The final curtain fell on Land of Legends Raceway's 2022 season Saturday night, celebrating the life of Gerald Haers with the fourth running of the event named in his honor.

There could likely be no better way to end a season.

The 100-lap Modified feature - paying $10,000 to win with an additional $10,000 in lap money on the line - will go down as one of the most dramatic and entertaining features of the season. Past LOLR points champion Erick Rudolph won the event, holding off a charging Justin Haers in the final three laps to become the first ever repeat winner of the event. He won in the first Haers Memorial, contested in 2019.

The Ontario County Fairgrounds' end-of-the-year crown jewel attracted nearly 50 big- and small-block entries, situated head-to-head(-to-head) with two other standout modified events: Fonda Speedway's 200-lap, $53,000-to-win, won by Matt Sheppard and what could ultimately be the final Freedom 76er at Grandview Speedway. Craig Von Dohren won that race.

Three 20-lap, $500-to-win heat races helped set the field, with the top three drivers redrawing, fourth place finishers starting heads-up, and fifth and sixth-place finishers racing a special six-lap dash. Pat Ward won that, earning the 13th starting spot. Haers started 20th, making the show by winning the second of two 10-lap last-chance races. Rudolph redrew ninth, while Larry Wight pulled seventh and Jimmy Phelps and Peter Britten shared the front row.

The first 20 laps went off without interruption. Larry Wight and Tim Sears Jr. were on fire, charging around the half-mile with maniacal zeal. It would prove to be too much as Sears ended up spinning, drawing the first of several caution periods between lap 20 and lap 40.

Jimmy Phelps was the class of the field from the pole, holding off Britten. Wight needed only five circuits to move to third and the trio delivered a remarkable battle at the front. Entering slower traffic on lap 17, Rudolph stayed patient and reeled in the leaders. Phelps fell victim to the flurry of caution periods, giving up the lead on a lap 44 restart as Britten and then Rudolph moved past. Britten picked up a $400 halfway leader bonus, and then immediately fell victim to a flat left rear, drawing the seventh caution period.

Rudolph inherited the lead. Wight nosed ahead to lead on lap 55; Justin Haers moved up to third ahead of Chris Hile on lap 57. Rudolph made a move to the lead on lap 68, holding the point through lap 79. Wight was back on top for lap 80. As Rudolph took command again, a lap 84 caution period negated the pass. However, four laps later, Rudolph executed a pass and was scored the leader on lap 88. Wight was ahead by a bumper on lap 89. Rudolph went back to the point on lap 90.

Wight was driving incredibly hard on the high line, but the groove had widened out so far it was tempting fate. Wight scraped the wall off turn four on lap 94, allowing Haers to move to second. Britten had recovered from the flat tire and raced back to third. From there, Haers made a bold bid on the inside line, but ran out of laps.

"We went back and forth a little bit, lost the lead in lapped traffic but we were able to get a caution and regroup and put on another charge,” remarked Rudolph. "The crew sent me out here with a really good car, seemed like it was really handling on the bottom yet when I had to pass a few cars here and there I could wander around the track. Had drive and control of the car in other places all around the track."

Haers took second ahead of Britten, Wight, and small-block campaigner Gary Lindberg.

"Kinda used up my stuff a little bit too much coming up through there starting so far back but overall it was really fun," noted Haers as he congratulated the victor and addressed the crowd. "The track had a little character down there and you could run a few lines. We were moving around in the beginning of the race all over on both ends and tried to save the tires. Would’ve like to see a caution at the end, would’ve been a great race with me and Erick. (Falling) one spot short kinda stinks but from where we started, not too bad.

In all, there were nearly 40 sportsman cars that had qualified for the accompanying 40-lap sportsman main, and 27 cars took the green in that event. Sportsman star and SRX Racing Series crew chief Kevin Ridley dominated the second half of that race, wheeling a Bicknell machine that was only partially assembled Thursday and didn't even have a heartbeat until Friday. Team Ridley found a DIRTcar legal Crate Engine at Donath Motor Worx and the remarkable Saturday night unfolded from there.

“Unbelievable, brand new car, never expected this,” said Ridley in victory lane. “We worked our butts off to build it, thrashed on Friday until just before we got here. Didn’t think we were going to make it. Anything that could go wrong went wrong but we got here.

“Tonight, it was just unbelievable, I could drive anywhere.”

Ridley was the 2008 and 2013 Sportsman track champion, and won at least one feature at LOLR every year from 2006 to 2019. He was 12th last year in the GHM feature, and then ranked seventh in 2020 and 2019.

Ridley won his qualifying heat and set fast time in the group qualifying, but had a rough redraw and started 12th. Matt Guererri was also fast, winning his heat race and taking a special Dash for Cash. Once the race began, Tim Lafler started outside the front row and looked strong, leading through lap 22. By lap 10, Ridley was riding high on the track and entered the top five.

The pace slowed on lap 11 when Matt Guererri suffered a flat. On the restart, pole sitter Emmett Waldron took the lead, and was followed by Ridley. Nick Guererri slowed, drawing the second of three caution periods. On the restart, Ridley setup the race-winning move off the second corner, and then rocketed past Waldron off the fourth turn. Ridley quickly amassed a monster lead, before the third and final yellow unfurled as Justin Liechti slowed with four to go.

On the restart, Ridley returned to dominant form, and won by 1.64 seconds over Tyler Murray and Gavin Eisele. Zach Sobotka and Kane Bristol filled the top five; Waldron fell to sixth. The starting field also included Todd Henderson, who celebrated his return to racing on the 10th anniversary of his last start. Eric Giguere was back in the car as well, looking fast in the Velvey-owned No. 21v. He won a heat, and was second in another qualifier, time trialed fourth-quick in group hot laps, and took best-appearing car honors. He raced to 13th. Also, in another pivotal moment, Nick Guererri capped his successful driving career for the immediate future. His 16-year career came to an end with the Saturday's feature, and will be devoting more time to family and his young children.

Longtime videographer and racing historian Bob Miller was on hand, rallying back from a rocky few weeks. It was rewarding for a personality who has been around the sport as long as Miller has to take in the thrilling second night of the Haers Memorial, especially with how Friday night went. Furthermore, The Land of Legends Raceway team earned a lot of respect through the weekend. A week ago, the track was far too wet. Erring on the conservative side, the track was kept drier ahead of Friday's Haers Memorial Night 1, featuring the Empire Super Sprints. The track was ultimately deemed unsafe due to the dry conditions, and the balance of Friday night was waved off. The ESS race was not rescheduled; the tour was taking part in Saturday's Canadian Sprint Nationals at Ohsweken Speedway, which was won by Ryan Turner. Chuck Hebing was third behind runner up Mikey Kruchka; Jordan Poirier was fourth and was crowned the 2022 Empire Super Sprints Champion.

In the wake of the track challenges Friday, all advertised monies were paid. Justin Haers took a bonus as the fastest Modified in timed hot laps and Sportsman heats were contested as well. The track offered full transparency on social media and offered a discount on Saturday’s admission to fans presenting Friday's stubs. The crew worked tirelessly to produce a great surface for the Haers Memorial on Saturday night. A final note on the weekend, Section V officials halted the local Canandaigua Academy football game and asked the hosts to stop pumping in artificial crowd noise. Turns out, it was the rumble of the big blocks echoing from the half-mile over to the football field.

The 2022 season-ending awards banquet is scheduled for January 13 at Club 86 in Geneva. Additional information will be made available in the coming weeks, and the 2023 season will serve as the 60th anniversary season at Land of Legends Raceway.

The Super DIRTcar Series was off this weekend. The SDS will race next September 24 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway's Malta Massive Weekend. That 100-lap main will pay $10,000 and offer a final guaranteed Starting Spot for the 50th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week crown jewel in October; the October 9 200-lapper will serve as the penultimate event on the calendar. The Super DIRTcar Series will also be part of the World of Outlaws World Finals at Charlotte, with action scheduled for November 2-5.

The Albany-Saratoga Speedway weekend will include the DIRTcar Sportsman Fall Championship series on Friday, September 23. The opening round card will also feature Modifieds and Street Stocks. The SDS will race with the DIRTcar Pro Stocks and Limited Sportsman.

In DIRTcar 358-Modified Series action, Chris Raabe won at Mohawk International Friday night. Louis Jackson was second ahead of Carey Terrance, Billy Dunn and Rudolph. Marc Lalonde won the DIRTcar Pro Stock main ahead of Bruno Richards and Denis Gauvreau. On the second night of action at the Mohawk Nationals, Cedric Gauvreau won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature while Chad Jeseo won the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series event.

At Genesee Speedway's Terry Pangrazio Memorial, Jeremy Wonderling topped Chad Homan and JJ Mazur to win the RUSH Late Model feature. Dave DiPietro scored the DIRTcar Sportsman feature ahead of Jim Harbison and Phil Vigneri. Dennis Cummings won the Street Stock feature. Rocco Conte scored the Mini Stock feature. Andrew Joy (Novice Sportsman) and Seth Johnson (Youth Four-Cylinder) also earned class wins. Genesee Speedway will host the Topless Weekend, racing September 23-24. Friday's card will feature a $3,000-to-win Rush Late Models program, a $2,000-to-win Sportsman 25-lapper, Street Stocks ($1,000-to-win) and Mini Stocks ($600-to-win). Saturday's program will feature the Late Models, a 50-lap Sportsman race and Street Stocks, with Pro Mods added to the card.

Outlaw Speedway will reopen for the annual Fall Nationals this weekend. The opening night of the Fall Nationals will feature a $4,000-to-win 360 Sprint program and a Modified dash event. A $2,000-to-win Hoosier Tire Sportsman event is on the card, along with a $1,200-to-win Street Stock feature and $900-to-win Hobby Stock and four-cylinder features. September 24, the $6,500-to-win Gunslinger Modified feature tops the card, along with the $2,000-to-win American Racer Sportsman event. The street stock feature will pay $1,500 and the winners of the open four-cylinder, Hobby Stock, 600cc modifieds and 600 microsprint features will earn $900. Details are online at outlawspeedwayllc.com