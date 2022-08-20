WATKINS GLEN — Saturday afternoon was supposed to be just the appetizer before Sunday's Cup Series Race but the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 race featured plenty of fireworks down the stretch at Watkins Glen International.
After winning in the Cup Series race in 2021 at the Glen, Kyle Larson picked up his first career road course victory in the Xfinity Series edging out A.J. Allmendinger and Sammy Smith.
"I got lucky," Larson told the USA Network audience.
Behind William Byron and Ty Gibbs for the majority of the race, Larson took the victory thanks to a spinout at the bus stop that took Gibbs and Byron off the track.
Larson, who only led seven laps all race long, is preparing for tomorrow's Cup Series with only two races to go in that regular season.
"It's surprising that we are third and almost close to second because I feel like we haven't finished that well," Larson said post-race about his current position in the Cup Series. "But a lot of people haven't besides Chase (Elliott). That's our goal to get to second after next week; we have a great car for tomorrow, hopefully we get some stage points and to get a win would be great."
It was pole-winner Byron and Gibbs that started the late fireworks following a re-start with six laps to go after a remarkable eighth caution.
Cautions delays were the storyline in the early going after six of the first eight cautions occurred in the first 42 laps.
Gibbs, who was in the lead on the restart of the eighth caution, was aiming to go inside after the first few turns. In the bus stop and on the inside of Byron, Gibbs ended up spinning out and took Byron with him in the process.
Featured Content
The race continued following the collision but it seemed that Byron and Gibbs were on a collision course for the pits post-race. Luckily, all the fireworks were left on the track as the two hashed it like gentlemen in pit lane.
Byron finished in 25th place while Gibbs ended in 27th overall.
"It's late in the race, no matter what series, everybody is going to go hard for the win," Larson said.
After the top two drivers were out of the picture, the race was Larson's to lose.
Allmendinger and Sammy Smith made pushes on the final lap, but Larson closed both of them and with no more cautions in the final six laps, he cruised to the win.
"I'm really excited about tomorrow so hopefully we can win," Larson said about the Cup Series race.
Larson will start second in tomorrow's race after Chase Elliott won the pole on Saturday afternoon.
"Honestly I kind of hope there is some weather," Larson said about tomorrow. "I hope it rains because it will be fun for one, but I do think it will make the race a lot more entertaining because the pace will be way slower. These cars are a lot of fun to drive but sometimes too good, so I think it is going to be hard to pass tomorrow."