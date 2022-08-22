WATKINS GLEN — Kyle Larson was by no means the most dominant driver all weekend at Watkins Glen International, but his timing couldn’t have been better on both Saturday and Sunday as he secured a weekend sweep at the historic road course with a late win in the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race late Sunday evening.
A spinout by Loris Hezemans prompted the fifth and final caution flag of the day. On the restart, Larson squeezed out Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to grab the lead on turn one. Larson held off AJ Allmendinger and took his second checkered flag of the weekend in addition to Saturday’s Xfinity race win. Larson led for just five laps the entire race.
“I knew that it was my only opportunity,” Larson said of squeezing out Elliott on the late restart. “I’m not proud of it but being in the inside left lane, that lane ultimately wins out and like I said, I knew that was my only opportunity to get by (Elliott).
“If I was in his shoes, I would understand the risk in taking the left lane also,” Larson said. “It’s what I felt what I had to do to get the win.”
Larson’s win marks back-to-back wins in both days and years at Watkins Glen International after winning Saturday’s Xfinity Race as well as the 2021 Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race.
Elliott seemed destined to win for a third time at Watkins Glen. He led the race four times for 29 laps and although he ended in fourth place, he did manage to secure the regular season championship for the first time in his career.
“A huge congratulations to Kyle and the whole No. 5 team,” Elliott said post-race. The 26-year-old won his first Cup Series race at Watkins Glen in 2018 and now WGI marks the spot of his first regular season championship.
“When you check that box of getting your first win, wherever that is, is always and forever going to be a special place,” Elliott said. “It’ll always be a special place.”
Featured Content
Pouring rain and intermittent lightning strikes delayed Sunday’s race at for nearly two hours, but it took only a few laps once the race started for drivers to switch back to slick tires, and that seemed to make an early difference as Michael McDowell and Chase Briscoe made early pit stops. McDowell won the first stage and Briscoe placed second.
By the time the second stage began, the track was dry and cars began pushing. Finland driver and 2007 Formula One world champion Kimi Räikkönen faired well in the early going as he took as high as 8th position after 30 laps.
Stage two ended with Joey Logano leading and far fewer caution flags than Saturday’s Xfinity race, which featured eight. Sunday’s Cup Series race was 18 minutes shorter than Saturday’s race despite having eight additional laps.
Räikkönen’s day ended on lap 44 during a restart when a pack of drivers went four-wide into the bus stop and Räikkönen was forced off the track and into the wall.
“I had a good line but everybody was coming in on the right and I had no time to react,” Räikkönen said. Despite the crash, Räikkönen had a good time in his first NASCAR Cup Series race.
“It was good fun,” Räikkönen said. “I felt more confident every (lap) and some good battles. The car felt like it had a lot of speed.”
The 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen marked a historic day in NASCAR as a record seven nationalities were represented on the racetrack.
Fifteen drivers are locked into the playoffs. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truez Jr. head into the final week of the regular season next week at Daytona International Speedway battling for points and a playoff spot.