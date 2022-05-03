Popular star Karl Comfort made a popular and emotional return to Land of Legends Raceway Saturday night.
Karl Comfort had initially left the oval when his father passed. He has not won at the Ontario County Fairgrounds since 2016. A flood of emotions washed away six years of frustration when the no. 10 was back in victory lane, with Karl winning the Sportsman feature over Kane Bristol and Paul Guererri.
Once the sun went down and the breezes subsided, the track rounded into form for the 2022 opener the 59th season of racing was underway.
The modified headline event went to Larry Wight; he triumphed over defending track champion Justin Haers. Peter Britten was next, followed by Matt Sheppard and Danny Johnson.
Comfort won the sportsman main and is now locked in to the Gerald Haers Memorial feature Sep. 17. Kane Bristol was next, followed by Paul Guererri, Zach Sobotka and Matt Guererri. Darryl Ruggles scored a 20-lap win in the 305 sprints, topping Brandyn Griffin, Alysha Bay, Bobby Parrow and Jordan Hutton. Josh Pangrazio, a dominant street stock force, won the 20-lapper ahead of Adam DePuy and Marc Minutolo. Wayne Ellison won the Hobby Stock main, triumphantly leading Frank Burnell Jr. and Nathan Peckham to the stripe. Greenley George won the New Legends Sportsman main.
Land of Legends Raceway will celebrate Stewart and Brad Ovens this Saturday, with special memorial features booked for both the street stock and hobby stock divisions. Stewart, a long time announcer, driver and racing personality, passed last November. Stewart was the 1979 Dundee Raceway, Canandaigua Speedway and Weedsport Speedway track champion. A eight days later, his 31-year old son Brad, an official and media personality, passed away as well. The family always enjoyed full-fender racing. Steven works at Land of Legends Raceway as an announcer and social media producer.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, rain or shine. The gates open at noon and the memorial will follow at 1:30 p.m. The grounds will be cleared by 3 pm. Brad will take his sport on the Wall of Fame around 6 pm. The Hobby Stocks and the Street Stocks will have special lap money bonuses on the line during the memorial features.
For details, visit www.landoflegendsraceway.com.
***Varin, Decker win Highbank Hold up features
Friday night, Danny Varin scored the Empire Super Sprint opener, kicking off Fulton’s Highbank Holdup. Varin held off Davie Franek and Matt Tanner to win, with Ryan Turner and Jonathan Preston filling the top five.
Tim White won the mod lite main ahead of Justin Williams. Casey Cunningham topped Ron Marsden in Hobby Stocks.
Saturday, the DIRTcar 358 Modified series took center stage at Fulton, with Decker hopping in the Randy and Bob Slack owned Transport Sales and Service No. 3rs. He started on the pole and won the 60-lap season opener. Jimmy Phelps was next, followed by Billy Dunn, Ryan Bartlett and Mike Mahaney. Matt Janczuk won the DIRTcar Sportsman 25-lapper, the first of two contested Saturday. Remington Hamm and Amy Holland filled the podium spots. Chris Mackey won the second ahead of Bobby Herrington and Dale Caswell. Chris Bonoffski took the checkers in the four-cylinder open.
The regular season starts this Saturday with Modifieds, Sportsman, Novice Sportsman and Hobby Stocks. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Matt Sheppard scored the ‘Honoring Alex’ opener at Utica Rome Speedway, his 49th career win in the modified division at the Vernon oval.
“I didn’t know much about Alex until I started hearing all the stories about him… he’s definitely someone I wish we could’ve had around a little while longer,” Sheppard said in victory lane after the race. Friesen’s career was cut short in Dec. 1996, at the age of 33. He was operating seven tracks, and working on a small-block tour in addition to driving.
Sheppard started on the pole. A surging Stewart Friesen had a final shot at the potent No. 9s, but overshot the corner in his Alex Friesen-themed ride, and tumbled backward to finish sixth. Sheppard peeled off the final four laps without a challenge, winning over Larry Wight, Max McLaughlin, Tim Fuller and Mat Williamson.
Payton Talbot won the Sportsman 25-lapper over Matt Janczuk and Joe Williams. Beau Ballard won the Pro Stocks ahead of Jay Corbin. Justin Pope (DOHC) won the four-cylinder main and Dale VanAllen was the top finishing SOHC entry.
Outlaw Speedway welcomed Brady Fultz back to victory lane, winning the modified feature. Danny Johnson won the special attraction King of the Ring showdown. Elle Grant won her first career bandit feature while Jimmy Grant finished in victory lane in the Street Stock feature. Alex Payne won the Hoosier Sportsman feature, and Carter Crooker won the American Racer Tire Sportsman main. PJ Goodwin scored the 600cc modified feature. Mike Dickerson won the four-cylinder feature. The big buzz out of Outlaw was Brian Lloyd winning the Hobby Stock feature after the winner refused to go to tech.
Brewerton Speedway’s season is scheduled to open Friday. The DIRTcar Modifieds will be joined by the Sportsman, Mod Lites and four-cylinder superstocks. Race time is 7:30 p.m. with gates opening to fans at 5:30. For details, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com
Can-Am Speedway lost their opener, and hosted a test session Sunday afternoon. Can-Am will move their opener to next Friday, May 6. The weekly offerings will include the DIRTcar sanctioned 358-Modified, Sportsman and Pro Stock divisions, along with the Thunder Stocks and Limited Sportsman divisions.
This week, Paul DeRuyter committed to Can-Am Speedway, hoping to leverage home track success to earn the inaugural King of Dirt Racing Limited Sportsman championship. Registration remains open through June 1. DeRuyter won four times last year in Limited Sportsman action.
The Super DIRTcar Series will head to Can-Am Wednesday, May 18 to kick off the 2022 northeast campaign. The 75-lap, $7,500-to-win Thunder on the 1000 Islands event that had been on hold due to weather, and follows the 75-lap, $7,500-to-win King of the Big Blocks, set for May 3, at Bridgeport Motorsports Park.
Stewart Friesen won the SDS stop at Can-Am last year, with Anthony Perrego winning in 2020 and Matt Sheppard winning the return to Can-Am back in 2019. Prior to that, the SDS took a 10-year break from action at Can-Am, with Sheppard winning the last event before the hiatus in 2009.
SATURDAY
Mike Maresca stormed from 10th to take a $1,992 payday in the Thunder Mountain modified opener. The win also served as the first of three Thunder Throwdown Modified races; a late race restart allowed Maresca to jump from fourth to the point. Nick Nye was second, with Matt Meade, Alan Barker and Rusty Smith in the top five. Shayne Spoonhower won a special 358-modified dash for cash. Alan Fink went wire to wire in the DIRTcar Sportsman feature, leading all 25 laps. Hunter Lapp was next, followed by Jordan Millard. Justin LaDue won the 600cc Modified feature ahead of Chris Jordan and Tom Donahue. Steven Deinhardt won the Street Stock main. Rich Sharpsteen scored the factory stock win, and Jonathan Fowlston scored the open v. crate sportsman 15-lap main.
History repeated at Genesee Speedway. Doug Ricotta won the first event contested at Genesee under the direction of Jim and Pam Johnson in 2016. Ricotta won again Saturday, the first night of racing under Kurt and Bonnie Stebbins. Ricotta took the point from Jeremy Wonderling when the Wonderling machine suffered a mechanical failure on the backstretch. It was his first win at the Batavia oval since 2019. Dave DuBois, Steve LeBarron, JJ Mazur and Jimmy Johnson filled the top five. Phil Vigneri won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature ahead of Brandon Michaud. Dan Schulz picked up the Street Stock checkers ahead of Bill Taylor. James Gayton won the mini stock main and Allison Dewitt won the Novice Sportsman main. Seth Johnson won the youth four-cylinder main.
Other Saturday winners on the weekend included Matt DeLorenzo, who won at Fonda. Andy Bachetti won his second straight modified feature at Lebanon Valley. Donnie Lawson won Woodhull’s opener. Josh Nobriga (Sportsman), Brian Knowles (Crate Late Model), Dan Gardener (Street Stock), Mike Spencer (Hobby Stock), Rick Amidon (Four-Cylinder), Ryan Austin (front-wheel drive), and Bradly Moreseman (Warriors) also earned wins at Woodhull.