The final night of DIRTcar Modified points at the Land of Legends Raceway was mixed with equal parts dominance and theater, starring the main acts from the 2021 season finale.
At the end of the night, Erick Rudolph delivered a winning performance. And at the end of the night, Justin Haers finished a convincing defense of his DIRTcar modified track championship.
Haers is the first repeat Modified champion in the Paul Cole-era at Land of Legends, taking the season championship over Peter Britten by 86 points. Haers again won three times en route to the championship, much like last year.
“Goal 1 was to win the championship. Going with winning the championship is winning races. We had an impressive list of top fives. We won three, it was pretty good,” said Haers. “But this year was a different feeling. Last year was tougher. I had to go out and finish ahead of a guy by a certain number of spots to get it.”
Last August, Haers slipped past Britten, keeping the No. 21A between himself and Rudolph, helping Haers ice the title by only two points. In Saturday’s finale, while Britten raced to fourth behind a fast Rudolph, Haers finished eighth with his Honeoye Auto Parts-Phelps Cement Products-FLX Home Solutions-Stirling Lubricants No. 3 Bicknell. Britten had bad luck and mechanical problems the last two weeks, relieving some of the pressure he was placing on Haers.
The 42-year old Haers’ season included 15 top 10 finishes, and a streak of 14 straight top four efforts. The Aug. 18 SDS event was an anomaly, paying only show points to weekly racers, and the Modified season concluded with the 15th and final top 10 effort.
Rudolph, who won the track championship in Paul Cole’s first season at the helm of LOLR in 2018, posted his first win at LOLR in 12 starts. Rudolph was 15th at the start, and ninth behind Britten at the halfway point. Haers was still stuck in 13th.
“The track was very even. The surface was not typical. Some of the guys that drive to the front, it took us a while to get there,” said Haers, noting the stakes of the championship forced a more conservative approach. “This year, there’s everything to lose. You’re looking ahead more, more caution. There were parts of the race I would normally stick my nose in there. I couldn’t do that.”
And that risk management paid off. On Lap 20, front-running Alex Payne struck a yuke tire in the second turn, and spun. Britten made contact but avoided any catastrophic result, and Rudolph, Tim Fuller, Alan Johnson and Haers similarly avoided the peril.
“I saw it happening. I saw him slide across the track and I was already on the outside. I got it whoa’ed down,” said Haers. “It wasn’t super close, but it was close enough.”
Two more caution periods set the stage for a final seven lap dash.
Rudolph moved to second behind Kevin Root, and then made the final pass with two to go. Root followed ahead of Kyle Coffey, Britten and Zach Payne. It was his 11th win at LOLR since 2018.
Haers is now looking toward the big money shows past Labor Day, focusing on events like Cavalcade Weekend at Weedsport, the 50th running of Super DIRT Week, the Outlaw 200 at Fulton, Port Royal’s Short Track Super Series date and Charlotte’s World Finals as ways to keep the momentum going and deliver solid results.
Locally, Land of Legends now heads into the traditional Labor Day Weekend double-point division finales. The DIRTcar Sportsman class continues to be up for grabs. With Nick Guererri winning his second of the year at Land of Legends Saturday, he moved to fourth in the standings with 772 markers. Matt Guererri is out front, having 799 points and is just four ahead of Zach Sobotka. Tyler Corcoran is 20 points back, and Paul Guererri has amassed 752 points.
Nick Guererri started outside the front row, and leveraged a 10-lap battle for the point into a half-straightaway win over Karl Comfort.
The win was far from a lock, with Mark Potter and Comfort offered two more chances to derail Guererri in the final five circuits. First, Kasey Coffey spun and was tagged in frightening form by Tim Lafler and then Justin Liechti. On the restart, Tony Velez spun in the second turn.
From there, Guererri shrugged off his pursuers, and took the win over Comfort, Sobotka, Nick Cooper and Corcoran.
All-time class win leader Darryl Ruggles is poised to lock up the 305 Sprint championship, leading Alysha Bay 682-624 going into double-points night. Ruggles is a LOLR lifer, amassing 47 wins in the 305s and he added another Saturday for his fifth of the season. If successful, Ruggles will record his seventh track title this coming Saturday; Bradyn Griffin was the best of the rest, with Bobby Parrow, Ethan Gray and Trevor Years filling the top five.
Like Haers, both Matt Guererri and Darryl Ruggles are attempting to defend the division championships they earned in 2021, harboring hopes of taking crowns in back to back seasons.
Mike Welch has been on a roll, winning his second straight Street Stock feature while bringing his all-time class total to 86 victories. Welch rallied after Ron Metcalf slowed, needing only three circuits to pass Marc Minutolo. A flurry of slowdowns kept hopes afloat for the field, and an uninterrupted final nine laps allowed Carl Johnson to race up to Welch. However, no one would displace the No. 00, and Welch won over Johnson, Rick Crego, Nick Dandino and Marc Minutolo. Welch has a nearly untouchable lead over Johnson going into the finale, 816-748, with Crego next with a total of 680 points. Welch was second to 2021 champion Jimmy Grant last year.
Marc Minutolo went over 100 wins a few weeks back, and has now passed the legendary Steve Pesarek with his 63rd win in the Hobby Stocks. Pesarek had amassed 62 wins in Street Stocks; Minutolo held a straightaway win over Nathan Peckham and Justin Eldredge; Daniel Kerrick was next and Frank Burnell Jr. filled the top five. Burnell merely needs to flip the ignition switches to wrap up his season-long championship in the class; Burnell is up on his son Tyler Burnell, 810-726 points with double totals to be paid Saturday. Justin Eldredge, the 2021 class champion, is next with 706.
Behr Grove won the New Legends Sportsman feature over Cameron Nichols and James Coble.
Touring SeriesThe Super DIRTcar Series needed a few tries to finish Ransomville Speedway’s Summer Nationals. At the end of the night, Mat Williamson was victorious in the 75-lapper. The current DIRTcar 358-Modified series champion, Williamson won the main from the pole, catapulting him back into the points discussion with lucrative dates looming on the horizon. Peter Britten was second ahead of Gar Linberg, Matt Sheppard and Erick Rudolph.
The series will head to Lebanon Valley Speedway this weekend, where $25,500 awaits the winner of the Mr. Dirt Track USA event. Saturday’s feature also guarantees a starting spot in the 50th edition of the Napa Auto Parts Super DIRTweek. Weedsport Speedway will welcome the SDS for Cavalcade Weekend Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. The first night pays the modifieds $7,500 to win, then $10,000 awaits on night two. Then a 100-lap, $10,000 payday awaits at the Massive Matla Race Sept. 23-24 weekend at Albany-Saratoga. The main event offers the final guaranteed qualifier event for the Napa Super DIRT Week. Both weekend dates will include DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stocks on the card.
Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway will welcome the Empire Super Sprints as part of their championship weekend festivities.
FRIDAYOutlaw Speedway was scheduled to be off ahead of their championship weekend. Ajay Potrzebowski is leading the modified chase by nine over Jeff Daugherty; the modified class has seen nine different winners, with Matt Sheppard recording the first of the season and the most recent, winning the Ted Siri Memorial.
Potrzebowski won his lone Modified feature, ironically paying only show up points, on July 29 during the ULMS Series program. AJ Lloyd is six points ahead of Brett Buono in the Hoosier Sportsman ranks; Lloyd has not won this season but has compiled seconds and four thirds. Chris Fisher is leading the American Racer Sportsman chase; the class boasts seven different winners. Fisher is up by 19 on Tommy Collins Jr, who won the last two features. James Randall’s six-win season in the 600cc mods has turned into a 34-point lead over Chelsie Beebe.
CJ Guererri is atop the Street Stock standings by 74 over Jared Hill. Guererri has won three times, and has not finished worse than second in four features; he has not finished outside the top three this year. Marc Minutolo has 30 points in hand over Willy Easling; he has won at Land of Legends three times in Hobby Stock action. Easling took a DQ back on April 29 and was second on double-points night Aug. 19. The lead pair account for a combined six of the 11 scheduled features. Lee Fritz, another racer who has been held winless this year, has only two points over Jayson Smart in the four-cylinder standings. His season has been anchored by four third-place finishes. Smart won back to back features in June, and was third Aug. 19. The class has seen 11 different winners. Elle Grant has 18 points over Gavin Hall in the youth four-cylinder chase; she has won three times.
Larry Wight won the Brewerton Speedway DIRTcar Feature and will enter championship night this Friday only two points behind Chris Hile. Wight had as much as two-seconds on the field as he darted away with 10 laps to go. Tyler Trump was second ahead of Tim Sears Jr., Hile and Jimmy Phelps. Chris Hulsizer won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature over Riley Rogala and Savannah LaFlair; Amy Holland goes into the season finale 11-points ahead of Alan Fink in the title chase. Joe Isabell (ModLites) and Chris Bonoffski (Four-Cylinder Super Stocks) earned wins; Bonoffski was crowned the 2022 class champion.
Stewart Friesen won at Utica-Rome, posting his 62nd career win at the oval. JaMike Sowle, Alan Barker, Matt Sheppard and Billy Decker rounded out the order. Utica-Rome’s title program is set for this Friday, where all five weekly divisions crown champions. Then Sunday, Sept. 4, the Short Track Super Series’ Halmar Elite Tour will visit Utica-Rome for a $25,000-to-win program. Matt Janczuk, (Sportsman), Josh Coonradt (Pro Stock), Seth Martin (Limited Sportsman), Sophia Denova (DOHC), Hunter Tarbania (SOHC), Jack Miller (Mohawk Valley Vintage Modifieds), Brian Gray (MVV Sportsman), Harry Baldwin (MWW Mystiques), and John Wood (MVV Antique) earned class wins.
Derek Webb won the DIRTcar 358-modified feature at Can-Am Speedway. Tim Fuller is shown as 74-points ahead of Ryan Bartlett going into the Night of Champions this Friday.
SATURDAYAt Fulton, Ron Davis III kept himself in the title discussion, winning Modified feature Saturday. He won the title last year, and enters this weekend’s finale chasing Tim Sears Jr. Sears is 16 markers up on Davis, and Dave Marcuccilli is 33 points behind. Davis started 15th, and was leading by lap 12; Sears was second ahead of Larry Wight, Rocky Warner and Corey Barker. Brett Draper won over Jake Davis and Jason Breezee in the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features; Bailey Groves won the latter over Kyle Devendorf and Stephen Marshall. Brenna Fitzgibbons won the Hobby Stock main. Hunter Hollenbeck scored the Novice Sportsman feature. Freddy White won the four- and six-cylinder chain-and-go demolition derby while Jim Sherman won the Minivan/Light Truck main.
Another note about Matt Sheppard, he added to his resume the Orange County Fair Speedway championship this weekend. He won the championship feature Saturday, paying $5,000 and pocketed the $30,000 prize for the championship season.
Oswego Speedway is preparing for the 66th running of the Budweiser International Classic, and was scheduled to be off. The Labor Day staple is a three-day event.
Friday will include the Dave London Memorial 50, New York State Compact Championship (50 laps) and the pole day activities for Supermodified, Small Block Supers and 350 Supers. Saturday will include the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Toyota Mod Classic 150, the Super Stock “Black 16” 16-lap Dash for Cash and the New York State Compact Championship Dash for Cash (12 laps). The headline 200-lapper is set to go Sunday, along with the Bud Light Classic 60 for the Small Block Supers and the 350 Supers 50-lap classic.
Full schedule information and ticketing is available online at OswegoSpeedway.com