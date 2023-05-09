A thrilling night of racing helped add to the allure of the 70th anniversary season at the Land of Legends Raceway Saturday night.
Two opening night winners served as repeat victors from the 2021 opener win list, and the modified feature was highlighted by Peter Britten shaking off a slew of bad luck in 2022.
The 30-lap modified lid lifter was set by a redraw. As a result, Britten started on the pole with lead rival and two-time defending track champion Justin Haers to his right. Matt Sheppard started 10th.
Britten and Haers were locked in a torrid battle at the front and Britten was able to set a very fast pace. A series of cautions near the halfway point bunched the field, and by lap 11, Sheppard was threatening the top three. Sheppard cleared Justin Wright, and then Alan Johnson. As the race worked through the final third, Haers was searching for the fastest line to cut into Britten’s lead. Sheppard was patrolling the extreme inside line and ran down Haers, taking second. From there, he could not advance further and Britten stormed to the lead.
Britten looked like a weight had been lifted from his shoulders. Last year, while leading, the car popped out of gear and he fell to fifth. At the Gerald Haers Memorial, he was looking strong when the car dropped a drive shaft.
“I don’t think you can have worse luck than we had last year,” Britten remarked in victory lane. He also noted he was watching the scoring tower to see where the No. 9s was lurking.
Sheppard won on opening night in 2021; it was Britten’s first opening night victory at Land of Legends. Haers was followed by Erick Rudolph, who started 19th, and Alan Johnson. The Big Block modifieds were in action Sunday afternoon as well, with the Super DIRTcar series racing at Orange County Fair Speedway.
Cam Tuttle, who has won Sportsman races at Ransomville and Genesee Speedway, added a solid win at the opener to his resume Saturday. Tuttle built a big lead at intervals and ended up holding off James Henry and then Matt Guererri to secure the victory. His victory celebration was delayed as curfew loomed; he was nonetheless jubilant in the triple victory lane celebration with Tyler Burnell and Angel Sperring. The track became dry-slick as the night went on, offering a more technical surface than might be expected for an early season race. Tuttle made adjustments to tighten his car up before the feature, and the adjustments were about as good as it gets.
Tim Baker and Nick Cooper filled the top five behind third-place finisher Henry.
What was old was new again as Bobby Parrow had the No. 80 atop his 305 sprint. Parrow looked strong in his heat, and was on the front row for the start. Darryl Ruggles, a six-time champion in the 305 division, was on rails as well and the duo put on a fantastic sprint feature. Ruggles had his share of cracks at Parrow, and Parrow was using a fast-paced restart strategy to gap the No. 48jr. On one occasion, Parrow opted for a strategy move and swapped lanes. This opened the door for Ruggles to get ahead but an immediate caution negated the pass.
Parrow relayed that he wasn’t going to do that again, and refocused on his lines. He was able to get an edge and keep it, with the car holding speed on the longer runs. Parrow and Ruggles were leading Jordan Hutton, Trevor Years and Kyle Pierce at the line. Parrow won the 2021 season opener.
Jimmy Grant also won the 2021 season opener, and went from trailing by three seconds to winning by one second over Mike Welch in the Street Stock feature. Carl Johnson was fast, racing to third ahead of CJ Guererri and Rick Crego.
Tyler Burnell won a terrific Hobby Stock main. Burnell and Marc Minutolo traded the top spot several times before Burnell was able to direct the No. 57 to the checkers. The duo were equally matched and worked best on the same lines; for one to pass the other, the trailing car would build momentum in the first and second turns and then try to overtake in the third. Often, the exit from turn four would leave the cars side by side into the first turn. A few times, Burnell kept the hammer down and powered through a push to keep with Minutolo. Ultimately, Burnell went into the final corners ahead, but a groove higher than he had been running. Minutolo dove underneath and both cars pushed; From third, Nate Peckham had a slim chance at inheriting a win. Burnell gathered the car and won by a little more than a car length in the drag race to the line. Justin Eldredge was fourth and Frank Burnell was fifth.
Angel Sperring won the New Legend feature after a long battle with Kennedy Payne. Payne tagged the wall on the final lap, giving Sperring the space to run to the checkers ahead of Bruce Batzel and Brad Sawyer. Sperring had a new configuration on the car, running a coil-over suspension setup and was much, much smoother than the previous torsion bar configuration. Sperring indicated she felt more comfortable, but was not ready to say it was only the track or only the coil-overs, but said the win and the new suspension had her optimism up for the 2023 season.
SATURDAY
At Fulton, Larry Wight scored the 35-lap modified victory over Tim Sears Jr. and Billy Dunn. David Marcucilli and Amy Holland scored top fives. Andrew Buff won the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features. Ryan Dolbear was second and Zach Buff was third; Brandon Carvey won the second DIRTcar Sportsman main with Matt Janczuk and Emmett Waldron following. John Pietrowicz won the Hobby Stock 20-lap feature over Adam Hunt and Jim Evans. Brennan Fitzgibbons and Edward Stevens rounded out the top five. Hunter Hollenbeck scored the Novice Sportsman win.
At Genesee Speedway, Jon Rivers pulled down the make-up Late Model feature from April 29. Jeremy Wonderling was next, followed by Dave Dubois, Bill Holmes and Chad Homan. Rivers went wire to wire in the main. In the regularly scheduled 25-lap main, Chad Homan triumphed, solving Jeremy Wonderling with three to go. David Pangrazio was second as Wonderling fell to third. Dubois was fourth and Austin Hauser took fifth. Mikey Smith beat Nick Groff and Jason Moll to win the NY6A Micro Sprint feature, with Prestyn Brown and Ivan Forney filling the top five. Smith led all 20 laps.
Phil Vigneri won the 25-lap Sportsman feature, besting Ryan Barrett and Dave DiPietro. Ray Bliss and Adam Hilton logged top five finishes. Vigneri led all 25 laps in the win. Jesse Qutermous scored the win in the 20-lap Street Stock affair, topping Dennis Cummings and John Zimmerman ahead of Dale Rissinger and Byron Dewitt. Qutermos took the lead with only two to go, leaving race-long leader Cummings second. James Gayton took the make-up mini stock feature over Cole Susice and Bill Weatherly. In the regularly scheduled 15-lap mini stock main, DJ Williams was the winner, leading all 15 laps. Susice surged to second again, ahead of Cody Griffin. John Livingston Jr. won the Novice Sportsman feature and Seth Johnson took the youth mini stock win.
At Thunder Mountain, Tyler Siri won the 35-lap modified feature. Michael Maresca was next, only three-tenths of a second behind. Darren Smith, Alan Barker and Will Shields filled the top five. Cody Jackson tallied an opening night win in the DIRTcar Sportsman feature, with Rich Talada and Jaime Kamrowski posting podium efforts. Buck Mills won the Factory Stock main ahead of Kurtis Stickle and Mike Morse. Jerry Lobdell Jr. won the Street Stock main ahead of Doug Stack Jr. and Gene Sharpsteen. Jacob Waibel topped the 600cc Modified ranks, with PJ Goodwin and Bumps Scutt chasing. Hayden Albanese won the Rookie Factory Stock feature.
Rocky Warner won the modified feature at Fonda Speedway; Shawn Donanth won the Empire Super Sprints feature there, as well.
FRIDAY
At last, Outlaw Speedway was able to contest the Roy Silvers Memorial. Cory Costa pulled down the popular win over a fast Danny Johnson and Steve Paine. Tyler Siri and Will Shields filled the top five. Chris Fisher posted the win in the American Racer Sportsman feature, holding off Brian Fish and Tim Guild; Justice Mayo and Ben Feldman tallied top five showings. Guild fared better in the Hoosier Tire Sportsman feature, winning that over Stacy Jackson and Brent Ayers; AJ Lloyd and Brett Buono logged top fives. Shane Wolf triumphed in the Street Stock feature; Gene Sharpsteen was second ahead of CJ Guererri, ChrisWoodard and Gene Balmer. Brian Lloyd recorded a popular win in the Hobby Stocks; Marc Minutolo was next ahead of Jimmy Grant, Ron Hawker and Doug Batterson. Michael Dickerson won the four-cylinder feature over Lee Fritz, Mike Stone, Jeff Stone and Mike Morton. Zach Daugherty won the youth four-cylinder main; Lee Fritz won the rookie sportsman feature.
At Can-Am Speedway, Matt Caprara roared from sixth to win his first modified feature, parking his DIRTcar 358-Modified in victory lane. Nick Webb was left to battle for scraps after starting on the pole. Jordan McCreadie raced from 11th to third ahead of Shawn Shaw and Tyler Meeks. Brenna Moore earned the DIRTcar Sportsman win, also starting from sixth on the initial grid. Owen Nier was outside the front row for the 20-lap main, and held on to take second. A charging Tyler Corcoran raced from 12th to third ahead of Dustin Bradley and Eric Nier. Josh Verne won the 602 crate sprint car feature over Tucker Donath and Bruno Richard. Remington Hamm won the Thundercar feature and Brady Howard won the 12-lap limited sportsman race.
Brewerton Speedway’s opener was canceled due to wet grounds. Brewerton will try again this week, with a test session planned for May 9. Then, the season opener is booked for May 12. The card will include the DIRTcar big block modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, ModLites and Four-Cylinders. Schedule details are online at Brewertonspeedway.com.
Utica-Rome Speedway fell victim to a line of showers that drenched the facility for 90 minutes. Racing will return next Friday, with the Empire Super Sprints visiting the Home of Heroes. Modifieds, Crate 602 Sportsman, Pro Stocks and Limited Sportsman are on the card. Gate times and pricing information are posted on the track website, UticaRomeSpeedway.com.