Nick Guererri parked his mount in victory lane Saturday night at the Land of Legends Raceway. Not far behind, parking right there with him was brother, Matt Guererri.
The win was a victory for everyone Saturday; following a harrowing wreck and some time away from racing, Nick was able to score a popular win at home in a fantastic finish.
“We had started strong, we’ve been a top-five car all year long, but we made some big swings to get better this week and we hit on something,” said Nick Guererri.
The win stands as his 11th victory in the DIRTcar Sportsman division at Land of Legends, and with the win, he took over the points lead in the class. Matt Guererri, who won May 14, is second in the standings.
Guererri forged a pass in lapped traffic with two to go, charging from 10th to take the win.
“The track was very good [Saturday] night,” said Guererri. “We had a couple grooves. Three and four were nice and smooth. The crew did a nice job giving us some lanes to race on.
“With the crate cars, I like the slick stuff. You can move around and pass some cars. [Saturday] was a happy medium. There was a brown patch around the outside and on the bottom, so we could move if we had to.”
The feature was contested with only one caution period, and the final 24 laps were uninterrupted. Nick Cooper was out front, and Guererri was able to bound past those giving chase using the outside line. Most of the field was running the middle lane or the bottom, and Guererri soon found himself in the top five.
Watching the lap counter wind down, Guererri found himself more focused on navigating lapped cars, and lost track of time.
“We got into lapped traffic and lost track of laps. Cooper was in lapped cars and was getting more cautious and being more careful... I saw two to go at the flagger, and got under him down the back stretch,” Guererri recalled.
The pass for the lead was almost as thrilling as the move to take second. Brandon Grover and Karl Comfort were dueling for the right to chase Cooper with four to go. Guererri soared around both and focused on Cooper. Then, two laps later, Guererri was able to make a winning pass with just over a half-mile remaining.
Cooper held second ahead of Comfort, Tony Velez was fourth with Matt Guererri taking fifth.
Guererri had his 2021 season cut short 16 races in. He won at Lake View (SC) Motor Speedway last January, and the momentum of 12 top fives and the win was halted in a season-ending crash at Weedsport Speedway. A torn up car was second to the effects of a concussion.
However, the hot start to 2022 helps erase those memories; the Young Agency-Rock Solid Services-Phelps Cement Products Bicknell was directed to sixth to start the home season, and then successive top fives leading up to Saturday’s victory.
“You always have that thought in the back of your mind… Am I going to be the same? Am I going to be more timid,” recalled Guererri, explaining the confidence and comfort inside the car came back quickly with the success so far.
The season is going to remain close to home, with a focus on Land of Legends exclusively. Nick has a nine-month old at home, and his NG Promotions side business — producing graphic art and hero cards — has him as busy as ever.
The No. 25 is going to have some work to do as he will be handicapped the next three weeks, but having hit on something that worked Saturday, the optimism is high.
Tim Fuller pulled down the 30-lap, $2,000-to-win Modified feature over former track champion Justin Haers. Peter Britten was third ahead of Zach Payne and Kyle Coffey. Mike Welch won the Street Stock feature. Josh Pangrazio was second ahead of Jimmy Grant, Marc Minutolo and Nick Dandino; Pangrazio and Dandino were both disqualified in the final run down. Justin Eldredge wheeled his no. 25J into victory lane; Frank Burnell was chasing while Wayne Ellison settled for third. Tyler Burnell and Josh Oles rounded out the top five. Kasey Coffey won the New Legends Sportsman feature.
Touring SeriesSaturday, Jordan Poirier won the Empire Super Sprints feature at Airborne Speedway. Poirier’s win was shadowed by Shawn Donath and Jason Barney. On Friday, Barney shook off a long list of racing frustrations when he finally won at Albany-Saratoga Speedway. He dominated the 25-lap main, scoring his first win of 2022’s ESS season. Chuck Hebing was second ahead of Danny Varin. The series will head to Ransomville and Genesee Speedways June 10 and 11, respectively.
Last Monday, LJ Lombardo won Lebanon Valley Speedway’s King of Spring 100, scoring a $13,500 payday. It was his first Super DIRTcar Series win, and secured a guaranteed starting spot in the 50th running of the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 during Super DIRT Week in October. Andy Bachetti was leading when he suffered a transmission issue, leaving the point to outside pole-sitter Lombardo. Marc Johnson was next, followed by Billy Decker, Mat Williamson and Kyle Armstrong. The series races next on June 24 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway.
SATURDAYAt Fulton Speedway, Tim Sears Jr posted a remarkable fifth straight victory at his Saturday night home. This time, he started 12th in the Modified 35-lapper, and stormed to the win ahead of Ron Davis III, David Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd and Colton Wilson. David Rogers won the first of two Sportsman features, with Chris Mackey and Teddy Clayton earning podium finishes. Brandon Carvey won the second, triumphing over Austin Germinio and Matt Janczuk. Bob Buono scored the hobby stock win ahead of Ron Hawker and Ron Marsden. Skylar Greenfield won the Novice Sportsman feature.
At Oswego Speedway, Trent Stephens swept past Mike McVetta to win the first Oswego Winged Supers Challenge race, featuring ISMA, MSS and Oswego Winged supermodified competitors. Stephens took command on a late race restart, leaving McVetta to fend off Kyle Edwards for second while Michael Barnes and Mike Lichty filled the top five. Dan Kapuscinski was awarded the Small Block Supers win after a post-race disqualification; it marks his second straight win in the class. Darrick Hilton was second with John Carson, Greg Richardson and Mark Denny Jr. filling the top five. Brian Sobus won his first career 350 supers feature over Chase Locke and Bobby Holmes.
Jeremy Wonderling stood atop the RUSH Late Model heap at Genesee Speedway. Wonderling won with Jimmy Johnson following him to the stripe while JJ Mazur, Doug Ricotta and Steve LaBarron earned top fives. Noah Walker won the DIRTcar Sportsman 25-lapper; Dave Conant, Phil Vigneri III, Cam Tuttle and Kyle Richner were next. John Zimmerman scored the street stock feature ahead of Bill Taylor and Byron Dewitt. Dante Mancuso (Mini Stock), Greenley George (Novice Sportsman) and Seth Johnson (Youth Four-Cylinder) earned wins.
Nick Nye won at Thunder Mountain Speedway, pulling down the Modified checkers ahead of Jimmy Zacharias, Ryan Jordan, Darren Smith and Eric Leet. Connor Sellers won the DIRTcar 358 feature over Shayne Spoonhower and Jordan McCreadie. Alan Fink tallied the DIRTcar Sportsman win with Hunter Lapp chasing; Mike Austin, Cody Jackson and Will Eastman filled the top five. Jake Waibel took the 600cc Modified checkers over Ali Scutt and Doug Windhausen. Jerry Lobdell (Street Stocks), Lanson Albanese (Factory Stock) and Jonathan Fowlston (Open v. Crate) earned division wins.
FRIDAYAt Utica-Rome Speedway, Matt Sheppard won the second installment of Thunder on the Thruway series action. Sheppard has won the first three races of the year at Utica-Rome, taking second in the last contested main, with a rainout stuck in-between. He returned to victory lane for win no. 4, charging from 10th. He whipped around the outside of Alex Yankowski for second, and a lap later drove under leader Pat Ward at the halfway point. From there, Sheppard left the field behind and won by 10-seconds. Yankowski raced to second ahead of Alan Johnson and Pat Ward; Andy Bachetti was fifth. Payton Talbot scored the 602 Sportsman feature, the second in the Thunder on the Thruway Series as well, topping Matt Janczuk and Chad Edwards. Nick Stone won the Pro Stock feature ahead of Beau Ballard and Jason Morrison. Seth Martin (Limited Sportsman), Corey Valade (DOHC Four Cylinder), Hunter Tarbania (SOHC Four Cylinder), Brett Putman (Slingshot) and Corky Warner (Junior Slingshot) earned class wins.
Danny Johnson broke through for his first of the year at Outlaw Speedway. Johnson parked his No. 27J in the Modified victory lane Friday night. Alex Payne won the Hoosier Tire Sportsman division feature. Tommy Collins scored a win in the American Racer Tire Sportsman feature. Glenn Whritenour was victorious in the 20-lap Street Stock feature. PJ Goodwin brought home the checkers in the 600 modified finale. Marc Minutolo won the Hobby Stock feature. Kenneth Evans parked his ride in victory lane after winning the four-cylinder feature. Adam DelGrosso won the four-cylinder King of the Ring elimination race. Elle Grant won her second youth feature ahead of Marcus Kerr and Gavin Hall. This Friday is the popular Jeff Searles Memorial Night, featuring the CRSA Sprints.
Chris Hile stormed from 13th to win the 35-lap Modified feature at Brewerton Speedway. Dylan Zacharias was second ahead of Max McLaughlin, Jimmy Phelps and Ronnie Davis III. Brandon Carvey won the Sportsman 25-lap main, holding off Cody Manitta and Riley Rogala; Tony Finch and Alan Fink were next. Mike Mullen topped Hunter Lawton to win the Mod Lite feature; Damien Bechler won the four-cylinder feature.
Can-Am Speedway rained out.
