Friesen, winning Aug. 12 in the Centennial 102 at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown earlier this month. The feature elapsed 102 circuits, celebrating the 102nd anniversary of racing at the Orange County Fair Speedway. The main paid $10,000.
The Series races next September 2 at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway in Bloomsburg, PA. The speedway built a three-eighths mile oval inside track inside the half-mile oval on the grounds, allowing the track to host its first Super DIRTcar Series event. The 100-lap main will pay $10,000.
In other touring series news, the heavy rains and flooding affected the Patriot Sprint Tours’ Aug. 18 event at Woodhull Raceway. The race will be made up, but no date has been set. The series will head to Land of Legends Raceway on August 28, then Utica-Rome Speedway September 5.
For additional details, visit www.patriotsprinttour.com.
FRIDAYOutlaw Speedway celebrated the life and achievements of Gene Dupuy. A fixture at the track, Dupuy was a successful pilot aboard his trademark No. 13x. He won in Dundee as the track underwent a variety of changes, securing victories at Dundee Speedway, Dundee Raceway Park and Black Rock Speedway. He worked the scales after stepping away from driving duties.
The original plans for the Gene Dupuy Memorial were put on hold due to covid restrictions in 2020. Dylan Cecce scored the win in the Gene Dupuy Memorial Street Stock race. Steve Paine won the Modified feature. Gregg Crooker, Tim Guild, Marc Minutolo, Matt iIrwin and Brian Grant scored divisional wins on a night that welcomed 120 entries to the pit area.
Friday at Utica-Rome Speedway, Andy Bachetti broke through for a win in the 30-lap modified feature. Willy Decker was chasing from second ahead of Jessica Friesen, Brian Gleason and Tim Fuller. Matt Janczuk won the Crate 602 main over Will Shields and Brian Calabrese. Kyle Pierce scored the CRSA Sprint Feature; the 20-lapper featured Ray Preston, Jeff Trombley, Bobby Parrow and Dalton Herrick in the top five. Nick Stone won the Pro Stock main ahead of Beau Ballard and Jason Morrison. David Hackett Jr. won the Limited Sportsman main. Justin Pope (DOHC) and TJ Marlitt (SOHC) took four-cylinder laurels.
Can-Am Speedway was scheduled to be off, with the Brandon Hagan Memorial booked for this coming Friday. The card will include the DIRTcar 358 modifieds, and will be the penultimate points night for all divisions. Championship chases will conclude September 3 for the 358s, Sporrtsman, Pro Stock, Thunderstock and Limited Sportsman classes. For details, visit www.RaceCanAm.com.
SATURDAYAt Fulton, Pat Ward scored a popular win over Joe Shields and Roy Bresnehan. Jimmy Phelps and Todd Root were next in the DIRTcar 358 run down. Jack Meeks won the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features. Brandon Carvey and Amy Holland were chasing him; Alan Fink won the latter over Rick Miller and Matt Janczuk. Chad Homan reigned in the 20-lap RUSH Late Model feature, while Buddy Leathey took the Novice Sportsman Feature. Justin Williams won the Mod Lite feature.
Demolition derby fans will see another King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em event on August 28. The card will feature a $1000-to-win 4 and 6 cylinder Demo and a $750-to-win Mini Van and Light truck junk run.
At Genesee Speedway, Bill Holmes picked up the RUSH Late Model feature win over Doug Ricotta and Dustin Waters. Holmes took the lead from Austin Hauser four laps in and never looked back. Cam Tuttle won the DIRTcar Sportsman main, leading through lap 19 before giving way to Austin Susice. Susice was disqualified at the end of the 25-lap main, after engine components were deemed illegal after the race. Dave Conant moved to second ahead of Noah Walker, Phil Vigneri III and Kyle Richner.
Brandon Sherwood won the Street Stock feature, leading wire to wire. Andrew Gayton did the same, winning the Mini Stock feature while on point for all 15 circuits. Allison Dewitt won a tight Novice Sportsman feature, leading the final six laps in a race that featured two lead changes. Ridge Cobb won the youth four-cylinder main.
At Land of Legends Raceway, Peter Britten parked his No. 21a in the Modified victory lane, winning over Tim Fuller and Alan Johnson. Erick Rudolph and Justin Haers filled the top five. Zach Sobotka scored the sportsman checkers over Andrew Jacobson, Matt Guererri, Kevin Ridley and Ricky Newton. Jason Whipple topped Bobby Parrow to win the 305 sprint main; Randy Years, Dan Craun and Alysha Bay followed in the top five. Josh Pangrazio won the Street Stock feature ahead of Mike Welch, Jimmy Grant, Parker Smith and Rick Crego. Frank Burnell led Tyler Burnell and Justin Eldredge in the hobby stock feature, with Marc Minutolo and Brian Lloyd following.
OswegoDave Shullick Jr won the SuperModified feature at Oswego, topping a charging Otto Sitterly and Dan Connors Jr. Jeff Abold and Tyler Thompson filled the top five. In the late going, the leaders tangled and opened the door for Shullick, who cashed in a $10,000 Mr. Supermodified prize and sealed his 2021 division championship run.
Thompson won the 350 Supers main over Chase Locke and Dalton Doyle. Mike Netishen and Mike Bruce earned top five credits. Finishing fifth, Bruce secured the 2021 350 supers division title. Josh Sokolic won the SBS feature ahead of Dan Kapuscinski and Bryan haynes. Noah Ratcliff and Dave LaTulip finished the front finishers. Kapuscinski’s runner up effort locked up his 2021 division crown.
Thunder Mountain rained out, and will contest a full program on August 28, and then welcome the Short Track Super Series on August 31. For details, visit www.thundermtnspeedway.net.