A familiar face was in the compact victory lane at the Yates County Fair’s demolition derby.
Pat Kerrick scored the win in a showdown with Mike Shroeder and James Brown, taking his third small car championship in four starts.
Saturday’s card included Brandon Palmisano winning the figure 8 race, Brian France topping Dale Randall to win the Unified rules feature, and Dan Snyder scoring a win in the stock class. All classes were contested as a one-and-done under the direction of Total Destruction Demo Productions.
“It’s all we have ever done,” Kerrick said; he won in 2017 and 2018 and this year was the first derby action since COVID sidelined many fairs during the peak of the pandemic. “Racing or demolition, it’s how we live.”
Kerrick is a third generation driver. His father, Bubby Kerrick raced sprint cars before stepping away from regular action around 10 years ago. Now, he turns wrenches on Mark Spoor’s modifieds, driven by Alan Johnson. Danny Kerrick, a brother, races at Outlaw Speedway.
Pat Kerrick’s grandfather, Clair Kerrick Sr. and his great-uncle Roger Kerrick raced as well. Roger drove for Darrell Daggett. Harold Kerrick, another great-uncle, used to race and promote the derby action for the Yates County Fair.
“There was no shortage of excitement around us, there wasn’t many nights where someone wasn’t punching someone else,” Kerrick joked, but it was a different time then. All the same, no matter what the context, it was a family affair.
“All Bubby’s cousins, everyone flagged it and were officials. Uncle Butch, Austin Thompson, it goes back — big V8 enduros, we ran them,” Kerrick said, noting Nate Daggett put him in one of his leftover Figure 8 cars as Kerrick’s first adult-class rides at Yates County. “Lots of history. I bet we had 40 people together, cheering in the stands. I had cousins I hadn’t seen or didn’t even know were there come down after it was over.”
There was no doubt Kerrick would be at the derby Saturday. But bear in mind, there was no doubt they would be racing Friday night at Outlaw Speedway, either. Jimmy Grant skipped taking the car to Land of Legends to be there to support Pat and the team. But it was more than just that. This was the first derby contested since longtime announcer and fair supporter Stewart Ovens had passed on, and each of those families have overlapping branches in their history. Wild Willy Grant used to host the thrill shows at Yates County Fair, and now the Grant family boasts several second- and third-generation racers at Outlaw. Steven Ovens is the announcer at Land of Legends Raceway, and Brad was added to the Wall of Fame at Land of Legends; their grandfather on their mother’s side was a Kerrick.
“Steven, Brad Ovens, they are my cousins. Bubby used to race with Stewart in the Street Stocks, we all wanted to go,” said Kerrick, pointing out this is the closest the Grants and Kerricks have been friendship-wise, ever. “The Grants and the Kerricks have raced together forever.”
Friday night, Brighton Grant won his first youth feature. Jimmy won the King of the Ring eliminator for street stocks at Outlaw as well. On the way home from the track, Kerrick remembered his seat belt wouldn’t retract, and the whole crew — including Pat Dorn, Austin Thompson and Talon Wright — were digging through partially stripped cars to find a working recoil mechanism for Saturday. The cage was welded in and the engine was finished Thursday, but it still had no bumper or radiator.
“We kind of started it, and got it close to done. Everyone was here Thursday. Then we went and raced Friday at Outlaw and I painted it in the morning before we went to the fair,” said Kerrick. “And if it took longer, we would have finished it Saturday morning and painted it there.
“My dad insisted we were going to the demolition,” Kerrick said.
In the feature, James Brown caught Kerrick against the wall. The impact was well-placed, but the edge of Kerrick’s bumper slipped in behind the wheel of Brown’s No. 666 and cut the transmission lines and broke a CV shaft. Brown was relegated to third at that point. Kerrick drove away, and knew it was down to himself and Mike Schroeder.
“I knew what Mike had. I pushed that car onto his trailer two weeks ago. I thought it was too rusty and was going to scrap it, and he said he wanted it. I wouldn’t get in the thing,” recalled Kerrick. “When it was down to us, I told him to back it up and we nosed it out.”
The nose-to-nose shots used up Kerrick’s car. He said he could gradually see more and more of the top of the air cleaner in his ride, but it wouldn’t shut off — Schroeder himself was at the Kerrick compound tuning the carburetor on Wednesday night. Eventually, after a few impacts, the CV broke on Schroeder’s machine and Kerrick logged the final hit to cement the win.
“I was smiling, he was smiling. My throttle cable was pinched and it was hung wide open. I bent the steering wheel around the column, I was hitting with the transmission at the end,” Kerrick said. “Things fell in my favor, really. Tracy Young went out early. Mike was hitting my oil filter; If Mike didn’t pop his CV, it would have been it.”
Kerrick had around $1,000 invested in the car. He won $800. And while that might seem absurd, think of the investment in something like a Street Stock, and what they might win on a weekly basis, or over a year. There is always a disproportionate investment to the return.
“People might think I’m an idiot for putting all this money into a car and smashing it. But it’s just like racing,” said Kerrick; the bumper was around $300 alone.
“Street stocks race for $500 to win and they might cut a tire that they just bought,” Kerrick said.
As much as the derbies are, walking around after is almost as entertaining.
“You don’t realize how many people follow it or notice, I guess,” said Kerrick. “Walking around after, with Jimmy (Grant)... People said ‘Hey you’re Bubby’s kid, ain’cha?’ Or, same with Jimmy. So many people stopped Jimmy and told them how they watched him all season or that he won the King of the Ring.”
The road from the first youth derbies hosted by TDDP and Steve Manciocchi, or Brian Sipple’s events at Land of Legends years back solidified a path that Kerrick was already well on his way down. Danny has a few wins in events at Paradise Speedway, hosted by the Ellison family. It’s all led to the next chapter in the long history of motorsports for the family.
“I grew up in a race car hauler. I love race cars and working on them. I don’t know if I could even fit in Jimmy’s street stock, but I love working on them.” Kerrick said. “But I have as much fun getting in the demolitions.”
This week, the Seneca County Fair takes center stage in Waterloo. Elimination motorsports events are planned for Wednesday and Saturday.
The Wednesday card will include the Figure 8 races, Junk Run Championship and an 80s-and-newer chain-and-go derby. Saturday’s card will include the four-cylinder championship, stock one-and-one championship, six-cylinder chain and bang for two- and four-door cars, and the Full Size Truck Championship. Wednesday’s show starts at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s card is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
Pure Chaos RC Derbies will host an RC derby event at Floral Hall Thursday, at 7 p.m. Friday’s menu will include garden tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m.
The tribute display to the Maple Grove Speedway and Waterloo Speedway will be this week during the Seneca County Fair in Waterloo. The display will be open Wednesday-Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, visitors are welcome From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All are welcome. One of the personalities that visited last year, Richard Swarthtout, 80, passed away on July 7.
Touring Series
Matt Sheppard won the Super DIRTcar Series' return to Big Diamond last week, parking his machine in victory lane after a 75-lap affair that brought Stewart Friesen and Ryan Godown to podium finishes. Alex Yankowski was fourth and Adam Pierson was fifth. The SDS will head to Weedsport Speedway (July 24) and Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY (July 28) to round out the month; both events will be awarding guaranteed starting spots for the modified main event at Super DIRT Week.
Shawn Donath won the Empire Super Sprints' stop at Freedom Raceway. The ESS will head to Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta Friday, racing a $2,000-to-win program.
Outlaw Speedway is scheduled to be off this coming week, and will return for the Steve Kent Memorial on July 29. The card will include the United Late Model Series Super Late Models, Patriot Sprint Tour 360s, and added money for all seven weekly divisions.
Saturday
At Land of Legends Raceway, Justin Haers was able to repeat, besting Peter Britten and Alex Payne. Tim Fuller and Kevin Root followed in the top five. Zach Sobotka posted his second of two weekend wins in the DIRTcar Sportsman feature, leading Kane Bristol, Tyler Corcoran, Nick Cooper and Dalton Martin to the line. Bobby Parrow scored a popular 305 Sprint feature win. Darryl Ruggles was next, followed by Alysha Bay, Jason Whipple and Ethan Gray. Dam DePuy won the 20-lap Street Stock main over Mike Welch, Josh Pangrazio, Carl Johnson and Marc Minutolo. Marc Minutolo won his second feature of the weekend, tallying a win in the Hobby Stock 15-lapper ahead of Frank Burnell Jr., Bob Buono, Wayne Ellison and Jamie Eldredge Jr. Justin Leichti won the New Legends Sportsman feature.
Paul Grigsby won the 25-lap RUSH Late Model feature at Genesee Speedway. Bill Holmes was next, followed by Jeremy Wonderling. Dave DiPietro scored the DIRTcar Sportsman main ahead of Phil Vigneri III and Cameron Tuttle. Bill Taylor won the Street Stock main with John Zimmerman and Byron DeWitt in tow. James Gayton won the mini stock main, while Casey Jonathan (Novice Sportsman) and Seth Johnson (youth four-cylinder) earned class wins.
Genesee Speedway will be off this week, and returns to action on July 30 for the Clayton Downs Memorial. The card will include 33-lap, $1,333-to-win main for the weekly late models, and the mini-late models will also be on the card.
Dave Shullick made a remarkable run to take the Supermodified checkers at Oswego Speedway, rolling from 10th on the initial start to log his second win in as many weeks. Shullick won over Jeff Abold in the 50-lapper, with Joe Patrick, Dave Danzer and Joe Gosek following. Dan Kapuscinski won his fifth Small Block Supers main, taking the 30-lap feature over Noah Ratcliff, Cameron Rowe, Greg O'Connor and Rob Wirth. The thrilling 350 super main went to Dalton Doyle, taking the win in a photo finish. The win stood as his, with the margin of victory recorded as .005-seconds. Jeffrey Battle was second by an eyelash, with Brian Sobus, Josh Sokolic and Chase Locke filling the top five.
Rusty Smith tallied a win in the 30-lap DIRTcar Modified feature at Thunder Mountain Speedway, leading Jason Andrews and Ryan Jordan to the checkers. Shayne Spoonhower was victorious in the DIRTcar 358 modified 25-lapper, leading Connor Sellars and Lance Willix to the flag. Hunter Lapp took the DIRTcar Sportsman win over Alan Fink and Dana Davis. Bump Scutt (600 cc modifieds), Jason Rhodes (Factory Stock) and Jeremy Hamilton (Open v. Crate Sportsman) also posted victories.
Friday
Tim Fuller charged from ninth to win at Can-Am Speedway. Fuller had been hovering in the top five the last few weeks to preserve his point lead, but he was conceding ground and those behind scored victories. Rallying from inside row five, Fuller flexed his muscle in winning the 25-lap DIRTcar 358-Modified feature. It was his third of the year. Lance Willix was second, followed by Preston Forbes, Ryan Bartlett and Shawn Shaw. Tyler Stevenson won the DIRTcar Sportsman main from third, outlasting David Rogers and Jessica Power. Eli Gilbert edged Tyler Bushey and Bruno Richard to win the 20-lap Pro Stock feature. Jordan Bennett (602 sprints), Paul DeRuyter (Limited Sportsman) and Jock Symonds (Thundercar) earned divisional wins.
After logging win no. 600, Danny Johnson hinted that he would be chasing win no. 700. He didn't wait long before taking another step toward that goal. Johnson backed up his win at Outlaw Speedway last week with a repeat performance, winning his third of the season and second in a row. Jeff Daughtery was next, followed by Billy Paine, Phil Vigneri III and Brian Swarthout. Alex Payne won his second American Racer Sportsman main of the year, taking the checkers over Kreg Cooker, Carter Crooker, Chris Fisher and Dale Welty. Zach Sobotka won the DIRTcar Hoosier Sportsman 25-lapper, besting Blake Parsons, AJ Lloyd, Brent Ayers and Brett Buono. CJ Guererri was in victory lane for his third Street Stock triumph, winning over Dennis Cummings and Chris Woodard; Jimmy Grant and Jared Hill were next. Jimmy Grant scored the win in the King of the Ring elimination program. Marc Minutolo scored his third Hobby Stock win of the season, taking the checkers ahead of Phil Yaw, Sam Clugstone, Rich Rider and Alex Dykes. Kenneth Evans won both four-cylinder features. Evans won the first over Pete Johnson and Jayson Smart, and then was second at the line before Cody Morehouse was disqualified in the latter. Lee Fritz moved up to second ahead of Derrick Evans in that main. James Randall picked up his sixth 600cc Modified feature; Brighton Grant posted his first career win in the youth four-cylinder main.
At Utica-Rome Speedway, Stewart Friesen scored the win in a caution-free modified feature. Friesen raced from 12th to win the main, taking his 61st career win at the Home of Heroes. It also marks his second win in as many appearances for Friesen, and sets a focused tone for this week.
And timing is everything, right? Win no. 61 resonated loudly, sharing the numerals made famous on the side of Richie Evans' potent race cars. Evans will be celebrated as the Short Track Super Series' North Region engages in the Richie Evans Remembered 61 this coming Thursday.
Friesen went over the bank early in the feature, but the pace was not slowed. Friesen rebounded and was into the top five by lap 16. Slidejob passes set him ahead of Alan Johnson and then runner-up Alan Barker. From there, Friesen devoured the gap between himself and leader Billy Decker. He moved to the lead on lap 27 and streaked to the checkers, collecting $3,400 between bonuses and weekly winnings. Decker was second ahead of Matt Sheppard, Rocky Warner and Andy Bachetti.
Jeff Trombley won the CRSA 305 Sprint feature over Mike Kiser and Cory Sparks. Darryl Ruggles was fourth and Alysha Bay ran fifth. Matt Janczuk struck again in the Sportsman ranks, winning over Chris Mackey and Addison Bowman. Beau Ballard bested Josh Coonradt and Jay Corbin to win the Pro Stock feature. Seth Martin took home the Limited Sportsman checkers while Matt Bukovan (DOHC) and Jacob Kimball (SOHC) earned four-cylinder class victories.
With the Renegade Monster Trucks visiting for a two-day show at Fulton Speedway, racing was put off a week at both Fulton and Brewerton Speedways. Brewerton will host a regular program this Friday, headlining with the DIRTcar modifieds.
Fulton will be back to regular action as well this Saturday, headlining with the DIRTcar Modifieds as well.
