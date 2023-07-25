There was a laser-focus in Jimmy Grant's eyes as he climbed from the No. 36 Saturday night in victory lane. Grant had just completed a Street Stock win - his seventh, in fact - and a challenging one to execute.
He had just delivered a win over CJ Guererri, making a tight race car look light and nimble before being welcomed to victory lane like a celebrated warrior returning to his home village.
But success has come to be expected. There was no wild celebration. There was no arrogance or cockiness. It was all business for Grant; the diligent goal-minded crew was back where they were expecting and preparing to be. Back in April, the team said they were kicking the season off with a focus on winning at Land of Legends Raceway. And they have.
"It's a good feeling but it is a lot of work," said Grant, a full-time dock builder by day. "In victory lane, you can't even hardly see the car there are so many people."
Grant has now won five straight, and aside of the seven wins, he has two seconds. He is closing in on having to simply start the final three races of the regular season to clinch a championship, a title chase that he now leads by a healthy 90 points. But that's not something to rest on. That's fueling a competitive fire; the focus is as sharp as ever and the job is not yet done.
"There is even more pressure now. You have to work harder to win. If you are a second or third place car, there is no pressure," said Grant. "We all definitely take it personal. It's what we go there to do, and that is the only reason we are there."
Grant started deep in the field, and once he cleared a fast Rich Crego, he set sail for Guererri. Having 10 laps to work with, Grant ran the leader down, but had to find the right line around the track to make the car work.
"I thought it was slippery, and when it's slippery, you want to keep the car straight. But I had to back it into three and four and get it on the right rear," explained Grant, who noted the car would grip on the right rear before the front tires would stick, causing him to push off his line and lose momentum. "It's usually lap by lap, corner by corner, try to adjust. You couldn’t float it. You couldn't baby it."
The car, a 2021 Close chassis with Gauvenda power, finally worked on a succession of corners, and Grant cleared Guererri.
"I knew I would have to work for it, but once I found my mark, I knew it was over and I would drive by him," said Grant, complimenting Guererri. "Hats off to him. That's the best his car has been. I can't take anything away from that car."
But again, there was no arrogance in the conversation. Expectations of preparation and winning are woven through the fabric of multiple generations of Grant family racers. Jimmy, and his brother Willy, have come to the generational leader roles at the No. 36 hill, putting more work with the team through the week to set in motion success on the weekends. They manage around four cars at any given time. Nephew Brighton and daughter Ely will be back on track full-forced in the coming weeks, as well.
"Our shop program is second nature to us. We don't miss. There is a process. We do what we do, every week," Grant said, noting they have four hours of tire prep each week, and a schedule for wear-components like springs, wheel bearings and the like. The work week starts Sunday morning when the cars are unloaded, washed, and stripped down for inspection; at times, that is less than 12 hours removed from the conclusion of the previous race.
"Nothing is not 100-percent. This is probably the greasiest race car you've ever seen, but it's not hard to keep doing what you are doing if you're winning, it's muscle memory," Grant said.
While all that time in the shop and creating those opportunities to win seven times so far is special, the two races that stood out the most were the second place finishes.
"No one was mad at me, and I was not mad at the team, but we were all [ticked] off. We go there to win. We don't go anywhere for second place," Grant said, expressing his frustration in not only losing the race, but first losing the race to the front. "Those two nights we got beat, we got beat to the front. We still had probably the fastest car. It's tougher to lose if you are the fastest car, but it takes you longer to get to the front."
This week, the No. 36 was at the Empire Street Stock series race in Ransomville, racing Friday night. The car came home, it was serviced and made ready for Land of Legends Raceway. Josh Pangrazio won the race in Ransomville; Grant took fifth. And the team has ordered a twin 2024 Close car that is almost ready; it will be equipped with another Gauvenda engine.
"So we will have an Outlaw car, a Series car, and a new Canandaigua car," said Grant, who noted he had this car - dubbed the Wild Willy Special - before he had any other good fortunes. "I had the race car before I had a successful business. I spent $50,000 when I was making $20 an hour. Sure, we do well in life now but when I bought that race car, we saved and budgeted. I have black calluses on my hands and we did what we had to do. A lot of people don't want to make that commitment."
Staying within the team budget and also keeping a high level of preparation go hand in hand for Grant. Certainly, the team could put together a late model or a modified. However, the cost to make that jump would sacrifice preparation and overall output.
"If I could run well in a big block, we would. But we have to stay within our budget," said Grant. "For us, this is our World of Outlaws, and this is what we do, and what we do well. I am a father, a husband and a racecar driver."
Grant was followed by Guererri, Mike Welch, Creg and a late-charging Aksel Jensen in Saturday night's feature.
"Life is good; we work hard, play hard, I have a great family and from where I came from, I call that a win," reflected Grant. "I'm very grateful for the win and the sponsors. It takes a huge team, and I have one."
On the modified side, Peter Britten landed a win over a plucky Daniel Johnson; Alex Payne drove up to third ahead of Danny Johnson and Justin Haers. Nick Cooper scored his second win and it came on Seneca Meadows night, holding off Zach Sobotka and Tim Baker. Paul Guererri and Karl Comfort filled the top five. Jordan Hutton tallied the win in the CRSA Sprint Series feature with Steve Glover, Dalton Herrick, Blake Warner and Tyler Chartrand giving chase. Frank Bubba Burnell won the Hobby Stock main after a great battle with Nathan Peckham; Peckham was second ahead of Marc Minutolo, Daniel Kerrick and Blane Smith. Kennedy Payne won the New Legends Sportsman feature.
Land of Legends Raceway will be off this coming Saturday, but will contest an enduro during the Ontario County Fair Wednesday night, with $1,000 being offered to the four-cylinder (50 laps) and six-cylinder (50 laps) winners. Racing returns August 5.
Series action
Thursday night, Matt Sheppard won the Richie Evans Remembered 61 at Utica-Rome Speedway, taking a $6,100 payday after starting 10th. Sheppard carved his way to the front, posting his 35th career STSS win and fourth victory on the STSS North Region circuit. Sheppard moved to fifth 10 laps in, and leveraged a lap 23 restart to pass Rocky Warner and check out on the field. A brief caution period with eight laps remaining offered Mat Williamson a shot, but even the best of restarts did not offer an opportunity to pass the unflappable Sheppard. In victory lane, Sheppard smashed a watermelon, celebrating Ross Chastain style; Sheppard had put Chastain in a team car for the night's program. Williamson was second ahead of Tim Fuller, Stewart Friesen and Erick Rudolph. Chastain finished 25th. Matt Janczuk won the accompanying Crate 602 Sportsman feature, part of their North Region Series. He topped Dylan Madsen and Joe Toth. Brett Putman won the All Star Slingshot feature. Brodie Marks tok the Junior Slingshot main.
The Short Track Super Series heads to Canada for their first events north of the border, racing North Region rounds No. 7 and 8 at Autodrome Granby (July 25) and Le RPM Speedway (July 26). Each is scheduled at 60-lap, $10,000-to-win events. Utica-Rome Speedway was scheduled to be off Friday.
Williamson won the Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 on Sunday night last week, and Tim Fuller took the win in the Stars and Stripes 70 at Land of Legends Raceway Wednesday. The Series is also eyeing a return north for the first dates in Canada in four years. The return will include three dates scheduled from July 31-August 2. The SDS will roll into Autodrome Drummond for the King of the North double-header, with modifieds racing for $7,500 the first night and $10,000 the second before heading to Brockville Ontario Speedway for the Canadian Classic, paying $7,500 t o win.
The Empire Super Sprints were rained out Friday night at Albany-Saratoga Speedway. The ESS crew will race this coming weekend at Outlaw Speedway for the annual Outlaw Summer Nationals. The ULMS Super Late Models will also be part of the card, paying $5,000 to win in their feature. ESS will battle for $3,500 to win. Modifieds will pay $3,500 to round out the triple-headliner card. American Racer Sportsman ($1,750), Street Stocks ($1,200) and Four-Cylinders ($1,000) are also scheduled to race and the track will pay full points for all weekly divisions. The top two finishers in each class are guaranteed a redraw spot in the Cal Lane Memorial Fall Nationals. Friday's race time is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Outlaw Speedway was scheduled to be off this week.
FRIDAY
Larry Wight won Friday night's DIRTcar Modified feature at Brewerton Speedway. Wight started 15th and charged to the win over Jimmy Phelps, Tim Sears Jr., Max McLaughlin and Matt Caprara. Nick Root tallied a win in DIRTcar Sportsman action, winning from third. Riley Rogala was next, followed by Brandon Carvey, Brett Sears and Dorian Wahdan. Kyle Demo won the Mod Life feature ahead of Mike Mullen and Justin Williams. Chris Bonoffski took the four-cylinder super stock feature.
Can-Am Speedway rained out, and will look ahead to the Christmas in July special this coming Friday.
SATURDAY
At Oswego Speedway, Tyler Thompson scored the Mr. Supermodified feature, paying $10,000. Thompson kept Brandon Bellinger at bay and Alison Sload scored third overall. Josh Sokolic bagged the Mr. 350 Supers honors, winning over Jeffrey Battle and Dave Danzer after starting sixth. Cameron Rowe scored the Mr. SDS feature, taking the Small Block Supers main over DJ Shuman and Tony DeStevens after starting outside the front row. Oswego is scheduled to be off next week as a cooperation date with the ISMA and MSS and their race in Sandusky, OH.
Tim Sears Jr. won the DIRTcar modified feature at Fulton Speedway. David Marcuccilli was next, while Larry Wight, Sean Beardsley and Marshall Hurd finished in the top five. Remington Hamm picked up a win in the DIRTcar Sportsman with Emmett Waldron and Wade Chrisman following; Clayton Brewer and Kevan Cook rounded out the top five. Dylan Piersall was triumphant in the novice sportsman feature ahead of Brianna Murtaugh and Samuel Groom. Jim Evans won the Hobby Stock feature ahead of Brandon Barron, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Edward Stevens and Michael Watkins. Chris Bonoffski won the four-cylinder super stock feature.
The Genesee County Fair is being held this week in Batavia. As a result, Genesee Speedway was scheduled to be off, and will be closed next Saturday as well.
Bob Apgar Jr. won his second career Seneca County Fair Demolition Derby championship, topping a 20-plus car field in Waterloo Saturday night. Apgar wheeled his machine to the win over Ian Doyle, the 2016 champion. Apgar has won the last two, making him the first back-to-back champion since Jake Doyle won in successive years, back in 2007 and 2008. Paul Reynolds won the compact championship on Saturday night.