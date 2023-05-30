Memorial Day weekend always offers a diverse menu of racing. Last year, the cold weather and rain challenged the weekend lineup. However, this weekend was loaded with bright sun and fast cars all over central New York.
A weekend staple has come to include a double-header for the Empire Super Sprints. The ESS was at both Brewerton and Fulton Speedways, respectively, adding some winged flavor to the weekly battles at the sister tracks.
Danny Varin recorded the win in the popular Don Gilette Memorial. Varin has finished second three times this year, and at last broke through for a win.
Chuck Hebing started on the pole and was an early force in the 25-lap main. Varin solved Hebing nine laps in, but Jonathan Preston followed and took command two circuits later. The lead pair of Varin and Preston hosted a stellar race at the front, swapping the lead a number of times over the ensuing 14 laps, with Varin winning the sprint back to the checkers.
“After the last three seconds, we were riding second there with a couple laps to go and I said to myself ‘Not another second!’” Varin said in an ESS statement. “Not that they’re bad or anything, but we want to pick some wins up. Consistency is important too though.”
Preston would go on record as having led the most laps in the feature, but was relegated to second after showing the way for 10 tours of Brewerton.
“Lap traffic didn’t play in my favor, they were kind of in my line. I moved down and didn’t quite have the grip I needed to get by them,” Preston said.
Larry Wight was third ahead of Jason Barney and Chuck Hebing.
In other divisional action at Brewerton, Jimmy Phelps was in the right place to inherit a lead and ultimately a feature win. Nick Krause was leading and holding Ronnie Davis III at bay when he struck the turn four concrete, and sheared the right front wheel off his machine. On the restart, Jimmy Phelps blasted past Davis III and took the lead. From there, Davis III was battling for scraps ahead of Andrew Ferguson (small block), Chris Hile and Chris Mackey (small block). Sportsman winner Ryan Dolbear was leading by nearly five seconds when the caution lights came on; however, it was a non-issue. The field had no chance as Dolbear again hustled away and won over Zach Sobotka, Riley Rogala, Chris Hulsizer, and Brandon Carvey. Corey Valade was an early leader in the four-cylinder feature, but Chris Bonoffski rallied to the point, and kept Valade in the mirror for the balance of the feature.
Saturday night at Fulton, Sammy Reakes IV landed in victory lane, logging his first Empire Super Sprints win since 2012, as reported on the Empire Super Sprints twitter feed.
In modified action at Fulton, Larry Wight charged from 15th to win the modified feature. Tim Sears Jr. raced from 14th to second ahead of Ronnie Davis III, Billy Dunn and Justin Crisafulli. Jimmy Moyer won the Sportsman feature. Richard Murtaugh and David Moyer earned podium finishes. Owen Bird won the Novice Sportsman feature.
The stars of the Empire Super Sprint series will next race June 2 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, chasing a $2,000 prize in the Capital District. Race time is 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Sunday’s Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered event concluded after press time. The event is the second race in as many weeks at Weedsport, and marks the second full-points show for the SDS in 2023.
Last weekend, Matt Sheppard topped a stout field for a $4,000 payday and earned the right to start no worse than 13th in the Heroes Remembered 100. Anthony Perrego was second ahead of Erick Rudolph, Larry Wight and Jimmy Phelps. Stewart Friesen is the defending winner of the Heroes Remembered 100.
Current Super DIRTcar Series point leader, Mat Williamson, only completed 20 circuits last week in the Weedsport opener. On the contrary, Williamson comes into Weedsport with three consecutive series wins to his credit, dating back to February’s DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia.
Monday, the tour will head to Lebanon Valley for the King of Spring. Sheppard tallied the first spring LVR win in 2021 while LJ Lambardo notched his first ever Super DIRTcar Series win last year in the event.
In the Weedsport opener, Cory Eliason won his first All Star Circuit of Champions feature of 2023, starting fifth. He passed Matt Farnham on lap 26 of the 30 lap affair before surviving a one-lap shootout following a late race caution period. It was his ninth ASCoC win.
In other Sunday action, Brookfield Speedway hosted the Short Track Super Series 602 Crate Sportsman division on Sunday, as well.
Brookfield Speedway, at the Madison County Fairgrounds and the longtime home of the fabled Brookfield Wheel Days, was a quarter-mile oval that was closed in the mid 1990s. The fairboard has renovated the track, reworking the surface while adding new caution and perimeter lighting.
The new improvements were praised by racers following a test session last Wednesday; divisions taking laps included the Crate 602 Sportsman, Pro Stocks, Four Cylinders and Slingshots.
SATURDAY
Saturday at Land of Legends Raceway, Erick Rudolph earned his first win of the year. His father, Charlie Rudolph, was enshrined on the LOLR Wall of Fame Saturday night, as well. Zach Payne raced to second ahead of Justin Haers, Alex Payne and Pat Ward. Karl Comfort won the Sportsman feature over Justin Liechti, Zach Sobotka, Matt Guererri and Kevin Ridley. Ethan Gray took the checkers in the 305 sprint main, topping Thomas Radivoy, Matt Rotz, James Layton and Randy Years. Kyle Schwartz won the New Legends Sportsman feature. In full-fender action, CJ Guererri held off Jimmy Grant to win the Street Stock main ahead of Carl Johnson, Marc Minutolo and Nick Dandino. Frank Burnell won the Hobby Stock feature ahead of Justin Eldredge, Marc Minutolo, Nate Peckham and Danny Kerrick.
Genesee Speedway and Thunder Mountain were in action, but full results were not available. Matt Meade won the modified feature at Thunder Mountain, topping Brandon Walters and Darren Smith.
FRIDAY
The twin 20-lap Modified features authored new chapters in the Utica-Rome Speedway history books. Not only did victory lane welcome two new winners, but their stories were equally relevant.
JaMike Sowle scored his first career win at Utica-Rome Speedway aboard the famous Carole and Alton Palmer-owned No. 76. That marks the first win for Palmer Racing since Jeff Hoetzler in the No. 76 won at Fonda, June 27, 2020.
The other feature was won by Alex Payne, who will be on record as the youngest modified winner at U-RS, taking the checkers Friday at 17 years and nine months.
Sowle won the first feature in uninterrupted fashion, holding off Payne, Bobby Hackel IV, Rocky Warner and Billy Decker. A top four invert brought more competitive racing at the front, with Payne winning over Hackel, Warner, Decker and Matt Sheppard. Matt Janczuk was back in the sportsman limelight, besting Payton Talbot and Chip Constantino. Andy Graves (Pro Stock), Carson Rothwell (Limited Sportsman), Nathan Power (DOHC 4-cyl) and Wayne Russell Jr (SOHC 4-cyl) earned class wins.
Friday at Outlaw Speedway, Joe Marin took the win in the Rush Late Model feature, holding off Mike Wonderling, Cody Dawson, Jeremy Wonderling and Chad Homan. Will Shields scored his first career modified win in the main event, holding off Tyler Siri and Tommy Collins Jr. Danny Johnson and Steve Paine filled the top five. Blake Parson tallied his first career victory, topping the Hoosier Tire sportsman ranks over Loren Lincoln, AJ Lloyd, Stacy Jackson and Tim Borden. Brandon Grover logged his first career win in the American Racer Tire Sportsman feature, topping Justice Mayo, Chris Fisher, Ben Feldman and Brian Fish. Shane Wolf posted his fourth Street Stock win ahead of Gene Sharpsteen, Nick Dandino, Chris Woodard and Dave Yehl. Brian Lloyd recorded his second Hobby Stock victory ahead of Ed Stevens, Doug Batterson and Marc Minutolo. Ray Hyer secured his second four-cylinder win over Brian Grant Sr., Lee Fritz, Jayson Smart and John Cogswell. Gavin Hall won his second youth feature and Tim Grady posted his first career win in the Rookie Sportsman main.