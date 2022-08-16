The weekend offered several first time winners, and you couldn’t find a happier driver than Jason Moll.
Friday, Taylor Caprara scored his first 358-modified win ever at Can-Am Raceway, and Zachary Payne logged his first modified victory at Brewerton Speedway. At Outlaw Speedway, six of the seven drivers in victory lane posted their first wins of the year there.
Then Saturday, Moll parked his winged 600 sprint in victory lane at Skyline Speedway, capping a triumphant night where the former state champion pieced together a sweep of the activities during the NY6A Hoosier 600 Tour’s ninth stop.
“We unloaded fast, and it was the second time ever at Skyline. We were fast right off the trailer,” Moll said.
Moll stormed to a heat race win, started third and set sail in the feature. Once at the point, the race was Moll’s to lose. The race included hard charger honors, as well.
Moll jumped into the 600 ranks a few years ago. Focusing on the wingless effort, Moll won twice with a car he built with his father, Robert Moll. That car was actually the second wingless machine; the first was wrecked in 2019. Moll flipped the wingless car in its first outing. Rebuilding between 2019 and 2020, Moll was able to score two wins with it, both coming at Paradise Speedway. The winged machine proved to be a vastly different animal, and a bit tougher to figure out.
“I raced go karts for 18 years, I am close with Tom Lotz and he wanted to try something different,” said Moll. “He was racing these cars and my dad was going to the races with Tim and I raced by myself. I only saw that track.
“This year, four of the seven tracks we’ve went to were new.”
Moll said visiting the new tracks is part of the fun. Calculating gearing and stagger, learning the run lines and chasing the setup is part of the challenge of running the series, and it’s making Moll a better driver. Those pieces came together in Saturday’s return to Skyline.
“After my first trip there at the beginning of this year, I realized how I should drive the track,” said Moll explaining how lift points and throttle control change speed and momentum. “With the wing on, it is a more flat out type of racing, a lot faster. With the wing off, you have to use the throttle to drive the car.”
Which, that type of driving was somewhat easy to acclimate to. Wingless racing shared a lot of common ground with the gokarts that Moll raced for 18 years.
“The wingless car, there was no downforce. It transferred weight like a gokart does. I adapted a little quicker. I used to think I liked wingless better,” said Moll. “The big thing, at the gokart track, I never worked on a suspended car. Gokarts were the first thing I raced.
“I never worked on anything with this kind of dynamic weight transfer and it’s been a learning curve. That is the fun of it.”
As much as handling factors into the 600s, the car still has to go and that was another piece that was solved in the week leading up to Skyline. The new Tyler Harschman-built Kawasaki 636 power plant was giving the team fits. Mike Cooley and Robert Moll took it to 600cc Performance and had it tuned on a dyno. There, a failed coil was found, and replaced.
“Dad works on this every day so we are ready to go. He made the trip to the dyno with Mike Cooley while I was at work,” said Moll, who is a salesman for ArcBest Logistics. “He puts a lot of time into this thing each week.”
In addition to Robert, his mom, Joanne and Cooley, who supports the team through CMM Lawn and Landscape, Moll credited the support of his wife, Stephanie and their daughter Madelyn. Stirling Lubricants also helps the team.
“I’ve raced all over New York and Pennsylvania for karts,” Moll said, noting championship seasons at Starlite and Paradise. He was New York’s 2014 State Gokart Champion, as well. “Winged microsprint racing is more popular around here, one of the bigger classes at Paradise, more competition.”
Moll missed Monday night’s race at Weedsport, but plans to race at Bradford Speedway September 3 and then Weedsport again September 11. There have been eight different winners this year on tour; Moll’s win put him up to sixth going into Weedsport. Ivan Forney was leading going in, 11 points ahead of Jeff Tinkham and Will Fisher. Forney (Thunder Mountain) and Moll (Skyline) are the only two drivers in the top six with a win to their credit this year.
“Weedsport is just sweet, it’s one of the best tracks, one of the bigger tracks, close to home,” Moll said, and he’s happy with the 600.
There’s no imminent plans to move up to a 305 or 360 Sprint. Logan Crisafulli is a former 600 racer running the crate sprint division at Can-Am, and Tim Lotz has his hands full as well. Their experience has Moll focused on the 600s. Likewise, Moll is staying busy with the kart action, as well. He drives for Precision Racing Products, and races at Weedsport and Oswego. He expects to have the kart at Paradise and Lime Rock in Caledonia
“I see what Tim goes through, I don’t know if I could do that financially and I am a salesman all week. I don’t want to sell all weekend,” said Moll. “We are going to focus on this and try to grow the class. There is a lot of attention on the smaller sprint cars.”
Friday night, Tom Sears Jr. and Larry Wight threw everything they could at Zach Payne, but the rising star scored the Modified win over Sears Jr. and Wight, with Chris Hile and Max McLaughlin following across the line ahead of the D-shaped Dirt Demon’s SummerFAST event this week. There are three point races remaining at Brewerton, and Sears is now two points ahead of Wight in the season-long chase.
Caprara grew up watching racing at Can-Am. He started in sixth at Can-Am, climbing to second by lap 16. Tyler Meeks was leading early, but his fortunes changed when the fast Caprara machine moved to second. Six laps later, Caprara caught the leader. With two laps to go in the 25-lap main, Caprara made a bold move to the lead in slower traffic. From there, Caprara weaved through traffic and left Meeks behind. Lance Willix was third ahead of Billy Dunn and Preston Forbes. Tim Fuller was sixth while Ryan Bartlett was ninth, helping extend his lead over Bartlett as the season winds down.
TOURING SERIES
The SummerFAST series kicked off Monday night, with the rescheduled Hall of Fame 100 paying $10,000.
From there, the SummerFAST Super DIRTcar series will visit Brewerton and Fulton Speedways tonight and Wednesday. 2019 Super DIRTcar Series champion Mat Williamson won the last two Super DIRTcar Series visits to Brewerton Speedway. Matt Sheppard has six wins there, and was fifth in 2021, and fourth in 2022. It is the first time the Super DIRTcar Series has visited Fulton Speedway in two years. Jimmy Phelps won the last installment at Fulton, taking the checkers in 2019. Tim Sears Jr. has been incredibly strong at both ovals, and has three top 10 showings during series events this year.
The SummerFast series will conclude Thursday at the Land of Legends Raceway. Max McLaughlin won his first points-paying SDS feature earlier this year. Justin Haers was on the cusp of the win, and won this past Saturday. The Super DIRTcar Series 60-lap main will also run alongside the third Gerald Haers Memorial Sportsman Qualifier.
Outlaw Speedway will welcome the All Star Circuit of Champions Friday, August 19. The event is being billed as the biggest in the history of Outlaw Speedway, featuring the Ted Siri Memorial event. The action will be streamed live on FloRacing. The modifieds will also chase bonuses in their feature.
SATURDAY
At Land of Legends Raceway, Justin Haers pieced together another crucial win, pocketing the $2,000 prize in the 30-lap main. Alex Payne was second, followed by Peter Britten and Kyle Coffey. Alan Johnson was fifth. The win is key with the points championship looming at the end of the month; Haers was second last week while Britten broke, and had two spots on his main rival in this week’s win. Matt Guererri scored the win in the 25-lap Sportsman feature, holding off a strong-running Jimmy Grant at the line and Dalton Martin. Paul Guererri was next, followed by Kasey Coffey. Johnny Kolosek won the 305 Sprint feature. Darryl Ruggles was second, followed by Alysha Bay, Tori Kaplin and Jason Whipple. All time street stock win leader Mike Welch added to his legacy, winning the 20-lap Street Stock feature over Aksel Jensen, Rick Crego, Carl Johnson and Adam Depuy. Nathan Peckham won the 15-lap Hobby Stock feature, with Marc Minutolo giving chase. Justin Eldredge, Tyler Burnell and Frank Burnell Jr. filled the top five. Land of Legends Raceway will be closed August 20. The track will be back with their Modified season championship program on August 27. The rest of the weekly divisions will be in action, and their season finale is set for September 3.
At Genesee Speedway, Phil Vigneri III topped Jim Harbison to win his fourth DIRTcar Sportsman main. Noah Walker was third behind Harbison; Dylan Duhow and Larry Vick filled the top five. Jon Rivers tallied a victory in the RUSH Late Model 25-lap headliner; Austin Allen, Doug Ricotta, Chad Homan and JJ Mazur raced into the top five. Byron Dewitt took the Street Stock feature ahead of Rich Conte and Jesse Qutermous. Cody Wise won the Mini Stock main. Alison Dewitt (Novice Sportsman) and Seth Johnson (Youth Four-Cylinder) took class wins. Mark Schenck won the Classics on Dirt Vintage Stock Car Feature, passing Ed Lawrence on the final circuit; Lawrence was second ahead of Ron Wiltsee. Genesee Speedway is scheduled to be off next Saturday, and will be back in action August 27.
At Thunder Mountain, Alan Barker won in the modified ranks, taking the 30-lap feature over Bailey Boyd and Darren Smith. Shayne Spoonhower took the 25-lap 358-Modified feature over Doug Smith and Rusty Smith. Dane Hedlund took the checkers in the DIRTcar Sportsman feature, topping Hunter Lapp and Jamie Kamrowski. Jake Waibel won the first of two 22-lap 600cc Modified feature. Tom Donahue won the latter; Waibel was third in the second. Jerry Lobdell Jr. (Street Stock), Buck Mills Jr. (Factory Stock) and Blake Sparriacone (Open v. Crate Sportsman) earned class wins.
At Fulton Speedway, Tim Sears Jr.’s masterful 2022 continued; Sears rolled off 13th and won his seventh feature of the year. Ronald Davis III was the best of the rest, racing to second from 16th. Marshall Hurd was third, having started 12th and David Marcucilli rallied to fourth from 14th. Bob Henry Jr. was fifth. Joe Kline took the win in the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features; Andrew Buff and Brett Sears filled the top three. In the latter main, Quinn Wallis was victorious, with Cody Manitta and Jason Parkhurst in tow. Ron Hawker won the Hobby Stock feature over Jim Evans and Bob Buono. Brianna Murtaugh won the first of two novice sportsman mains, and Matthew Backus scored a win in the second.
At Oswego Speedway, Michael Barnes was leading when he slowed on track, opening the door for Mike Ordway to score the win in the winged Supermodified feature. Otto Sitterly settled into second in the 60-lapper, followed by Mike Lichty, Mark Sammut and Tyler Thompson. Chase Locke won the 350-supers feature, passing Vern LaFave late in the going to log his fourth win of the year. LaFave held on for second in the 30-lap feature, followed by Jason Spaulding, Josh Sokolic and Kyle Perry. Oswego Speedway will celebrate their annual Teal Palace event August 20.
FRIDAY NIGHT
In addition to Payne’s win Friday at Brewerton, Bob Henry Jr. crossed the line as the top finishing 358-Modified. Brandon Carvey won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature ahead of Zach Sobotka and Stephen Marshall. Justin Williams won the Modlite 20-lapper from outside the front row, and Chris Bonoffski won the four-cylinder super stock feature.
Behind Taylor Caprara’s first-time win at Can-Am Speedway, Tyler Stevenson won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature. Dustin Hutton was next, followed by Mike Fowler, Tyler Corcoran and Jessica Power. Bruno Richard scored the Pro Stock feature, holding off Steve Gilmore and Tyler Bushey. Logan Crisafulli won the 602 Crate Sprint feature over Josh Verne. Owen Neir won the limited sportsman feature and Jock Symonds took the checkers in the Thundercar main.
At Outlaw Speedway, Shane Wolfe won the 33-lap Gene Depuy Memorial. The street stock win was Wolfe’s first of the year at Outlaw, and he held off CJ Guererri and Gene Sharpsteen for the win. Gene Balmerand Dave Matweijow filled the top five. Cory Costa took his first win of the year in the modifieds, taking the 30-lap main over Brady Fultz, Tyler Siri, Ajay Potrzebowski and Steve Paine. Wolfe and Costa set a tone for the rest of the night’s winners, with a total of five drivers scoring their first Outlaw Speedway victories. Ben Feldman scored his first American Racer Sportsman feature, with Kreg Crooker and Chris Fisher following him to the line. Nick Guererri won the Hoosier Tire Sportsman 25-lap main over Brent Ayers and AJ Lloyd. Ted Morseman took his first four-cylinder win and Bradley Morseman won the youth four-cylinder feature. James Randall was the only driver returning to victory lane, taking his seventh win of the year in the 600cc modified feature. Due to time, the Hobby Stock feature did not take the track.
At Utica-Rome Speedway, Matt Sheppard delivered his 10th win of the season in the Sunoco Modified feature. The pilot scored a $3,500 payday in the special ‘Dog Days of Summer’ feature. Sheppard started 12th in the order and chased down Willy Decker for the lead. When the top groove was occupied by lapped traffic, Decker had trouble working the inside line. At that point, Sheppard muscled past Decker for the lead, ultimately forging the final exchange for the lead on lap 26. Decker settled for second ahead of Alex Yankowski, Rocky Warner and Ronnie Johnson. Matt Janczuk won the Sportsman feature, taking the checkers in the 25-lap main. Payton Talbot battled with Chris Mackey and Rocco Leone for the podium spots, with Talbot taking second ahead of Mackey. Leone and Ed Lukas filled the top five. Josh Coonradt tallied the Pro Stock win over Jay Corbin and Beau Ballard. Seth Martin won the Limited Sportsman feature. Matt Bukovan (DOHC), Wayne Russell Jr. (SOHC), Kristen Swartz (All-Star Slingshot) and Chase Spoor (Junior Slingshot) took divisional laurels.
Sheppard’s win backed up his outstanding effort Thursday night at Orange County Fair Speedway, where he pocketed the 75-lap, $17,500-to-win anniversary race, celebrating the 103rd anniversary of the oval.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.