Racing is returning to local speedways this weekend.
Land of Legends Raceway and Outlaw Speedway will have busy run-ups to their respective openers. The Dundee oval begins its 2020 campaign Friday, while the track at the Ontario County Fairgrounds roars to life Saturday.
Land of Legends Speedway was open for practice from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, and will practice again Thursday. The track will not allow fans, per state guidelines. However, competitors are allowed to bring a select crew, and pits will be set up around the entirety of the facility to abide by social distancing guidelines.
The track’s 57th season opener will be an afternoon-evening split. Street Stock and Hobby Stock racing are set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Pit gates open at 1 p.m. The attention then turns to the evening showcase; at 7 p.m. the Modifieds, Sportsman and 305 Sprint Cars take to the track.
A $40 pit admission fee will encompass both the afternoon and evening shows.
Paul Cole was the first to move into race mode, citing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.32 issued May 21. The section of interest reads as follows:
“Any licensee or franchisee of a racetrack in the State is hereby permitted to operate such racetrack as of June 1, 2020, provided such racetrack does not permit any visitor or fan into the facility and allows on-site only essential personnel; and provided further that such licensee or franchisee of a racetrack and all essential personnel adhere to any directive or guidance issued by the Department of Health and/or by the Gaming Commission.”
It’s unclear when fans will be allowed to attend. Concession stands will remain closed for this event, and likely for the June 9 and 13 programs, also.
On June 9, the Modifieds run a 40-lapper with $2,500 going to the winner, while the Sportsman battle for a $1,000 payday in their 30-lap finale.
Land of Legends Raceway will apply the same split schedule they have in place for Saturday to their June 13 docket.
The Patriot Sprint Tour will headline the track’s June 17 card, with a $2,000 check going to the victor. The Sportsman will again chase $1,000 in their supporting 30-lap affair.
With fans not permitted on the grounds, Land of Legends Raceway has launched its own streaming video platform, LOLR TV, with details at LandofLegendsRaceway.com. The track also features a specific app available through the Apple and Google Play app stores.
Outlaw Speedway is ready to go live as well.
The track will host practice from 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, with racing to follow Friday.
Like Land of Legends Raceway, no fans are allowed on the grounds.
Pit gates open Thursday at 6 p.m. Face masks are required in the pits, and teams will be asked to pit while respecting social distancing and CDC guidelines. The pit concession stand will be operational.
Friday’s program will be headlined by a $2,000-to-win Modified feature, paying $200 to start. The American Racer Sportsman and Hoosier Sportsman divisions will battle for $750 top prizes. IMCA Modifieds and Street Stocks will chase $500 prizes, respectively. The 4-Cylinder division winner will be paid $300, and the Hobby Stock winner will take home $250.
A pit pass costs $40. As with practice night, face masks will be required in the pits, and teams will be asked to pit while respecting social distancing and CDC guidelines.
Pit gates open Friday at 5:30, with hot laps at 7 o’clock and racing at 7:30.
Results
Matt Sheppard will return to the Finger Lakes fresh off a win in the Deep South, at Chatham (La.) Speedway. After narrowly missing a win in the opening race, he rebounded to dominate Saturday night’s 75-lapper, good for a $10,000 payday. Erick Rudolph was second ahead of Stewart Friesen.
Larry Wight slipped past Sheppard to win Friday’s event after a tire issue derailed the latter’s hopes of a victory.
Friesen captured Short Track Super Series checkered flags at Tri-County (NC) Racetrack and Cherokee (SC) Speedway at the end of May. Richie Pratt won the middle event of the three-race stint, also contested at Tri-County.