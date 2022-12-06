Fulton Speedway will offer increased purses in their weekly racing next year.
The DIRTcar 358-Modifieds will be boosted weekly, with the winner’s take now up to $2,000 while all starters will take at least $200 out of the total weekly 358-Modified purse of $10,550. The purse matches that of Fulton’s sister track, Brewerton Speedway. That is one of the largest 358-Modified purses paid weekly in the Northeast and Canada.
This fall, the 37th running of the Outlaw 200 will return to its 358-Modified only, standing as one of the highest paying 358-Modified events with DIRTcar 358-Mod engines required.
“What we hear the most from teams is for us to consolidate to less choices for that event. The multiple-choice model has grown out of favor for most teams,” said Fulton and Brewerton Speedways GM Cory Reed. “This event grew to what it is today by being the biggest small block modified event in the Northeast and we are excited to take it back to that.”
In other off-season notes, Brewerton and Fulton Speedways will require Sportsman drivers to compete only with GM 602 crate engines with factory OEM GM seals in 2023. Engines that have been repaired, rebuilt and resealed will not be permitted. The DIRTcar verification seal in conjunction with factory GM seals is optimal.
For all Fulton and Brewerton Speedway news and updates throughout the offseason log on to www.brewertonspeedway.com and www.fultonspeedway.com or follow us socially on the Fulton and Brewerton Facebook and Twitter pages.
LOLR ticketing program is live
Land of Legends Raceway is offering their buy-in-bulk program this off-season.
Unlike a traditional season pass, the bundle allows freedom to use them however the holder sees best. Packs of 20 or 50 are available. General admission remains the same for 2023, with $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and children under 16 admitted free. The admission bundle tickets will carry a value of $15 if using them toward a Super DIRTcar Series event.
Child season pit passes are $50 for under 2 years, and $150 for kids ages 2-14. To purchase bundles, call Tana Robinson at (716) 799-5669 or send an email to tana@landoflegendsraceway.com.
Banquet ticketing is open for LOLR, Outlaw
Land of Legends Raceway tickets are on sale now.
Tickets are $45 a person. The event is scheduled for Jan. 13 at Club 86 in Geneva. Cocktail hour opens at 6:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner and awards.
To purchase bundles, call Tana Robinson at (716) 799-5669 or send an email to tana@landoflegendsraceway.com
Outlaw Speedway’s year-end banquet will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel. Tickets are $45. Attendees are limited to 300. There will be a block of rooms available as well. Send ticket money to 1163 Hibbard Road, Horseheads, NY 14845.
New purse boost at DIRTcar Nationals
The 52nd DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park are set for Feb. 6-18. There will be several purse increases, including the Saturday night events for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Model series, paying $20,000 to win each and $1,500 to start.
The two-week program will include the Super DIRTcar series again this February, featuring a new format. Racing four nights, their non-point events will include drivers drawing for their qualifying order, and then their qualifying result seeding the heats before the top two heat winners redraw for the feature order.
The Super DIRTcar series will race Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 15-17, with $5,000 on the line for the feature winners. Saturday’s headline event is $7,500 to win.
Gates open at 5 p.m. every day during the DIRTcar Nationals. Tickets are available online at dirtcarnationals.com The action will be streamed on DIRTVision.
Several drivers eligible for EMPA driver of the year awards
Matt Sheppard and Dan Kapuscinski are up for the 2022 Driver of the Year honors, with the 50th convention planned for Jan. 13-16, 2023, in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Annually, the group recognizes the top drivers on both dirt and asphalt, along with the Young Gun Award, News Maker of the Year, Promotional Effort of the Year and Spirit of the Sport. EMPA also recognizes A Writer of the Year and Photographer of the Year, along with a variety of writer, photographer and videographer contests.
Kapuscinski is among Matt Hirschman, Jon McKennedy, Ron Silk, and Austin Beers seeking the asphalt driver of the year honors.
Matt Sheppard is being voted on for dirt driver of the year, among Anthony Macri, Brent Marks, Greg Satterlee and Mat Williamson.
Joey Logano is in the hunt for the National Asphalt driver of the year, among Erica Enders, Noah Gragson, Will Power and Zane Smith. Jonathan Davenport is in the running for the National dirt driver of the year honors, against Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Tim McCreadie and Brad Sweet.
Brett Deyo and the Short Track Super Series and the World Racing Group 50th anniversary Super DIRT Week efforts are on the docket for the Promotional Effort of the Year. The Newsmaker docket includes North Wilkesboro Speedway, Penske Racing, Tony Stewart Racing, Tommy Baldwin Racing and Track House Racing.
Tom Wanick III will be honored with the Junie Donleavy Spirit of the Sport award.
Frank Rio, a longtime dirt modified car owner in Pennsylvania, is an automatic bid to this season’s Hall of Fame class. Bobby Marshman is also an automatic nod. Others in the voting to be admitted included late car owner John Blewett Sr., ARCAR and modified driver Bobby Gerhart Jr., sprint star Greg Hodnett, broadcaster Mike Joy, pavement standout George Kent and multi-time WoO Sprint champion Steve Kinser. Also included in the voting are NASCAR northeast power Reggie Ruggiero, Don Schumacher, a drag racing pioneer, and Ed Spencer, of the famous Spencer racing group.