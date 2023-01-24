Land of Legends Raceway penned the final chapter of the 2022 season with its annual champions celebration.
Paul Cole opened the night with a State of the Union-style address, recapping the season and looking ahead to where the oval will be headed in 2023 and beyond.
Cole dedicated a portion of that time to talk about track attendance numbers. While naysayers argue that streaming is killing racing, or at least the tracks’ attendance in part to concession sale losses, Land of Legends Raceway has seen a 35% boost in attendance since 2019. Cole vehemently supports the idea that streaming has changed the course for the track and has helped direct a positive future.
Plans for 2023 continue to take shape. The track will welcome an upgrade to a section of grandstand seating. This section originally was erected at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, and will find a home at the Ontario County Fairgrounds thanks to the combined efforts of the fair board and grant monies from New York State. The section installed from the opening in front of the concession stand and will extend toward the officials tower. VIP Towers will be added in the Turn 1 area of the track, since demand was so high for nightly partners in 2021 and ‘22. The pit grandstands were fitted with new boards, and additional replacements are planned in the general admission areas, as well.
Land of Legends TV will remain free to all in the coming season, carrying on the popular model released prior to 2021.
The 2023 schedule will focus on the divisions that race weekly. There will be select traveling series dates, including Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Series, CRSA Sprints and the newly formed Empire Street Stock Series. Price for both pit access and general admission will remain the same as 2022.
Justin Haers was recognized as the back-to-back Modified division champion, joining Matt Sheppard, Steve Paine, Danny Johnson, Joe Plazek, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Will Cagle, Ed Ortiz and Dutch Hoag as repeat champions. Zach Sobotka (Sportsman), Darryl Ruggles (305 Sprint), Mike Welch (Street Stock) and Frank “Bubba” Burnell Jr. (Hobby Stock) were also honored as division champions.
Haers is the first repeat champion since Sheppard won consecutive titles from 2011-17. News also was shared that five weekly divisions will have title sponsors, from either returning or new supporters. Sobotka ended the year in triumph, losing most of the race team equipment in a fire in February of 2022, saving only a new car in a trailer. Sobotka credited Nick Guererri — who is stepping away from racing — for helping arrange a Bicknell car raffle that Sobotka raced regularly. Mike Sobotka was honored as crew chief of the year.
In all, 66 drivers shared in point fund monies and contingencies in 2022. Trophies were awarded to the top three in all five headline divisions. Haers took home a newly designed champions trophy home, and $3,000 for his season efforts. Sobotka took home $1,500. The Big blocks boasted a $10,100 fund and the Sportsman had a $7,000 pool. Ruggles and Welch took $750 as champions in the 305 sprint and Street Stock divisions, while Burnell took $400 from the Hobby Stock funds.
Ruggles has won seven 305 championships, and 47 features in 10 years of sprint racing. Alysha Bay accepted the trophies on his behalf. An accident at the shop put Ruggles in the hospital for a period, but he was instead on vacation in Florida during the banquet. He can drive, and has not ruled out a return this coming season. Welch won his 11th track title, from 2003 through 2022. He is the fourth different Street Stock Champion in as many years, and this is his first since 2015. Burnell had one win in his hobby stock efforts, while Tyler Burnell scored two wins en route to second overall in points. The team looks to come back in 2023 again.
The program wrapped with the Employee of the Year award, given to pit stewards Tommy Curtis and the late Mike Scoppo. Scoppo bested cancer several times in recent years, but passed unexpectedly while in Florida with family. There will be a special $4,000-to-win for the Pepsi Big Block Modifieds event June 3, named the “Scoppo Special”.
Zach Payne was named big block rookie of the year, and Nicholas Root took the top rookie honors among sportsman drivers. Peter Britten took the hard luck honors for the season. Tony Velez and Kennedy Payne shared best appearing car honors. Sportsman driver Kane Bristol and 305 driver Jason Whipple received special ‘Sportsmanship’ awards. Mike Payne was recognized as the Spirit of Racing Award winner.
The 70th anniversary season will roll off with practice April 15. Racing has been documented nearly every season, dating back to 1953.
Racing happens April 22 with a $3,000-to-win feature for the Modifieds. The Sportsman, 305s, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks are on the card. Gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands following at 5 and hot laps are set for 5:30 p.m. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m. Check out www.landoflegendsraceway.com for pricing and details.
Drellos wheels pro late model in VolusiaFor the second time, Demetrios Drellos was aboard his DIRTcar Pro Late Model, racing during the Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park.
Known for wheeling the No. 111 Big Block Modified, raced to second in a preliminary feature at the Sunshine Nationals Friday night. He was leading the 20-lap race near the midway point when a racy Michael Page stormed past, taking the $1,500 prize. Drellos held for second.
On the next night, Randy Weaver and Cory Hedgecock led the former big block modified Rookie of the Year candidate Drellos at the line in the fourth 20-lap qualifier.
The strong runs were muted when the main event of the Sunshine Nationals was called off due to unstable weather conditions.
Devin Moran won both World of Outlaws late model events at Volusia. He opened with a win Thursday night, throwing a slide job at Tim McCreadie to win the 25-lap 2023 lid-lifter. The following night, Moran matched that, using a similar move to lead by inches before again holding off a charging McCreadie and Ricky Thornton.
The race will not be made up, and anyone holding a pit pass from the Saturday feature program can redeem it for pit entry during any other night of DIRTcar Nationals action. The DIRTcar Nationals rekindle their battles Feb. 6 with the UMP Modified, followed with two nights of ALl Star Circuit of Champions racing, then three nights of World of Outlaw Sprint. The Super DIRTcar Series will race Feb. 15-18.
Empire Street Stocks release schedule
The Empire Street Stock Series announced they will be making a visit to the Land of Legends this year.
The five-date series will start May 18 at Genesee Speedway before visiting Freedom Motorsports Park June 9. In July, Ransomville Speedway will welcome the tour, then Woodhull will have the penultimate event Aug. 8 before the full fender cars take part in Land of Legends Raceway’s Gerald Haers Memorial (Sept. 15).
All Empire Street Stock features are 30 laps in length. The first three dates offer $1,000 to win while the 40-lap GHM event offers $1,500 to win.
Overall there will be a season champion and the top 10 in points with 100-percent attendance will be awarded year-end monies.
The Empire Street Stock Series is active on their Facebook page.