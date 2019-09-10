Lancaster Speedway at New York International Raceway Park will kick off US Open weekend Friday.
The track, which was sold earlier this year, got off to a late start, and the Race of Champions team led by Joe Skotnicki was brought in to help accelerate the oval racing program. The kick-start includes the 31st running of the US Open, with the Asphalt Modifieds running a doubleheader.
Friday’s card will include the final 104 laps of the Tommy Druar/Tony Jankowiak Memorial 110, as well as practice for all divisions.
The Druar/Jankowiak event was put on hold Aug. 17 following an accident that damaged a speedway wall. Eric Beers will roll off the leader with six laps complete.
Saturday’s card will include four Race of Champions divisions: the Sportsman Modifieds, Super Stocks, 4-Cylinder Dash Series and TQ Midgets. The RoC Sportsman will be racing the rescheduled Joe Reilly Crown Royal Classic 54, with the Super Stocks recognizing John Julicher with a 30-lap memorial.
The weekend will wrap up Sunday with the US Open 125 joining the Race of Champions Late Models and Lancaster Street Stocks.
Meanwhile, the IHRA program normally slotted in on Friday’s schedule will move to Thursday this week.
Touring
Steve Poirier won the New York Sprint Nationals at Land of Legends Raceway Sunday afternoon. Rain forced the 50-lap event, a non-points event for ESS, to be moved back a day, and the grandstands were opened to all comers free of charge.
Matt Tanner was on the point from lap 16 through lap 27, but settled for second after Poirier went by him. Paulie Colagiovanni raced to third.
Chuck Hebing secured the season-long 360 Sprint Challenge Series title, winning by 3 points over Colagiovanni.
However, Colagiovanni has clinched the ESS season championship.
On Friday, Poirier and Jason Barney captured the New York Nationals preliminary twin 15-lap features. The wins paid $1,000 each. They advanced to a Pole Dash with runners-up Jordan Thomas and Jonathan Preston. Poirier took that four-car sprint.
Also Friday, a points-paying ESS event at Can-Am Speedway was rained out, and it will not be made up. Brett Wright and Kelly Hebing won heats before the weather affected the program.
On Labor Day at Weedsport Speedway, Danny Varin won the Labor Day Double Play feature.
ESS will be part of the Ohsweken Sprint Nationals at Ohsweken Speedway Friday and Saturday. The event will pay touring regulars show-up points. A non-points doubleheader at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee is set for Sept. 20-21.
Larry Wight scored a win in what will go down in the annals as one of the tour’s best, most exciting features.
Wight battled Billy Decker and Matt Sheppard at various times to secure the $7,500 top prize at Autodrome Granby Friday. Wight’s preferred high groove paid off.
Sheppard touched the wall and flattened his left front tire with around 20 circuits to go, yet still rolled to third place after continuing to battle for the lead. Mat Williamson was ahead of Sheppard at the finish line, while Decker and Jimmy Phelps were behind.
Saturday’s event at Le RPM Speedway, also in Quebec, was rained out.
On Labor Day, Sheppard won the Labor Day Double Play event at Weedsport, his eighth series win of 2019.
Brewerton Speedway‘s Duel at the Demon is set for Friday, as it a DIRTcar Sportsman Series 50-lapper. The main tour will head to Mohawk International Raceway Saturday night for a $10,000-to-win affair.
DIRTcar 358-Modified Series
The small-block tour visited Can-Am Sunday, and Billy Dunn dominated en route to a rain-shortened, 60-lap victory. Tim Fuller gave chase ahead of Erick Rudolph, Ryan Arbuthnot and Jordan McCreadie.
Weekly
Land of Legends Raceway
Kane Bristol won a 50-lap Sportsman affair Sunday; like the Empire Super Sprints, the feature was pushed back a day by rain.
Kevin Ridley chased Bristol from second, with Matt Guererri, Nick Guererri and Paul Guererri rounding out the top five.
Before the weather affected Saturday’s program, the Ontario County Fairgrounds track paused to remember the life and racing contributions of Danny Wilmes, who passed last week.
As part of Friday’s New York Nationals program, Josh Pangrazio garnered a $1,000 paycheck for winning the Les Whyte Top Gun Shootout over Marc Minutolo. Alysha Bay won her second CRSA Crown Series event, paying $750.
Looking back to action at Land of Legends over Labor Day weekend, Alan Johnson won his 124th Modified feature. It makes, marking the 45th consecutive year Johnson has logged at least one feature win — and it came in the finale for the weekly divisions.
Kane Bristol (Sportsman), Darryl Ruggles (305 Sprint) and Minutolo (Street Stock) added divisional wins in Land of Legends’ regular-season finale. Kevin Root (Sportsman), Adam DePuy (Street Stock) and Ruggles secured divisional championships.
The Hayes Road track hosted a Labor Day program, and Darryl Barrett raced to the GRIT Sportsman feature victory. Ray Bliss, Matt Guererri, Austin Susice and Austin Germinio followed.
Jerry Lobdell Jr. defeated Jason Quigley and Jared Hill in the All-Star Street Stock main, while Brad Sheppard topped Eric Weis and Ken Evans III in the 4-Cylinder feature.
Super DIRTcar Series regular Brett Hearn secured his 16th Orange County Fair Speedway Modified track championship over the weekend.