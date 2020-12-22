The virtual big block modified dropped last week for all the iRacing fans following along this fall and winter season.
Supporters of the online motorsports community have found plenty of new content — and time — to play iRacing and interact remotely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. News broke earlier this month about Stewart Friesen’s car being scanned by iRacing officials.
The online racing platform is subscription-based, and features various playable virtual tracks from around the United States, and several different types of cars. Drivers participate online in events mirroring those you would see at any racing facility. Finish and performance improves a participant’s rating, and thus opens opportunities to compete in more competitive events. Lower driver ratings indicate both novice talent or poor sportsmanship, whereas a higher ranking suggests better car control and a better attitude toward fellow competitors.
Last week, there were several new elements made available. The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified and the DIRTcar Series 358 Modified are both available for purchase as part of the paid iRacing subscription.
Many recognizable tracks are already out there for purchase, as well. The dirt oval offerings from iRacing include Volusia Speedway Park, Weedsport Speedway, Eldora Speedway, and The Dirt Track at Charlotte. In all, there are more than 90 tracks that have been produced by iRacing directly, covering all walks of motorsport from around the globe.
A virtual iRacing Super DIRTcar Big Block Modified Series launched recently, and was made open to all users. Another series, the Muddy Mess, used the DIRTcar Modifieds at their Week 13 event at Cedar Lake Speedway, which also debuted this week.
Bryce Bailey, a young real-world sportsman modified pilot from Waverly, won the DIRTcar eSports Tour event last Wednesday, taking round 3 of 8. He won at the virtual Weedsport Speedway, scoring a victory in a 53-car field coinciding with the debut of the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified. Bailey is the first driver to win without earning an iRacing Dirt Pro-grade license in quite some time. A Pro-license driver has won each of the last 13 events under the DIRTcar eSports Tour banner.
In season 1, which started in April, every tour feature was won by an iRacer holding a pro card. With eight different winners over 13 events, Bailey beat the odds and collected $250 in winnings. In addition, Bailey also had Super DIRTcar Series drivers Max McLaughlin, Jack Lehner, Chris Hile, Mike Mahaney and Demetrius Drellos behind him at the checkers. Bailey took the lead on lap 6 and never looked back, holding off the field to win the 50-lap Bicknell Racing Products feature.
“It definitely feels good to win in the cars you drive in real-life,” Bailey told DIRTcar eSports Announcer Chase Raudman in the post-race interview on DIRTVision.
McLaughlin raced to eighth after winning the last-chance showdown race. He started 22nd. Mike Mahaney raced from 21st to 13th, and Lehner moved from 23rd to 18th. Chris Hile started last, and finished 21st. The DIRTcar eSports Tour takes the 360 Sprints to the Knoxville Raceway on December 23 for a 30-lap, $250-to-win showdown presented by NOS Energy Drinks. Action will again air on DIRTvision.
You read that right. The events last week and coming up aired on DIRTVision. The DIRTcar eSports Tour has a touring announcer. The virtual iRacing world is just as busy and deep as the real world tours that were put on hold for most of 2020, and itt doesn’t stop there.
Land of Legends Raceway announcer Steven Ovens has been on the mic for several iRacing events, hosted at various intervals and his brother, Brad Ovens has put in quite a bit of work to set camera angles and help with production. The Empire Super Sprints have been hosting iRacing events on Tuesday nights.
Not to be outdone, the demolition derby world has moved to a virtual platform as well. Using BeamNG.Drive on the Steam Gaming Community Platform, New Jersey-based Jesse Myers has developed the Realistic Demolition Derby Project. The mod — as in, modification pack — that can be loaded into BeamNG uses the BeamNG crash simulation engine to drive the body deformation of custom-built cars. Myers has released clones of several popular real-world cars, with various engine packages, rear end options, tire options and more. Skin makers have been busy making paint designs, and several Northeast Drivers have been featured in free-release skins packs.
The derby events have different rules, depending on hosts, and use Discord to organize events (like a pit area) and Parsec Gaming to connect to the host (the community track). Custom track makers are replicating various venues from around the country, and there are regular leagues and money runs, paying as much as $1,000-to-win. Some events even feature saved-damage, to add more realism. Cars run a heat, and the car is not respawned (reloaded) to original, and the driver has to wheel it a second time to win the feature.
Oswego releases 2021 plansOswego Speedway released their 2021 plans, and offered a somewhat sobering competition note: when the season starts next year, over a year and a half will have passed since the last scored action at the storied 5/8-mile oval.
“Having to go an entire year without a race has been difficult for all of us at Oswego Speedway,” said track, owner John Torrese in a track statement. “Everyone has worked hard putting together a special schedule for the coming season, and we believe it is one of the most exciting and diverse lineups we’ve had in recent memory. We’re really anxious to get things started again in the month of May.”
The 70th Anniversary Season will feature 13 race weekends, welcoming 10 divisions. The King of Wings returns, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will visit twice and there will be TWO classic weekends over the course of three months.
In an early launch, practice is booked for May 1. The track will also be available for rental or Fast Friday sessions from the beginning of May. The season is set to start May 8. The Supermodifieds, Small Block Supers and 350 Supers racing in 50, 30, and 25-lap contests.
May 15 is marked as another weekly show, with both weeks awarding season-long points. May 22 is a week off, and set aside as a rain date should the early open be affected by weather.
May 27 is the opener of the postponed Classic Weekend 64, with practice set from 5 to 9 pm. Friday will welcome the New York Super Stocks headline a 50-lap program, alongside the New York State Compact Touring Series. Time trials for the Supermodifieds, SBS and 350 Supers will also be held Friday night. Classic Weekend 64 hits full song on May 29, with the 64th International Classic 200, 20th Classic 75 for Small Block Supers and the third Classic 50 for the 350 supers. The 200 will be run under the lights with the green flying at 7 pm.
After a week off June 5, the track will welcome the NASCAR Whelen Modifieds for a 150-lap show June 12. The Supermodifieds will host a 50-lap main paying weekly points that night, as well. June concludes on the 19th with twin 35-lap mains for the Supermodifieds, with the SBS and 350 supers also on the card. The track remains quiet June 26 in lieu of commencement ceremonies at local high schools.
The oval will reconvene for the annual Jim Shampine and Tony White Memorial events during the Independence Weekend Spectacular. The July 3 program will also have 350 Supers on the card for a 30-lap affair, plus the rescheduled Sportsman Mod ‘Xtra Money Race’ held over from July 4, 2020.
July 10 is the Supermodifieds’ 50-lap Summer Championship, and the SBS will battle in twin 20-lap mains. The supers will battle for $10,000 in the Mr. Novels Supermodified feature July 17. The Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS main will run side-by-side on the card. The track will close on July 23-24 to allow teams to race in the HyMiler Supermodified event in Sandusky.
Attention shifts back to Oswego as the King of Wings returns for the first time in four years on July 31. The Jack Murphy Memorial King of Wings X will be 60-laps, contested as a combined ISMA and Midwest Supermodified Series event.
Retro Night will follow on August 7, welcoming past legends to the area the night before racing a 45-lap Supermodified Saturday feature. The penultimate points-paying night is August 14, underscored by the New York Super Stocks. The 350 Supers are off to observe the Jim Belfiore Memorial at Star Speedway. Track Championship Night is August 21, with 50, 30- and 25-lap mains for the Supers, SBS and 350 Supers. A week off on Aug. 28 sets the stage for the 2021 edition of Classic Weekend.
The schedule will be similar to the spring edition, with Pole Day on Friday September 3. The New York Super Stocks will race the 75-lap Dave London Memorial. Saturday, September 4 is the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tours’ second visit; it marks the first time in more than 30 years that the tour visited Oswego twice in a single season. They will run a 150-lapper, and will be joined by the NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites, and the first appearance of the Midwest Sport Compact Tour..
The pavement season comes to a close September 5 with the 65th running of the International Classic 200 for the Supermodifieds, 30th Classic 75 for the SBS, and 4th Classic 50 for the 350 Supers.
NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week is scheduled to be held from October 6 to 10, 2021.
Competitors who registered for 2020 will see their registrations carry over. Otherwise, teams need to register for 2021, which can be found online at OswegoSpeedway.com by the first of the year. For additional information, visit the track’s social media pages and official website.
