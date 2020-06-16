Local tracks have roared back to life as New York state continues its phased reopening.
Land of Legends Raceway and Outlaw Speedway have each contested races, with Land of Legends hosting three and Outlaw two. Thunder Mountain and Utica-Rome Speedway also managed to squeeze in action, and Can-Am Speedway has put two events in the record books. Nationally, the various touring sprint-car and late model series are racing again, as well.
Oswego, Fulton and Brewerton speedways remain closed at this point, but hope to have cars in the pits soon. Weedsport Speedway issued a scheduling update earlier this week as well.
Touring
DIRTcar
The Super DIRTcar Series will be back in action June 23 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway.
The DIRTcar Modified Sportsman Series will return to racing June 21, visiting Utica-Rome Speedway.
Empire Super Sprints
While the first 11 dates were affected by the pandemic, the Empire Super Sprints are slated to compete at Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Friday. While a handful of dates continue to be listed as postponed, only the June 6 asphalt event at Evans Mills has been reset; it will be Aug. 29.
Patriot Sprint Tour
Blane Heimbach won the Joe Whitcomb Memorial June 6 at Selinsgrove, Pa. The Patriots will race at Land of Legends Speedway Wednesday.
Short Track Super Series
The Short Track Super Series will race at Big Diamond tonight, hosting the combined North/South region Anthracite Assault.
In all, the North Region has seen six events postponed by COVID-19. The Firecracker 50 is next up, July 1 at Fonda Speedway.
The South Region contested the Battle at Budds Creek June 7, with Matt Sheppard taking the win. The next event is July 19 at BAPS Motor Speedway in Newberrytown, Pa.
Upstate
Albany-Saratoga
Mike Mahaney picked up the win in the Capital District opener.
Can-Am
Tim Fuller won a barn burner of a feature over Billy Dunn, forging a winning pass in the final turn. Fuller was out front for most of the main, but Dunn was able to move ahead on the final lap. Fuller’s bold move to the inside paid off, and he capped the winning pass with a slide job to seal his run to the checkers.
Mike Maresca won the opener last week.
Fonda
Stewart Friesen scored a victory at the Track of Champions.
Land of Legends
The track at the Ontario County Fairgrounds in Hopewell now has three events in the books.
Erick Rudolph won Saturday night’s Modified feature, topping Larry Wight and Chris Hile. Billy Dunn and Alan Johnson filled the top five.
Kevin Root captured the Sportsman main, nearly 4 seconds ahead of runner-up Kane Bristol. Matt Guererri, Kevin Ridley and Mike Fowler followed. Alex Payne won the scheduled B-main.
Darryl Ruggles put the No. 48J in the 305 Sprint victory lane ahead of Brandyn Griffin and Josh Pieniazek.
Jimmy Grant won the Street Stock feature with Josh Pangrazio and Mike Welch in tow.
On June 9, Larry Wight prevailed over Matt Sheppard. Root earned the checkers in the Sportsman main.
Pat Ward reigned in the Modified division at the 57th season opener June 6. Matt Guererri (Sportsman), Alysha Bay (305 sprints), Mike Welch (Street Stock), and Brian Lloyd (Hobby Stock) earned victories in the other divisions.
The track will host the Patriot Sprint Tour Wednesday night, which marks the first 360 sprint program in New York this year. It’s likely the stars of the Empire Super Sprints will be invading the PST event, which pays $2,000 to win. A $1,000 sportsman program is on the card as well. Action will be airing on LOLR TV for $14.99.
Lebanon Valley
The seemingly ageless Kenny Tremont emerged with the checkered flag.
Oswego
Oswego canceled the event booked for June 20, which featured the Spring Championship races. It brings the oval’s number of events lost to the pandemic to five.
Oswego is looking ahead to Phase 4, and intends to race with fans in the grandstands July 4. However, additional details are on hold. If confirmed, the card will include the Supermodifieds, Small Block Supers and 350 Supers.
Closed test sessions are planned for June 19-20 and June 26-27. There will be strict limits on the number of cars and the number of individuals allowed per car. No one will be allowed in the grandstands.
Sessions will run from 4-8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Teams are encouraged to email Oswegospeedway@gmail.com for additional details and to register for a testing slot.
For a full schedule, visit www.oswegospeedway.com.
Outlaw
Matt Sheppard parked his Modified in victory lane Friday night, winning his first of the year in Dundee. Starting 12th, he was chasing Kyle Coffey by lap 15. He was on the leader’s heels on lap 22, and the pace slowed a lap later when Erick Rudolph suffered a flat. On the restart, Sheppard checked out and cruised to the win.
Brady Fultz rallied to second ahead of Coffey, with Danny Johnson and Ron Cartwright Jr. filling the top five.
Dale Welty posted a popular win in the American Racer Tire Sportsman main. He topped a wily Ajay Portzebowski and Will Shields. Chris Fisher and Kaiden Dgien filled the top five.
On the DIRTcar Sportsman side, Zach Sobotka parked in victory lane ahead of Zach George, Tommy Collins Jr., Will Shields and Travis Groover.
CJ Guererri picked up a victory in the Street Stocks over Quinn Sutherland, Glen Whritenour, Jeremy Portzebowski and Jared Hill.
Rodney Morgan won his second IMCA main of the year ahead of Bump Scott and David Scouten.
Wayne Ellison bagged his second 2020 win in the Hobby Stock ranks, with Marc Minutolo and Bruce Kinner giving chase.
Jeremy Bunn won over Bob Doolittle and Scott Lehman in the 4-Cylinder main.
Outlaw Speedway’s June 5 opener was the backdrop to a historical night. Alan Johnson scored a victory in the Modified lid-lifter, and extended his streak of consecutive seasons with a feature win to 46.
Other winners in Outlaw’s opener were Will Shields (Hoosier Sportsman), Ajay Potrzebowski (American Racer Sportsman), Quinn Sutherland (Street Stocks), Wayne Ellison (Hobby Stocks), Rodney Morgan (IMCA), and Robert Doolittle (4-Cylinders).
Thunder Mountain
Billy Decker won the Modified main over the weekend. Shaun Walker was next, followed by Ryan Susice, Chris Stull and Chris Goodwin.
Lance Willix captured the 358-Modified feature, with Cory Cormier, Cory Wilson, Brandon Walters and Mike Stanton Jr. in tow.
Jack Shepshock (Sportsman), Steve Dienhardt (Street Stocks), Jack Waibel (600 Modifieds), Mike Morse (Factory Stocks), Blake Sarpiacone (Rookie Sportsman) and Logan Due (600 micros) took division wins.
Utica-Rome
Matt Janczuk dominated the Sportsman main, collecting the winner’s laurels over Kevin Root and Kyle Inman. Chris Mackey and Alan Fink rounded out the top five.
Chad Jeseo won the Pro Stock main over Travis Welch, Jim Normoyle, AJ Walters and Shane Henderson.
On June 4, Root took first in the Conquer Corona 30 for Sportsman. Luke Horning topped the Pro Stock field.
Weedsport
Weedsport currently plans to open with the Hall of Fame 100 July 26. The Super DIRTcar Series will headline the program, with the victory netting $10,000.
The card will include seventh running of the Sportsman Classic. The Classics on Dirt will be on hand as well.
The Heroes Remembered 100 from May 25, Thunder on the Erie from June 7 and the All Star Showcase event from June 14 will not be rescheduled. The American Flat Track event, set for July 3-4, may be rescheduled.
Weedsport’s Kartway will open July 28 with a practice session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by twin features. Classes will include Jr. Red Clone, Jr. Green Clone, Jr. Purple Clone, Jr. Blue Clone, Jr. Unrestricted, Clone Light, Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy. For more, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com.
One last result
Tim McCreadie won a $50,000 event at Eldora Speedway in Ohio the weekend of June 6-7.