It’s easy to believe that Kevin Root was not fully clear how many laps had elapsed or remained in the Modified feature Saturday night at Land of Legends Raceway.
While chasing then leader Robbie Johnston, Root was mired in a three-wide battle for second and as many as seven cars within striking distance to take the lead while dicing around Ricky Newton’s lapped car.
And as the instant classic unfolded, Root’s No. 34 was at the head of the class as he secured a well-earned first career modified win.
Two years ago, Root jumped from Sportsman cars right into the deep waters of Big Block racing. This year, he has committed to following the Super DIRTcar Series along with running weekly at the Ontario County Fairgrounds half-mile.
“It was a huge jump,” said Root. “We’re still learning every day. The speed, the way these handle compared to sportsman cars… Everything is a learning curve.
“The last year, it has been a struggle. I wouldn’t have thought the way we were running we would get to victory lane this soon.”
Especially in such dramatic form.
Like last week where Nick Guererri won after throwing a big change at his Sportsman ride, Root switched up the setup. He scaled the car differently and made some adjustments to free the car up. Right away, the car was fast.
“I felt it in hot laps, we were decent. I didn’t push but I felt it. In the heat, we drove from fourth or fifth to win. The way that felt and the time wise it showed we had a good car,” Root said.
The track was pristine for the feature. Root rolled off sixth and quickly clawed to second, chasing Robbie Johnston. Kyle Coffey began making noise, moving to fourth and then third just seven laps in. At the one-third mark, Justin Haers, Danny Johnson, Alan Johnson, Peter Britten and Matt Sheppard were dueling hard for position behind the top three, and Sheppard powered past the lot on lap 10 to take fourth.
Root caught Johnston and worked the extreme low line in turns three and four while Coffey stayed wound up on top. Root was low again at the halfway point, eyeing the lead and made room on the exit to setup a pass for the lead in turn one. Johnston rallied back to lead on lap 16, and then Coffey and Sheppard caught the lead pair as they raced door to door. Root went to the top side to stall Cofffey’s momentum, which let Sheppard move to second. Next time around through the second turn, Coffey stuck his nose in the middle, forcing a three-wide exit and Root dropped to fourth as the field caught slower traffic.
“I was trying to just hit the marks and not overdrive,” said Root. “You can have a good car in the heat and not have a good car in the feature. The track this week had a little more bite than usual, it was a good track to race on.”
The drama wasn’t over yet. With 10 to go, Root split Coffey and Sheppard with a similar move as Coffey’s own bold, three-wide surge. The move was worth a position. Holding third, Root shuffled back to second at the line as lap 22 clicked off.
The next time through the second turn, Root rolled low to clear the Coffey and launched under Johnston. From there, he was able to clear the leader and was scored first with six to go. Root tried the high line to stem Coffey’s run, and put even more distance on the runners-up. He was in the process of gapping Coffey, Sheppard, Fuller and Haers when the yellow lights came on for the only time in the 30-lap main.
With four to go, Britten couldn’t clear with a flat, and Sheppard stopped in the second corner. Britten would finish 11th and Sheppard was 18th when the checkers flew.
When the race restarted, Root gapped Coffey and Fuller, and stayed wide over the final two laps.
“It’s good to get that one out of the way, good to get a mental booster,” Root said. “Vinnie Salerno, the car owner, he is the reason why I can go big block racing.”
Root, a past winner of the Gerald Haers Memorial Sportsman feature, also credited Scott Jeffrey Performance, where he works, along with his family, friends and partners in helping him put his Kevlar-powered Bicknell in victory lane.
“I really had no idea, until like, lap 25, 26, when there was only five to go. This is really unexpected right now,” said Root. “People keep saying this was one of the best races to see. We gave the car what it needed.”
At the line, Fuller charged to second ahead of Coffey, Haers, and Erick Rudolph. Kane Bristol powered to a win in the Sportsman division. Tyler Corcoran was next, with JT Sperring taking third at the line. Paul Guererri and Karl Comfort filled the top five. Darryl Ruggles bagged the 305 Sprint feature over Ethan Gray and Alysha Bay. Jason Whipple and Bobby Parrow rounded out the top five. Jimmy Grant parked his no. 36 in the Street Stock victory lane over Mike Welch and Josh Pangrazio. CJ Guererri and Parker Smith earned top five credits. Wayne Ellison pulled down another Hobby Stock win ahead of Justin Eldredge, Frank Burnell, Tyler Burnell and Chis Dziomba. Greenley George won the Novice Sportsman feature.
Touring Series
The Empire Super Sprints doubled up Friday and Saturday,
Dylan Swiernik was scored as the leader for all 25-laps of the ESS Feature Saturday at Batavia’s Genesee Speedway. Swiernik’s win was his third career victory with the ESS, but his first since August of 2013. Sweirnik bobbled during an early restart, allowing a pesky Chuck Hebing to assume the point. However, a caution period before the lap was completed erased the lead change, and put Sweirnik back out front for a single-file restart. Hebing was on the rear bumper, but slowed with three to go. Matt Farnham moved to second, but his bid for a weekend sweep fell a lap short as he slowed while stalking the leader. Sammy Reakes IV had been charging through the field and moved to the runner-up spot while patrolling the inside line, but settled for second in the final dash to the checkers. Jordan Poirier was third.
Friday at Ransomville Speedway, Matt Farnham scored the victory in ESS’s weekend opener. There, Dylan Sweirnik was second and Shawn Donath took third.
Jason Shultz dominated the Patriot Sprint Tour’s return to racing, taking the checkers in the 25-lap main at Selinsgrove Speedway by more than 13 seconds. Derek Locke was second in the event, hosted in honor of Joe Whitcomb; Mark Smith, Jake Karklin and Davie Franek filled the top five.
The CRSA Sprints were at Outlaw Speedway. Jordan Hutton won the 25-lap main over Dana Wagner and Dalton Herrick. Tanner Emmons and Kyle Pierce rounded out the top five.
Wednesday night, Anthony Perrergo leveraged a lap 16 restart to take the lead in the Short Track Super Series stop at the Bloomsburg (PA) Fair Raceway, logging his ninth career STSS win. It was a combined event for both the North and South region series; Ryan Godown was second ahead of Danny Bouc, Matt Sheppard and Mike Gular. Travis Green won the Sportsman feature.
Area Results
SATURDAY
At Fulton Speedway, David Marcucilli was able to claim the DIRTcar Modified feature bounty in the 35-lap Modified feature. A heavy track was waiting for the field, and weekly front runner Tim Sears Jr. had been hit with a bounty amid his hot streak. He broke early in the feature, opening the door for Marcucilli, who won over Justin Crisafulli, Corey Baker, Todd Root and Jeff Prentice. Brett Sears won the 25-lap Sportsman feature over Quinn Wallis, Jake Davis, Amy Holland and Chris Mackey. Brandon Carvey won the Sportsman B-main; 22 cars were able to start the A-main. Bob Buono scored a win in the Hobby Stock 20-lapper with Jim Evans and Ron Hawker in tow; Skylar Greenfield won the Novice Sportsman feature.
At Genesee Speedway, Bill Holmes won the Late Model feature as part of the special ESS program. Dave Dubois and Jeremy Wonderling were next, followed by Jimmy Johnson and JJ Mazur. Cameron Tuttle won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature as well, followed by Ray Bliss, Phil Vigneri, Noah Walker and Adam Hilton. Byron Dewitt scored the Street Stock win over John Zimmerman and Dan Schulz. James Gayton won the mini stock feature while Casey Jonathan (Novice Sportsman) and Morgan Coniber (Youth Four-Cylinder) took class wins.
At Oswego Speedway, Tyler Thompson and Dave Danzer took the twin 35-lap feature wins. Behind Thompson’s win in the first Supermodified feature, Joe Gosek was second ahead of Jeff Abold, Dan Connors and Brandon Bellinger. Danzer was leading Bellinger, Thompson, Bruce and Abold at the finish. Garret Zacharias won the NY Super Stocks series feature, topping Brian Hallett and Jacob Christman. Jacob Gustafson and Seth Zacharias filled the top five.
At Thunder Mountain Speedway, Alan Barker took the Modified checkers in the 30-lap headliner. Jimmy Zacharias and Ryan Jordan earned podium finishes. The DIRTcar 358 main went to Rusty Smith, while Lance Willix and Shayne Spoonhower were next. Gordon Smith topped the DIRTcar Sportsman feature ahead of Hunter Lapp and Dane Hedlund. Zach Mills won the 600cc modified feature, and Jerry Lobdell (Street Stock), Bob Mills (Factory Stock) and Blake Sarpriacone (Crate v. Open Sportsman) earned divisional checkers.
FRIDAY
At Brewerton Speedway, Chris Hile logged his second modified victory in as many weeks. Jeff Taylor was leading at the half-way point in the feature, enjoying a half-straightaway advantage. However, Tom Sears Jr. and Roy Bresnehan tangled, and drew the yellow flag; Bresehan was put to the rear for the contact. On the restart, Taylor was a sitting duck as Hile kept charging, and swept by the leader. Hile eventually had a straightaway lead of his own, taking the checkers while Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr, Max McLaughlin and Jackson Gill chased. Kyle Devendorf secured a popular division win, taking the checkers in the DIRTcar Sportsman 25-lap feature. Tony Finch was next, followed by Zach Sobotka, Richard Murtaugh and Amy Holland. Kyle Demo won the Mod Lite feature over Clayton Brewer and Matt Kitts. Chris Bonoffski triumphed in the 15-lap four-cylinder feature with Damien Bechler and Ray Bechler joining him on the podium.
At Can-Am Raceway, Derek Webb darted to his first career DIRTcar 358-modified win at Can-am, moving to the lead from eighth to pass Jack Meeks with six laps remaining. Taylor Caprara challenged for the lead, but could not unseat the leader as Tim Fuller raced from 21st to third in the order. Gavin Eisele won his first DIRTcar Sportsman feature at Can-Am. A close race for the lead closed on Skyler Greenfield’s car, which was exiting the speedway. Franklin Mackin, the leader, mistimed the closing speed and made contact, spinning Greenfield. Mackin was penalized two positions on track, leaving Eisele to take the lead and the win. Mackin moved back to second ahead of Frank Sibley. Logan Crisafulli (602 Sprints), Owen Nier (Limited Sportsman), and Jack Symonds (Thundercar) earned wins, as well.
At Outlaw Speedway, Alex Payne slipped past AJay Potrzebowski on the final corner, taking his second modified win of the year by .096-seconds at the line. Tyler Siri, Jeff Daugherty and Cory Costa were next. Brandon Butler won the American Racer Sportsman feature over Tommy Collins Jr. and Kreg Crooker. Chris Fisher and Kenny Peoples filled the top five. Alex Payne doubled up for the second time this year, adding the Hoosier Tire Sportsman feature to his tally. He won by 7.5 seconds over AJ Lloyd, Blake Parsons, Brett Buono and Brent Ayers. Glenn Whritenour won his sixth Street Stock main ahead of CJ Guererri and Gene Balmer. Willy Easling scored a win in the Hobby Stocks with Brian Lloyd and Justin Edlredge chasing. Jayson Smart won the four-cylinder feature over Derrick Evans and Lee Fritz. James Randall won the 600CC modified feature.
At Utica-Rome Speedway, Billy Decker won the modified feature, his first such finish at Utica-Rome since June 24, 2015. Decker took the lead on lap 11 in a 30-lap feature that went off without interruption. Decker raced from sixth to the lead, passing Alan Barker on the inside line with 19 to go. From there, Matt Sheppard was on a tear, racing from 12th to second. Alex Yankowski was third ahead of Rocky Warner and Nick Heywood. Payton Talbot won the 602 Sportsman main ahead of AJ Miller and David Hackett. Beau Ballard topped Josh Coonradt to win the Pro Stock main. Brett Belden took third. Alex Hughes (Limited Sportsman), Scott Sprague (All Star Slingshot), Blake Banek (Junior Slingshot), Corey Valade (DOHC) and Hunter Tarbania (SOHC) earned divisional checkers.