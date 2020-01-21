The entry list for the inaugural Sunshine Swing is growing. Tyler Siri and Jeremy Smith are bringing multi-car operations to Lake City, Fla.’s All-Tech Raceway for the Short Track Super Series February mini-series.
Danny Johnson will wheel Tyler Siri’s second ride, with plans of the duo being a force during the four days of racing.
Siri has a win to his credit in Florida in prior travels, winning at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville. Johnson has won 593 victories to his credit, with 13 of those posted in the Sunshine State. Of those, 12 were logged at Volusia Speedway Park and the other at St. Augustine Speedway. The latter oval has since closed.
Siri and Johnson compete in tandem weekly at Outlaw Speedway, with Siri fielding rides for Johnson in the Friday-night wars in Dundee.
Jeremy Smith and Jeremy Smith Racing will field four cars. The team will include 2018 Halmar International North Region champion Billy Decker. Decker has amassed over 300 career wins, and has three victories in action at Volusia Speedway Park. The most recent was logged in February 2019.
Smith has an STSS win to his credit, at Afton Speedway in July 2018. Smith’s son, Darren, has moved up to the Modified ranks and will be on the rosters in Florida. Matt Meade will be in the fourth entry, piloting a Crate 602 Sportsman car. He won the Rookie Sportsman division championship at Thunder Mountain this year.
The STSS Sunshine Swing schedule is as follows:
Feb. 5: Open practice.
Feb. 6: Modified, 30 laps, $5,000 to win; Crate 602 Sportsman, 25 laps, $1,250 to win.
Feb. 7: Modified, 40 laps, $7,500 to win; Crate 602 Sportsman, 25 laps, $1,250 to win.
Feb. 8: Modified, 50 laps, $10,000 to win; Crate 602 Sportsman, 30 laps, $1,500 to win.
Feb. 9: Rain date.
For additional agenda information, scheduling, entry information and more, visit http://shorttracksuperseries.com/.
Orange County adds DIRTcar sanction
The legendary Orange County Fair Speedway will begin its 101st season of racing in less than three months. It will launch under the DIRTcar banner.
DIRTcar Racing’s Dean Reynolds has worked with Orange County Fair Speedway Director of Motorsports Brett Hearn to reach a sanctioning agreement that helps stabilize the rulebook, and exposes the track and competitors to weekly Hoosier Racing Tire Championship points funding. In addition, there will be reliable insurance for the racers and the increased visibility of a DIRTcar partnership.
The Eastern States 200 (Oct. 25) and Battle of the Midway (July 28) will serve as Super DIRTcar Series events.
“In my view, it’s an effort to keep all the rules intact and keep all the cars under one rulebook, making it easy for the top competitors throughout the Northeast to come to Orange County and know they’re racing under the same umbrella,” Hearn said in a DIRTcar Racing-issued statement. “For the local racers, it doesn’t change much because we run VP Racing Fuel and Hoosier Racing Tires. The added benefit of having a DIRTcar license allows for the valuable enhanced insurance program and the weekly racing point fund.
“Sanctioning the Eastern States 200 is good on multiple levels,” Hearn continued. “It’s good for DIRTcar because it adds a second 200-lapper to the schedule, and it’s good for Eastern States because it’s now the second-to-last points race, so you know everybody is going to be racing extremely hard for everything they can get.”
Hearn owns 308 of his 919 career wins, along with 24 track championships, at the 5/8-mile dirt oval near Middletown. Racing there for more than 40 years, he won his 16th Modified track championship in 2019.
Other weekly talents that call OCFS home include Jimmy Horton, Mike Gular, Tommy Meier and Jerry Higbie.
Find more information at orangecountyfairspeedway.net or superdirtcarseries.com.
Fulton/Brewerton year-end event
Fulton and Brewerton speedways will co-host the annual Winter Blast Feb. 15. The event will be at the Phoenix Sports Restaurant, which is about 15 minutes south of Fulton Speedway at 228 Huntley Road.
The party begins at 7 p.m.
Admission for race teams and fans is free. The event will include the airing of the final night of the DIRTcar Nationals, featuring the Super DIRTcar Series and the World of Outlaws Late Models.
The night also will include point-fund monies and trophies, door prizes, and announcements relating to the speedways.
For more information, visit www.fultonspeedway.com or www.brewertonspeedway.com.
Outlaw banquet is Friday
Outlaw Speedway will host its annual banquet Jan. 24 at the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen. Dinner will follow a 6 p.m. cocktail hour.
There are a limited number of rooms set aside at $99 a night. Book one by calling (607) 535-6116.
Banquet tickets cost $42; 300 are available for sale. Email OutlawSpeedwayLLC@gmail.com for more information, or call Jordan Lynch at (607) 423-6702.
Swap meet will be Feb. 29
The annual swap meet at Paradise Speedway in the town of Geneva is planned for Feb. 29.
Parts vendors already booked for the event are Catskill Fabrication and Ryan Ostrander, Jeffy’s Fab Farm and Jeff Schoeman, RNR and Rick Clark, and Gary Noe