Porsche GT3 R

The championship fight for the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS title resumes this weekend at Watkins Glen International

 Submitted

WATKINS GLEN — The championship fight for the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS title resumes this weekend at Watkins Glen International and Porsche customer racing team Wright Motorsports is ready to return to Upstate New York for the showdown.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you