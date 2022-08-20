WATKINS GLEN — Just as Chase Elliott failed the pre-race inspection in 2021 before his Go Bowling defense, 2021 race winner Kyle Larson has failed Saturday's Cup Series pre-race inspection twice and car chief Jesse Saunders has been ejected.
MOTORSPORTS: Kyle Larson fails pre-race inspection twice
- By PETE LAMBOS plambos@fltimes.com
